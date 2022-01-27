The great thing about a games console that's been out for as many years as the Xbox One is that it has a huge roster of games to offer up, and in the RPG genre that means a nearly endless choice between a range of epic stories, memorable characters, and interesting systems.

There have been countless superb RPGs during the life-cycle of the Xbox One and its variants, and while the Series X and Series S are on the scene now to usher in a new generation, that doesn't change the fact that there are some classics to enjoy on the older hardware. We've gathered the very best right here.

CD Projekt RED / The Witcher III: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 1. Best Xbox One RPG overall Stunning world An amazing world to explore, full of grit and realism. Pros Excellent story

Gritty open world

Loads to do Cons A bit overwhelming at times $23 at Amazon

An unbelievable achievement in terms of scope, The Witcher 3 takes a promising series and turns it into an absolute blockbuster, crafting a grim and believable open world for you to explore as Geralt, hunting after his adopted daughter Ciri.

The story it tells is heartfelt and complex, but it's the amount of detail and the characters that really stick out, with countless to meet and engaging conversations and questlines to be found around every corner. It looks and plays superbly, too.

From Software Elden Ring 2. Best Xbox One RPG for open world Amazing combat $40 $60 Save $20 A superb map that's host to so many frightful, challenging enemies. Pros Stunning map

Amazing combat

So rewarding Cons Constantly difficult $40 at Amazon

Taking the intricate, challenging combat of its many games so far and moving them into a truly open world for the first time, FromSoftware has created a modern masterpiece in the form of Elden Ring, a game that should be savoured by everyone who likes a challenge.

It's got a gorgeous map to explore full of small details and amazing locations, with frightful enemies hiding in every corner and bush, and will take a long while to master if even one of the many playstyles it offers.

ZA/UM Disco Elysium: The Final Cut 3. Best Xbox One RPG for writing Total freedom Rarely does a game give you as much freedom to approach things how you fancy as Disco Elysium. Pros Amazing writing

Painterly visuals

Sheer freedom Cons Quite wordy $18 at Amazon

For those who want true role-playing freedom, Disco Elysium is the answer. It's nominally a detective game in which you're charged with figuring out a crime, but depending on how you go about your work it can be so much more.

If you like well-written, genuinely complex dialogue that touches on philosophy and economics more than a little, you'll be right at home here, and we hope that more people keep discovering this masterpiece over time.

Bethesda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 5. Best Xbox One fantasy RPG True classic A classic for a reason, there's no better time to try Skyrim. Pros Well-realised world

Great quests

Memorable locations Cons Iffy combat $37 at Amazon

A game that doesn't need discovering is the indomitable Skyrim, still a chart-topper after a decade out in the wild, and still just as compelling on Xbox One as it was on the 360. You'll play as the Dragonborn, with a weighty responsibility on your shoulders, and explore a huge province.

How you'll go about that more precisely is up to you, whether you fancy becoming a mage, prefer using axes or think that the inevitable stealth archer build is the one for you this time around. Nothing else hits the spot quite like a bit of Elder Scrolls.

Bandai Namco / From Software Dark Souls III 5. Best difficult Xbox One RPG A challenge A superb challenge that also manages to summon an impressively deep tone of its own. Pros Super-rewarding

Impressive graphically

Great sound Cons Supremely difficult $23 at Amazon

If Skryim is welcoming and populist, Dark Souls III is harsh and unforgiving in equal measure, but rewarding to such extremes that it nonetheless should wow you. In the third mainline Souls game (or fourth, depending on who you ask), you'll once again journey through a scarred land fighting fearsome monsters.

With some of the most extreme bosses in the series and a difficulty level that rarely drops below the near-impossible, every bit of progress you make feels like a victory, and every bonfire you reach turns into a true oasis.

Diablo 4 6. Best Xbox One RPG for customisation So many options A huge RPG that lets you control every aspect of how your character fights hordes of demons and enemies, making for a truly customisable experience. Pros Endless content

Classes are fun to experiment with

Looks great Cons 30FPS cap $69 at Amazon

Diablo 4 might feel like a next-gen experience but it's also great on Xbox One, albeit with visual restrictions compared to the Series X and S. This is a smooth and carefully-built game that leads you through a dark and twisting story before unleashing the scale of its end-game content.

