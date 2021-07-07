If you're looking to smarten up your home with a Ring Video Doorbell or camera, you're in the right place. There are always great deals on Ring devices popping up, and we've got the best of them right here.

Ring Video Doorbell deals

Here are the great deals on the different Ring Video Doorbells available now.

Pocket-lint Ring Video Doorbell 4 Latest model The latest battery-operated model has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for a more stable hook up to your home network, 1080p video recording and the ability to pre-roll video in colour to see who has triggered the advanced motion sensor 4 seconds before the full video kicks in. £139.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3 A cheaper option Also available with dual-band connectivity, the battery-operated Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great option if you want to save a little extra cash. It's main difference to the Doorbell 4 is that it doesn't feature pre-roll functionality, but every other feature is similar - including 1080p recording. £129.99 on Amazon (UK)

Pocket-lint Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) Best Value The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) isn't quite as slick as the Doorbell 3, but it is much cheaper. It still offers 1080p Full HD video capture, though it doesn't feature a removable battery. This means you'll have to dismount the unit in order to charge it up. It also has single-band (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi. £69.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired Battery-free $38.99 $64.99 Save $26 If you want a wired Ring doorbell, rather than a battery-powered model, you'll want to consider this cheaper - and still Full HD - model. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4Ghz. But it does feature real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app as you'd expect. $38.99 at Amazon

Pocket-lint Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Higher resolution 9.0 / 10 The new version of the Pro - the Pro 2 - has a head-to-toe angle of view (150-degrees horizontally and vertically) and improved motion detection, plus higher resolution video recording at 1536p versus Full HD 1080p. £169.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Ring Doorview Cam For rented appartments The Doorview Cam (or Peephole Cam, if you're in the US) is a little more niche than Ring's other devices. It's designed to use the peephole in the middle of a front door, where you attach the Ring camera on the inside. As such, it's a clean install and might be better for those in rented apartments. It offers 1080p Full HD capture. £99.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring smart camera deals

Ring has several deals on its various smart cameras that you should check out.

Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Affordable indoor security Exactly as the name suggests, the Indoor Cam is a camera designed exclusively for indoor use. It's wired, so you just plug it in and point it at whatever you want to keep an eye on. It offers 1080p Full HD video capture. It's about as simple as it gets. £39.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Full CCTV coverage Taking security to the outside of your house, the Ring Floodlight Cam pairs Ring's camera with a pair of floodlights. It needs to be hardwired to give it the power, but it means you can also keep an eye on the outside of your house while providing security lighting, too. It offers 1080p Full HD capture. £139.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Most convenient The Ring Stick Up Cam is a simple camera without any lights, and is designed to give you video capture and motion detection anywhere you want to put it. It's waterproofed for use outdoors and comes in a range of different models - battery, wired or solar - so you can choose the version that best suits your needs. The Stick Up Cam also offers 1080p Full HD video. £109.99 on Amazon (UK)

Ring Alarm deals

There are also great deals on the full Ring Alarm system. Including starter kits that can give your whole home a smart security makeover.

Ring Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) Whole home security The 2nd generation Ring Alarm system comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender. And, while the deals are available, you can get a free Ring Indoor Cam, to boot. £179.99 on Amazon (UK)

We are always scouring the 'net for more Ring deals, so come back to this page in future to find the very best available.