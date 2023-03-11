If you're stuck on what to play next and want something to really sink your teeth into then there are plenty of RPGs on PC worth considering.

Role-playing games are a great bit of escapism with plenty of fun to be had in a wide variety of settings. So no matter what your preference you're bound to find something great. With so many choices though it can be hard to choose, so we're here to help.

Our favourite role-playing games for PC

CD PROJEKT RED The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 1. Best Buy A vast magical world to get lost in 10.0 / 10 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. Pros Superb storyline

Stunning visuals on PC

Hours and hours of gameplay Cons Steep learning curve initially See at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. It's been about since 2015 but still plays marvellously. We've sunk around 150 hours into this stunning RPG and loved every minute.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an extraordinary feat in game design, with a massive breath-taking world for you to get lost in. From slaying monsters to laying with wenches, the Witcher 3 has it all.

If you haven't already played it, then now is the time to try because The Witcher 3 has had a next-gen overall to make it look even better on PC.

From Software Elden Ring 2. Runner Up Frustrating fun 10.0 / 10 An open-world Souls game that plays as beguilingly well as anything we've experienced in years. Pros Hardcore combat

Rewarding gameplay

Fantastic visuals Cons Infuriatingly difficult See at Amazon

Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm when it appeared on the scene and for good reason.

It has one of the best game worlds ever crafted and yet both punishes and rewards players with unforgiving boss fights and satisfying combat.

We said it was like "Dark Souls meets Zelda" and takes that much-loved Soulslike gameplay into the open world. That said, you should be warned that Elden Ring is incredibly tough, so don't buy this one if you get frustrated easily.

Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3. A Top Pick Great medieval fun This is a great medieval RPG which puts you in the shoes of a normal person thrust into a harsh world. Pros Beautifully crafted medieval world

Realistic design

Engaging story Cons Combat can be hard to master Amazon

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a fantastically challenging, often frustrating, always enjoyable open-world RPG set in the Holy Roman Empire. You play Henry, a blacksmith's son who finds himself thrust into the chaos of war as his friends and family are slaughtered when a mercenary raid descends on his peaceful village. Henry then sets off on an adventure to aid the locals, fight off the bandits and help fight for the future of Bohemia.

This is a brilliant RPG for those who love the idea of messing about in medieval times. But don't expect to win every battle as you'll need to learn how to fight first and to earn enough money for good weapons, armour and a decent horse. You're only a blacksmith after all, so being surrounded by knights in heavy armour often results in a painful and messy death. We utterly love this game and all the challenges it throws at us.

PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 4. Strong Contender Vikings in England 8.0 / 10 Valhalla has a massive map to explore and so much to do while you're at it. Pros Massive world

Fantastic graphics

Plenty of Viking fun Cons An overwhelming amount of things to do See at Amazon (US)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is undeniably spectacular. We thought Origins and Odyssey were great but Valhalla is something new and refreshing. Now we're in the boots of a Viking warrior on the shores of ancient England wreaking havoc.

It's a fantastic outing in the series, with a reworked skills system and awesome RPG elements that make it incredibly enjoyable for hours and hours. One highlight is the ability to call your fellow Vikings in to help you raid nearby monasteries and enemy bases to find resources to build your own as well.

Private Division The Outer Worlds 5. Also Great Stunning space scenes 10.0 / 10 A great way to explore space with a strong dash of humour. Pros Stunning colour graphics and characters

Plenty of interesting adventures to be had

Excellent dialogue Cons Combat is awkward at times Amazon

If you'd rather have your adventures on another planet then The Outer Worlds is a great option. This is a colourful sci-fi RPG in more ways than one.

With a stunning and sublime steampunk setting, The Outer Worlds is a thrilling game to lose yourself in. There are plenty of adventures to be had here, along with interesting characters to meet along the way.

We thought it was an utter classic when we reviewed it and we still feel that way now. Until Starfield comes along The Outer Worlds is the place to have your space adventures.

CAPCOM Co., Ltd. Monster Hunter World 6. Worth Considering Massive monsters galore 8.0 / 10 There are so many monsters to hunt in this game that you'll hardly know where to start. Pros Plenty of different monsters to battle

Gorgeous graphics

Excellent webstore Cons Tricky inventory system Amazon

Monster Hunter: World is one of those games that PC gamers had to wait for. It released on console in early 2018 and we loved it, but had to wait until August to get stuck in on PC.

Monster Hunter World allows you to play the "ultimate hunting experience" either on your own or with friends. The result of which is a gloriously addictive and endlessly charming game we're sure you'll love.

Which RPG is right for you?

Role-playing games are a bit of an investment both in terms of time and money so it's important to make the right choice. Yes, if you're buying on Steam you can always take advantage of the refund policy if it doesn't fit, but you won't find out whether you like an RPG for a while.

Which is why it's worth choosing based on setting and experience. This is one of the reasons why our guide includes a range of different RPGs in varied locales. These games are also story rich and full of adventures so you can't go wrong.