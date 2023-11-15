RTX 4080 laptops are gaming laptops powered by Nvidia's RTX 4080 Laptop graphics card, which provides high-performance graphics for gaming purposes. These laptops have modern Intel or AMD processors to ensure smooth gameplay. They offer a portable option for gamers who want to enjoy the latest and most demanding games on the go.

Related: Best RTX 4090 laptops: PC expert tested and reviewed

Finding the best RTX 4080 laptop can be challenging due to the many brands and models available. Our team here at Pocket-lint carefully compiled the best RTX 4080 laptops on the market in 2023 - including reviews and recommendations. They're not as powerful as the best RTX 4090 laptops, but they're affordable and will land you with many of the same outstanding features.

Best RTX 4080 laptops: Our top picks

Lenovo Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 1. Best overall RTX 4080 laptop Mid-range pricing for top notch specs The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is an exceptional gaming laptop that ranks high on our favorites list. With the option to equip it with a powerful Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, this laptop ensures a top-notch gaming experience without any performance limitations. Pros Per-key RGB keyboard lighting and sleek design

High-end 240Hz QHD+ display

Steady high-end performance without throttling Cons 2023 model loses the SD card reader

16:9 aspect ratio $2625 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) for 2023 is a powerful gaming laptop that excels in performance and style. It features a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 Laptop graphics card, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive storage.

Related: Best Black Friday gaming deals: Save on consoles, accessories and more

The laptop is lauded for its fast performance and AI engine that prevents overheating. When we tested it for performance, it achieved impressive frame rates in games like Apex Legends. The 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution offer excellent color reproduction and specifications for high-end gaming. The laptop was slightly redesigned with rounded corners and a sturdy aluminum build. It is on the heavier side but is worth it for its power.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell XPS 17 (2023) 2. Best RTX 4080 laptop for professionals Great multi-use pick for business and entertainment The 2023 Dell XPS 17 maintains its design from previous versions, which is still considered favorable. It is a stylish and sophisticated ultrabook with powerful specifications such as the 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. Pros Powerful audio

Full-size SD card reader

Incredible 17-inch display Cons Relatively expensive

Webcam is just 720p

Battery life could be better $2255 at Amazon

The Dell XPS 17 belongs to the famous XPS brand and offers a larger display, chassis, and improved performance options than its predecessors. The latest 2023 refresh includes impressive features such as an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

In terms of appearance, the laptop has a professional look that can blend in anywhere. It also offers a comfortable keyboard, an expansive touchpad, and high-quality top-firing speakers. The chassis features several ports, including four Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. While a docking station may help expand Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the presence of a card reader is appreciated for additional storage options.

The brightness can exceed 500 nits, providing ample visibility and reducing glare. Due to its impressive specifications and display quality, this laptop is highly recommended for professionals.

HP/Pocket-lint HP Omen 16 (2023) 3. Best value RTX 4080 laptop Excellent specs for a more budget-friendly pick $1850 $2050 Save $200 The HP Omen 16 (2023) is a highly customizable gaming laptop with powerful hardware, improved design features, and high-performance display and storage options. Pros Elegant and durable design

Fast responsive rate

High-end 240Hz QHD+ display Cons 2023 model loses the SD card reader $1850 at Amazon

The HP Omen 16 (2023) is a gaming laptop with many configurations to accommodate different needs. It includes options like an Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU and Intel's 13th-gen HX-series CPUs. You can expect smooth performance with up to 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM.

The laptop also provides FHD or QHD display options and storage options of 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. You will appreciate the RTX 4080 GPU, which can handle 1440p gaming, and the boosted 240Hz refresh rate is perfect for competitive play. It has undergone design improvements, including better cooling, a rear port trunk, and a higher-resolution webcam.

Razer Razer Blade 18 (2023) 4. Best premium RTX 4080 laptop Outstanding performance for premium price Razer's Blade 18 is a high-performance gaming laptop with cutting-edge hardware, a sleek design, and a range of connectivity options. Pros Six speakers in an aluminum chassis

Dazzling 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution

Tons of ports and Wi-Fi 6E Cons It weighs nearly seven pounds

Extremely expensive $3800 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 18 is a high-performing gaming laptop suitable for specialized work. It has modern hardware, including powerful Intel Core CPUs and an RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. Despite its sizeable 18-inch size, the laptop is thin and lightweight. It features a high-quality QHD+ display with a fast refresh rate of 240Hz.

Related: Best gaming mice: Expert-tested and reviewed

Its impressive performance is further enhanced by 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Additionally, the laptop offers a range of ports for connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gb Ethernet, USB-A, and an SD card reader.

Alienware Alienware x16 5. Best slim pick RTX 4080 laptop Compact design compared to other gaming laptops The slim and powerful Alienware x16 gaming laptop features a 13th-gen Intel Core H-series CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, diverse 16-inch display options, and a stylish design. Pros Excellent display with 240Hz refresh rate

Lots of RGB lighting

Powerful 13th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Cons The keyboard can sound clanky

Expensive $1800 at DELL

Dell's Alienware brand offers a variety of models, but one that stood out in our recent review is the 16-inch Alienware x16. This gaming laptop is relatively thin and compact, measuring 0.73 inches thick and weighing about six pounds. Dell chose Intel's 13th-gen H-series CPUs instead of the more powerful HX chips to manage heat inside the laptop. Despite this, the laptop performs well, thanks to the Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, which delivers high frame rates in modern games.

