Savvy gamers and professionals alike looking for great graphics performance and the best build quality can try an RTX 4070 laptop. The best RTX 4070 laptops have the same premium construction and features as their pricier RTX4080/90 siblings and can still run most games and apps despite their lower-spec graphics card. With such a wide range of RTX 4070 laptops available, there's one for every use, and you can choose between portable options or massive workstation replacements, with some dedicated to business use and others for creators and gaming.

Read more: Best cheap gaming laptops: Game for less

Our Pocket-lint team tests laptops all year, including 2-in-1s and MacBooks, and has hands-on experience with all the models on this list. We understand that there are different types of users, and everyone has a budget, so we tried to include options at every tier to cater for everybody. That said, note that most of the laptops we reviewed, while the same form factor and hardware, are equipped with the more expensive RTX 4080 or 4090 model graphics cards. This list has the same laptops with the significantly cheaper RTX 4070 graphics cards, which may make pricing from our reviews slightly different.

Best RTX 4070 laptops: Our top picks

Razer Razer Blade 14 (2023) 1. Best overall RTX 4070 laptop Small but mighty The Razer Blade 14 packs a punch for a compact laptop with a tough yet light aluminum housing and performance for any tasks. Pros Very powerful

Sturdy construction

Amazing display Cons No Ethernet port

No SD card reader $2800 at Amazon $2800 at Best Buy

Razer's Blade 14 tops our list because of its all-around performance and the fact that it's actually compact and portable to carry without feeling like a burden. Performance is outstanding, with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 1TB SSD is average and will hold multiple game installation folders and most work stuff.

Most buyers will pick the Blade 14 for the stunning 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 16:10 to display your games and other media in perfect clarity when paired with the RTX 4070. Construction is as good as it gets with tough all-black 1.8kg aluminium housing measuring 18 x 310 x 228mm. It has a decent port selection for a compact laptop, with two USB-As, an HDMI 2.1, four Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, and 3.5mm audio.

The Blade 14 is small and tough enough for daily use, with a sturdy chassis to prevent it from getting damaged. There's enough power for most games and demanding apps, and it's easy to forgive its drawbacks, like the lack of an Ethernet port and SD card reader, considering its overall performance.

Dell / Pocket-lint Dell XPS 17 (2023) 2. Best premium RTX 4070 laptop Big and bold The Dell XPS 17 is the perfect desktop replacement with high-end performance and a large display that makes work, movies and games a pleasure. Pros 17.3in 4K UHD display

Touchscreen

Powerful Cons Mediocre battery life

Pricey $2989 at Amazon $2600 at DELL

Dell's XPS 17 is the perfect workstation replacement for professionals, casual gamers, and anyone looking for massive screen real estate for work and play. Its 17-inch display is the main attraction, and it's worth paying extra for the 4K UHD touchscreen instead of the FHD model because the vivid colours and high resolution are awesome for design, movies and gaming. There's no compromise on performance with Intel's i9 CPU and 32GB of RAM, which make it a true do-all computer.

The XPS range is known for its stellar build quality, and the 17 continues the tradition with a sleek and sturdy aluminium frame with carbon fibre-reinforced polymer around the keyboard for a soft and luxurious feel. There's no getting around its 2.44kg weight and bulky 374 x 248 x 19.5mm size, which isn't beneficial to the port selection that's limited to an SD Card reader to expand the 1TB onboard storage, four Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, and a 3.5mm audio connection.

Bulk and low-battery-life are a fact of life with massive powerhouse laptops like the XPS 17, and it's not cheap either. None of this will matter to its target audience, who'll spend the whole day enjoying smooth performance and incredible visuals from its 4K display.

Acer/Pocket-lint Acer Predator Helios 16 3. Best value RTX 4070 laptop Low cost, high performance $1350 $1650 Save $300 The Acer Predator Helios 16 offers enough performance for most games and has a versatile 16in display for work apps. Pros Great price

240Hz refresh rate

Powerful for most games and apps Cons Chunky design

RGB gamer styling not for everyone $1350 at Amazon $1450 at NewEgg $1650 at Acer

Most buyers are looking to stretch their cash to get the most performance for the least money, and the Acer Predator Helios 16 offers amazing value because of its all-around versatility and competitive price. Its Intel i7-13700HX CPU with 16GB of RAM should be enough for most games when paired with the RTX 4070 GPU, and its 1GB SSD gets the job done and is expected at this price point.

