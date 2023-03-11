Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're stuck on what to play next and want something to really sink your teeth into then there are plenty of RPGs on PC worth considering.

Role-playing games are a great bit of escapism with plenty of fun to be had in a wide variety of settings. So no matter what your preference you're bound to find something great. With so many choices though it can be hard to choose, so we're here to help.

Our favourite role-playing games for PC

1. Best Buy

A vast magical world to get lost in

10.0 / 10

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time.

Pros
  • Superb storyline
  • Stunning visuals on PC
  • Hours and hours of gameplay
Cons
  • Steep learning curve initially
See at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. It's been about since 2015 but still plays marvellously. We've sunk around 150 hours into this stunning RPG and loved every minute.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an extraordinary feat in game design, with a massive breath-taking world for you to get lost in. From slaying monsters to laying with wenches, the Witcher 3 has it all.

If you haven't already played it, then now is the time to try because The Witcher 3 has had a next-gen overall to make it look even better on PC.

Best RPGs on PS5 2022: The best role-playing games on PlayStation 5 photo 10
From Software
Elden Ring
2. Runner Up

Frustrating fun

10.0 / 10

An open-world Souls game that plays as beguilingly well as anything we've experienced in years.

Pros
  • Hardcore combat
  • Rewarding gameplay
  • Fantastic visuals
Cons
  • Infuriatingly difficult
See at Amazon

Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm when it appeared on the scene and for good reason.

It has one of the best game worlds ever crafted and yet both punishes and rewards players with unforgiving boss fights and satisfying combat.

We said it was like "Dark Souls meets Zelda" and takes that much-loved Soulslike gameplay into the open world. That said, you should be warned that Elden Ring is incredibly tough, so don't buy this one if you get frustrated easily.

kingdom come
Warhorse Studios
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
3. A Top Pick

Great medieval fun

This is a great medieval RPG which puts you in the shoes of a normal person thrust into a harsh world.

Pros
  • Beautifully crafted medieval world
  • Realistic design
  • Engaging story
Cons
  • Combat can be hard to master
Amazon

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a fantastically challenging, often frustrating, always enjoyable open-world RPG set in the Holy Roman Empire. You play Henry, a blacksmith's son who finds himself thrust into the chaos of war as his friends and family are slaughtered when a mercenary raid descends on his peaceful village. Henry then sets off on an adventure to aid the locals, fight off the bandits and help fight for the future of Bohemia.

This is a brilliant RPG for those who love the idea of messing about in medieval times. But don't expect to win every battle as you'll need to learn how to fight first and to earn enough money for good weapons, armour and a decent horse. You're only a blacksmith after all, so being surrounded by knights in heavy armour often results in a painful and messy death. We utterly love this game and all the challenges it throws at us.

PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.

Valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
4. Strong Contender

Vikings in England

8.0 / 10

Valhalla has a massive map to explore and so much to do while you're at it.

Pros
  • Massive world
  • Fantastic graphics
  • Plenty of Viking fun
Cons
  • An overwhelming amount of things to do
See at Amazon (US)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is undeniably spectacular. We thought Origins and Odyssey were great but Valhalla is something new and refreshing. Now we're in the boots of a Viking warrior on the shores of ancient England wreaking havoc.

It's a fantastic outing in the series, with a reworked skills system and awesome RPG elements that make it incredibly enjoyable for hours and hours. One highlight is the ability to call your fellow Vikings in to help you raid nearby monasteries and enemy bases to find resources to build your own as well.

the outer worlds
Private Division
The Outer Worlds
5. Also Great

Stunning space scenes

10.0 / 10

A great way to explore space with a strong dash of humour.

Pros
  • Stunning colour graphics and characters
  • Plenty of interesting adventures to be had
  • Excellent dialogue
Cons
  • Combat is awkward at times
Amazon

If you'd rather have your adventures on another planet then The Outer Worlds is a great option. This is a colourful sci-fi RPG in more ways than one.

With a stunning and sublime steampunk setting, The Outer Worlds is a thrilling game to lose yourself in. There are plenty of adventures to be had here, along with interesting characters to meet along the way.

We thought it was an utter classic when we reviewed it and we still feel that way now. Until Starfield comes along The Outer Worlds is the place to have your space adventures.

MOnster Hunter world
CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
Monster Hunter World
6. Worth Considering

Massive monsters galore

8.0 / 10

There are so many monsters to hunt in this game that you'll hardly know where to start.

Pros
  • Plenty of different monsters to battle
  • Gorgeous graphics
  • Excellent webstore
Cons
  • Tricky inventory system
Amazon

Monster Hunter: World is one of those games that PC gamers had to wait for. It released on console in early 2018 and we loved it, but had to wait until August to get stuck in on PC.

Monster Hunter World allows you to play the "ultimate hunting experience" either on your own or with friends. The result of which is a gloriously addictive and endlessly charming game we're sure you'll love.

Which RPG is right for you?

Role-playing games are a bit of an investment both in terms of time and money so it's important to make the right choice. Yes, if you're buying on Steam you can always take advantage of the refund policy if it doesn't fit, but you won't find out whether you like an RPG for a while.

Which is why it's worth choosing based on setting and experience. This is one of the reasons why our guide includes a range of different RPGs in varied locales. These games are also story rich and full of adventures so you can't go wrong.