There are three display options, with the QHD+ resolution recommended for the RTX 4080 GPU. The laptop has rear and no side ports, keeping cables out. The chassis features customizable RGB ring lighting and a keyboard with per-key lighting. It also offers the option for a mechanical keyboard with CherryMX switches.

Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) 6. Best workstation RTX 4080 laptop The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) offers exceptional performance and a premium viewing experience for professionals needing a reliable mobile workstation. Pros Many different performance options

FHD webcam, lots of ports

Offers easy typing Cons High price point

Targeted at professional users $2739 at Amazon

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) is a high-performance mobile workstation for professionals. It has powerful hardware, including an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to 96GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of high-speed SSD storage. You can customize it with Nvidia's RTX Ada or regular GPUs, including the readily available RTX 4080.

The laptop features a 16-inch display with FHD+, QHD+, or UHD+ resolutions, and the UHD+ screen utilizes an OLED panel for vibrant color reproduction and HDR support. Overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) offers exceptional performance and a premium viewing experience for professionals needing a reliable mobile workstation.

MSI MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) 7. Best desktop replacement RTX 4080 laptop Incredible performance potential MSI's Titan GT77 HX (2023) is ideal for stationary use due to its lack of portability. However, it makes up with its impressive specifications, including 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 40-series Laptop GPUs. Pros Huge 4K display with 1,000 nits brightness

Tons of ports

Gorgeous SteelSeries mechanical keyboard Cons Very expensive

Not designed for portability $4240 at NewEgg

The MSI Titan GT77 HX is a robust and high-performance laptop considered a sit-and-stay device due to its heavy weight and thickness. However, it is still much more portable than a full PC tower and also comes with some impressive specifications, including 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 40-series Laptop GPUs.

The laptop has an RTX 4080 configuration with impressive gaming and productivity benchmarks. It also features a 17.3-inch display with advanced technology, various ports, an IR camera for facial recognition, and a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting. Despite its high price, it offers numerous high-end perks and a satisfying overall experience.

Asus Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 8. Best RTX 4080 laptop for creatives Relatively compact design with stunning display The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is a high-performing and portable gaming laptop with a powerful CPU and GPU, a vibrant display, and various features for gamers. Pros Outstanding 14-inch QHD+ display

RGB keyboard, FHD IR webcam

AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 4080 inside Cons 14 inches might be too small for gaming

Quite expensive $2500 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is a powerful and compact gaming laptop. With its AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, it delivers excellent gaming performance. It boasts a 14-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, offering an optimal gaming experience.

The laptop has a comfortable RGB keyboard, an FHD IR webcam, and multiple ports, making it a versatile choice for gamers. Despite its small size, the laptop offers a wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, two USB-A, two USB-C (one USB4), and a UHS-II microSD card reader.

It also boasts 100 per cent DCI-P3 color coverage and a speedy 3ms response time. G-Sync technology is included, and the MUX switch allows for efficient battery usage when performing lighter tasks. Though the 76Wh battery is not as large as those found in larger gaming laptops, it still provides ample power. However, for optimal performance, it is recommended to have the laptop plugged in.

The bottom line: What RTX 4080 laptop is the best?

Our best RTX 4080 laptop is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8). This PC is designed for gamers and offers top-tier performance for modern games and resource-intensive software. The laptop has a modern design with rounded edges and RGB lighting for the keyboard and laptop body. It stands out with Lenovo's AI engine, which ensures cooling and prevents overheating even under heavy loads. Additionally, Lenovo offers a variety of configuration options to cater to specific needs. Whether you are a gamer or a content creator, the RTX 4080 GPU within this laptop provides the necessary performance and capabilities for demanding tasks.

However, like with all consumer tech, make your choice based on what is best for your lifestyle and situation. If you have a strict budget, we highly recommend our best value pick, the HP Omen 16 (4080). If you are searching for a device to replace your entire desktop set up, we found the MSI Titan GT77 HX to be a great option. Assess your needs, and make the choice that fits your budget, lifestyle, and computing needs best.

Lenovo Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Editor's Choice $2625 at Amazon

Why would you use a RTX 4080 laptop?

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is highly regarded as one of the top GPUs available presently. It is popular among gamers and creators aiming to optimize modern games and software performance. Although laptops with RTX 4080 GPUs are not typically portable, they can be excellent alternatives to traditional desktop setups. While it may not be advisable to regularly carry these laptops around (except perhaps the Dell XPS 17), in situations where mobility is necessary, it is a much more convenient option compared to moving a desktop tower and monitor.

How did we pick the best RTX 4080 laptop options?

Our Pocket-lint team picked the best RTX 4080 laptops by testing various options, scoring each laptop based on performance, construction, value, and other factors. We carried the laptops around for a few days to evaluate their performance for both work and gaming. The laptops that made the list are from the higher end of the market and have excellent performance for running most games and tasks.

Related: Best RTX 4070 laptops: PC expert tested and reviewed

Our team ensured that every laptop listed fulfills its role, including a mix of extensive desktop replacements, mid-sized do-all models, and compact carry options. Value was also a significant factor in the selection process, with the chosen laptops offering impressive value for their performance and catering to their target audience.

Is an RTX 4080 enough for gaming?

Yes. The GeForce RTX 4080 by Nvidia is a remarkable graphics card that enables a seamless 4K gaming experience with ray tracing. While it may come at a high cost and not provide the optimal value for your PC build, its gaming performance is undeniably outstanding.