The 16-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA Mini LED display is ideal for fast-paced competitive titles with a 240Hz refresh rate and has extra space for browsing and spreadsheets with a wide, 16:10 aspect ratio. There's no doubt about its gaming pedigree, and the chunky thermal block with RGB lighting contributes to its substantial 26.9 x 357.8 x 278.7 mm size and 3.9kg weight. At least its huge size means there's space for a wide port selection, including two USB-Cs, three USB-As, an HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and an SD card reader.

Acer's Predator Helios 16 is undoubtedly a gaming laptop, but its immense power and fantastic display make it perfect for work or enjoying media. Some buyers might not appreciate its styling and chunky design, but it's purely functional and cools the laptop under the heaviest loads.

Asus/Pocket-lint Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED 4. Best RTX 4070 laptop for creatives An artist's tool The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED has a bright 14in display with a durable and lightweight MIL-STD-810 housing to create content on the go. Pros Amazing display

MIL-STD-810 durability

Slimline design Cons Isn't cheap

Battery life could be better $2100 at Amazon $2100 at Best Buy $2100 at NewEgg

Graphics designers, animators and other creatives need a laptop like the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED with a clear display with amazing accuracy and rich colours. Its 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display is Dolby Vision certified and Pantone Validated for guaranteed colour accuracy and has a fast 120Hz refresh rate and versatile 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is Intel's powerful i9 13900H CPU and 32GB RAM with a 1TB SSD, which will easily handle graphics and photo-editing software.

Lookswise, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED has a discrete all-black 17.9 x 321.8 x 223.3mm exterior weighing 1.8kg and carrying a MIL-STD-810 durability rating. Its slimline design and tough chassis make it ideal for pros needing a portable solution on the road, and it works with most monitors, mice and other devices with two USB-Cs, a USB-A, an HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio in and out. There's also a handy SD card reader to transfer information from cameras and Bluetooth speakers.

This laptop has the perfect balance of form and function, with an amazing OLED display and power for most tasks in a compact and discrete package. It's perfect for working in airport lounges or coffee shops, but performance comes at a price, and the OLED display adds hundreds to the price and isn't kind to the battery life either.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 5. Best RTX 4070 laptop for business It means business The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra offers the best integration with other Samsung devices and is a business powerhouse with excellent build quality and performance. Pros 16in AMOLED display

Excellent performance

Seamless Samsung integration Cons Weak webcam

Premium pricing $4500 at Amazon $3000 at Best Buy $3883 at NewEgg

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a direct rival to the Apple MacBook and provides the best integration for Android phones because you can drag and drop images and videos, use them as a second display, and more wirelessly. The 16-inch ‎(3840 x 2160) AMOLED display brings vibrant colours in PhotoShop and other graphics software, and the 120Hz rate offers the smoothest picture for sports and fast-paced action movies.

There's no compromise on performance with Intel's i9-13900H and 32GB of RAM, which should be enough to take on demanding apps and multitasking easily. Construction is just as good with a slimline 16.9mm and 1.79kg exterior in Samsung's classy Granite colour. It gives off a premium vibe and includes a USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, a 3.5mm connection, and an HDMI 2.1. The Micro-SD card reader can increase the 1TB of onboard memory or for transferring data from cameras and tablets.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a no-brainer for on-the-go professionals needing a versatile screen size and enough power for most tasks while on the go. It's also the best option if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem and want the convenience of seamless integration across devices in a sturdy laptop that can withstand bumps and knocks. On the other hand, its hefty price tag limits its appeal to buyers with finer taste, and it falls into the trap of having a mediocre 1080p webcam that barely does the job for work meetings.

Asus Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) 6. Best storage RTX 4070 laptop Lightweight legend $1650 $1850 Save $200 The Asus ROG Zephyrus is a small but powerful 14in laptop with a lightweight design and enough storage for large game installations and media libraries. Pros 2TB SSD

165Hz display

Tough construction Cons Average battery life

No 4K option $2500 at Asus $1650 at Best Buy

Professionals on the go know you can't put a price on portability and need a compact and lightweight laptop like the Asus ROG Zephyrus they can carry to business meetings and use on planes. It's small but tough, with a 19.5 x 312 x 227mm and 1.8kg magnesium alloy frame and 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) anti-glare display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate for gaming.

Connectivity is decent for a compact laptop with two USB-Cs, an HDMI 2.1, two USB-As, and 3.5mm audio in and out. Everything is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS and 16GB of RAM, which offer great performance and a decent battery life when paired with the RTX 4070 GPU. Equally impressive is the inclusion of a massive 2TB SSD that should provide enough space for the even most demanding users.