You can choose from multiple classes, all of which feel incredibly different to play, making for endless combinations of powers, abilities and loot, to build the perfect character for your playstyle.

BioWare Dragon Quest Inquisition 7. Best Xbox One RPG for scale Epic size With a raft of great locations to explore with companions, this is a really excellent epic RPG. Pros Great locations

Loads of quests

A cast of deep characters Cons Too many filler quests $14 at Amazon

Dragon Age shook off the small scale of its second game and opened its world up for Inquisition, offering the player huge hubs to explore and nearly countless quests to complete. While some of these are a little lacklustre, the core storyline is excellent.

You play in Inquisitor tasked with uniting the realm of Thedas under threat from a greater power, and the sense of politics and stakes is managed nicely. You'll see a great variety of interesting sights, and visit them with some of BioWare's best-ever companions.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XV 8. Best Xbox One RPG for characters Cinematic story $19 $30 Save $11 A great story told through cinematic cut-scenes, with excellent exploration and combat. Pros Great style

Heartfelt story

Fun combat Cons The world sometimes feels empty $19 at Amazon

Telling a soaring story of love and loss, Final Fantasy came screeching into the modern era in its fifteenth mainline entry, with gorgeous visuals and a road-trip vibe that really gelled with players. It's got a huge scope and there's loads to see, but the quiet moments are arguably its best.

Still, things do kick up a gear at times and the battle system is as close to real-time as the series has got, arguably, with loads of action and very little downtime. It's a great place to start even if you've never played a Final Fantasy game.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 9. Best Xbox One RPG for exploration Simply huge $25 $40 Save $15 A huge open world is offered up by the biggest Assassin's Creed game yet. Pros Massive world

Looks great

Fun story Cons Too much to do $25 at Amazon

A simply huge game, Valhalla takes Assassin's Creed even further into RPG territory than Odyssey, the previous game, did. You'll play the fierce Viking Eivor on a journey through medieval Britain, rampaging and raiding your way to a new home.

It's a mammoth task, with huge areas to conquer through loads of quests, but most of these are rewarding and entertaining, and the combat is as fun as ever with a little less aggressive scaling than Odyssey featured.

Capcom Monster Hunter World 10. Best Xbox One RPG for crafting Big-game hunting $16 $18 Save $2 There are so many monsters to hunt in this game that you'll hardly know where to start. Pros Great monster variety

Lovely visuals

Simplified systems Cons Still a steep learning curve $19.99 at Best Buy $16 at Amazon

Huge though it is in Japan, the Monster Hunter series was one that many players found challenging to get started with - until World arrived. It simplified some of the complex excesses and made the visuals simply splendid to incentivise new gamers.

What a success it's been, too, with millions of players and loads of quests to pursue and new equipment to craft at every turn. The way it dishes out new encounters and areas is really smart, and it's also great fun to play online with friends.

How to pick your next RPG on Xbox One

There are a few main factors you might want to consider if you're trying to work out what RPG to play on your Xbox One next - try thinking about these questions.

Are you in search of a story?

Some games on our list are hugely story-focused, but others like Monster Hunter World are a little more freeform and leave you to your own devices a bit more. If this is something that attracts you, pay attention to that urge, but if you want a story that you can really engage with, make sure to check out what people are saying about your own shortlist of options.

Is action important?

Some RPGs have turn-based systems for combat, others let you take total real-time control, and some have little or no combat at all - think about whether you care particularly about which your choice of game will offer. If you know you like fast-paced battles or brutal action, then make sure to read game reviews to double-check that's what you'll get.

Are visuals key?

Another variable between RPGs is their visual style - some games are top-down isometric affairs, while many use a third-person camera to let you move around more freely. That's probably our preferred style, but different looks can suit different games, so just double-check that you know what to expect.