In a few short years, Ring went from failing to secure a deal on Shark Tank in 2013, to an acquisition by Amazon for $839 million in 2018. Since then, the company's products have found their way to the doors of millions of homes, and helped establish an entire category of connected tech. Ring models meet major requirements for external video and security cameras while offering smart qualities. There are hardwired options for those who don't want to mess about with battery life and battery options for those unable to permanently install a device.

Video storage options, Alexa compatibility, and head-to-toe viewing for package detection vary within the Ring doorbell line-up. As the company has grown, it has developed a deep roster of different products to meet a variety of needs and budgets. We're taking a look at the best Ring video doorbells to help you decide which one is the right fit for your home.

Best Ring doorbells: Our top choices

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 1. Best Ring doorbell overall Hardwired HD doorbell with all the bells and whistles The follow-up to Ring's flagship product boasts HD recording, the company's signature Bird's Eye View feature, and head-to-toe video capture. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is our all around best pick. Pros Bird's Eye View

Head-to-toe visibility Cons Expensive

Ring Protect subscription adds cost $250 at Best Buy $250 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 represents Ring's flagship product, and the best overall pick for most homes. It also shows how far video doorbells have come in terms of features and usability. The Pro 2 offers seamless Alexa integration, ideal for any household that already has an Amazon smart speaker. With this model, Alexa not only allows you to control the doorbell using voice commands, but the smart assistant can even answer the door for you, interacting with people who ring your doorbell with built-in Alexa greetings.

The Pro 2 borrows a neat feature that's becoming more commonplace in cars: Bird's Eye View. The Pro 2 will create an overhead view of your home in order to map exactly where people have been within its camera's field of view. Another feature that leverages the camera's wide field of view is "head-to-toe" video. Whereas many video doorbells capture footage that is wide but not very expansive top to bottom, the Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers a more all-encompassing view of your front door area.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also features 3D motion detection using radar, hardwired installation, so you don't have to worry about charging batteries, and an impressive 1,536 pixels HD+ live video feed. It should be noted that a Ring Protect Plan is encouraged to get the most out of this doorbell, and enable longer-form video recording and storage.

Ring Peephole Cam 2. Best Ring doorbell for apartments An innovative approach to security for apartment living Ring has made sure that folks in apartments, condos, or just anyone with a peephole in their front door haven't been left out. The Ring Peephole Cam is a modern re-imagining of a classic front-door feature. Pros Easy to use, easy to install

Affordable

Adds a doorbell where there often isn't one Cons Not all landlords might be open to installing one $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The Ring Peephole Cam is the perfect example of a company finding a solution to a problem many of us didn't realize we had. Anyone who's ever lived in an apartment can tell you they check the peephole to see who is at the front door, since there aren't often windows through which to check first. But many apartments don't have doorbells, much less security systems out front to keep track of packages or interact with your front door remotely. Enter the Ring Peephole Cam to save the day.

The Ring Peephole Cam simply takes the place of your standard peephole, bringing many of the best features of Ring doorbells along with it. This model offers motion detection, two-way communication through the app, and HD video. Users can also set up custom motion zones, as well as control the camera using Amazon's Alexa. The installation is incredibly straight forward and can be installed and uninstalled in minutes, making it ideal for use in apartment living.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus 3. Best non-hardwired Ring doorbell Without the headache of hardwiring For those not able, or not wanting to hard-wire their video doorbell, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus provides a strong alternative to the company's hard-wired models. Pros Perfect for situations where hard-wiring isn't an option

Easy installation Cons Requires occasional charging $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

There are any number of situations where you might not want to hard-wire a video doorbell. Whether the exterior by your front door isn't conducive to running wire, or you're a renter who doesn't want to replace your unit's existing doorbell, Ring's Battery Doorbell Plus provides the ideal solution.

It comes with many of the same features Ring offers on its hard-wired models, including head-to-toe video, motion detection, Alexa integration, package detection, and two-way talk. Like the Pro 2 above, it captures 1,536 pixel video, all while featuring a removable and rechargeable battery.

Ring Video Doorbell 4. Best budget Ring doorbell A classic video doorbell at a fair price An oldie but a goodie, the Video Doorbell is Ring's current iteration of its classic video doorbell. Pros Great price point

Battery or hardwired operation Cons Lacks bells and whistles of newer models $100 at Amazon

For those not inclined to spend quite so much on a new gadget, the Ring Video Doorbell offers a more affordable alternative. This is Ring's most straightforward doorbell. It offers 1080-pixel video streaming through the company's companion app, as well as two-way talk. Motion detection alerts and quick replies can all be customized from within the app. The Video Doorbell is also versatile. You can power it either through its built-in rechargeable battery, or through your home's existing doorbell wiring.

Offered at a very competitive price point, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 does exactly what it needs to do to provide peace of mind and added safety, without costing too much.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite 5. Best premium Ring doorbell A luxury video doorbell Ring's top of the line doorbell is without a doubt a splurge, but for those who want the company's best, the Video Doorbell Elite fits the (pricey) bill. Pros Supports Ethernet

Professional grade flush-mount Cons Expensive

Professional installation recommended $350 at Best Buy $350 at Amazon

For those who want to splurge, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite takes the cake as a pricey, premium video doorbell. One particular feature immediately jumps out as the primary reason folks spring for this model, and that is support for Ethernet. That being said, the Elite's greatest strength is often also the cause of its biggest headache; Ring strongly recommends customers hire professional help to wire their front door for Ethernet connectivity.

The Ring Video Doorbell Elite features 1080-pixel video on a flush-mount installed base with two-way talk and live on-demand audio and video. The secure flush-mount keeps the doorbell securely attached to an exterior wall. You might notice that, even at this price point, it doesn't offer Bird's Eye View or head-to-toe video. It's clear that this premium product is all about the huge enhancement in connectivity and reliability that Ethernet offers.

The bottom line: What is the best Ring doorbell?

Every living situation is different, and every home will have different needs. However, we feel that the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers the most features, at a good value, and is the most future-proof due to its connectivity, resolution, and integrations. If you are looking for versatility while spending less, then the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is your best bet. It offers both battery and hardwired power, and while you lose a few features, it also costs less. These are simply the best doorbells that Ring has to offer, and it's possible that more than one of them may be a good fit for your home. It all comes down to what features you feel you need and your budget.

Do they all require a subscription?

We have to point out that while none of these doorbells necessarily require you to subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan, each of them has additional features that are only accessible or maximized through such a subscription. Examples include but are not limited to storing recorded video, person alerts, and snapshot capture. You can definitely get a lot out of your video doorbell without one though.

Why should I use the Ring ecosystem?

Ring is one of the strongest players in the market for smart-home connected security products. Today, the company offers a rich ecosystem of indoor and outdoor cameras, a plethora of different sensors like smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and, of course, its signature doorbells. Once you start using Ring products, you'll find it easy to expand the ecosystem and add more connected products throughout your home.