It's incredible how much power Asus manages to fit into the ROG Zephyrus while keeping it trim enough to fit into most bags without feeling like you've got a lead ball in it. There's no shortage of power with its powerful yet efficient CPU, and it has more storage space than rivals costing much more. It's worth every cent of its premium price for the all-around convenience on offer, but its battery life is nothing special, and it could be better with a 4K display.

Asus Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023) 7. Best display RTX 4070 laptop Addictive display $1840 $2200 Save $360 The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 has a huge 17.3-inch display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and excellent gaming performance. Pros Large display

Great keyboard

Fast 240Hz refresh rate Cons 720p webcam

Not very portable $1840 at Amazon $1900 at Best Buy $2200 at Asus

Gamers looking for the ultimate experience can check out the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 for its superb graphics and performance. It's one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the world in its highest configuration, and buyers looking for value can get the same quality and decent performance at a more attainable price with the RTX 4070 option. Despite the lower-spec GPU, you still get the high-end AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space for game installation and backups.

Most buyers will go for the Scar 17 because of the huge 17-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, which is ideal for fast-paced Esports games and the demanding graphics of AAA titles. The screen size makes it an excellent desktop replacement, although the thick 395 x 234 x 28.2mm body and hefty 3kg weight make it better for the occasional trip than daily carry. There's a lightbar on the frame and a per-key RGB keyboard with a decent range of ports, like two USB-Cs, two USB-As, an HDMI, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio for speakers and headsets.

Bulk and weight go with the territory when you get a massive gaming powerhouse, and it's worth getting if you want an amazing display that will provide hours of entertainment in stunning detail. The price is acceptable, considering the outstanding performance, but it's about time Asus phased out its 720p webcams in favour of something more practical for today's use.

HP/Pocket-lint HP Omen 16 (2023) 8. Best budget RTX 4070 laptop An omen of great value $1200 $1600 Save $400 The HP Omen 16 offers premium performance for less, with a 16.1in QHD display and enough performance for games or work. Pros Great price

Versatile size

Decent performance Cons Average battery life

Limited storage space $1920 at Amazon $1200 at HP $2050 at Best Buy

Not all RTX 4070 laptops are pricey, and models like HP's Omen 16 offer enough power to rival many premium options listed here for around half the price. Versatility is the name of the game, and the Omen 16 can handle everything from gaming and movies to browsing and spreadsheets with a 16.1-inch QHD (2560x1440) 240Hz display. The performance is up to the task with an Intel i7-13700HX and 16GB of RAM, and the small 512GB SSD is acceptable considering its low price.

For a 16.1-inch gaming laptop, the Omen 16 isn't too big or small at 235.0 x 369.0 x 259.4mm and its 2.45 weight should be bearable for most trips. Its sombre all-black styling makes it ideal for work or office environments, and it connects to most printers, monitors, and keyboards with two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, two USB-As, Ethernet, an HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio.

No laptop is perfect, and it's easy to forgive the Omen 16's mediocre battery life and speakers because of its high performance at a low cost. Despite its limited storage space, it's worth it as a daily-carry, do-all laptop that can handle most games and office tasks.

The bottom line: Which RTX 4070 laptop is best?

The Razer Blade 14 is the best RTX 4070 laptop because it has enough performance to handle any task while still being portable and durable to carry daily. Dell's XPS 17 is our premium pick because it offers the luxury of immense power and a 4K UHD touchscreen for all-day viewing pleasure. The Acer Predator Helios 16 offers the best value because it has fantastic performance and build quality for a competitive price.

How did we pick the best RTX 4070 laptops?

Our team tested as many laptops as they could get their hands on this year, including all the options listed here and more. They then gave each laptop a score based on performance, construction, value and other areas after carrying them around for a few weeks to see how they performed for work and gaming.

All the laptops on this list are from the higher end of the market and feature excellent performance to run most games and other tasks.

Construction is harder to grade because laptops come in big and small sizes, with each bringing something different to the table. We ensured that every laptop listed here fulfills its role and added a mix of large desktop replacements, mid-sized do-all models, and compact carry options, so there's one for every user.

Most buying decisions are based on value, and it's one of the main factors we consider when evaluating any product. The laptops we picked for this come at many price points, but they all have impressive value for the performance they offer and are worth it for their target audience.

Is an RTX 4070 enough for gaming?

Yes, an RTX 4070 will support most modern games and might only struggle with ultra-high settings on the latest titles.

Is it worth buying an RTX 4070?

Yes, it's worth buying an RTX 4070 laptop because you get the same premium features and build quality as the high-spec models with enough performance for most tasks at a reasonable price.

Is the RTX 4070 overkill?

No, the RTX 4070 offers the perfect middle-ground for buyers wanting great performance without too heavy of a price tag.