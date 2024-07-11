Amazon-owned Ring is a popular choice for those looking to equip their home with smart cameras. For starters, Ring's devices integrate seamlessly with Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. They also tend to be affordable, particularly during sales like Prime Day, and they're easy to install as well. After testing a few different Ring cameras, I fell in love with how the company does things. What's more, Ring’s line of doorbell cameras are great too, with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 sitting as our top pick among the best doorbell cameras. But once you’ve narrowed it down to a camera system, what model do you buy? What is the best Ring camera?

While the sheer number of different Ring cameras can feel daunting, you can make things easier by asking yourself a single question: Does the area you want to monitor have access to power? You can eliminate half the options if you need a battery-powered model; Ring offers both battery and wired versions for a majority of its cameras.

With Pocket-lint staff completing hands-on testing on a majority of Ring’s latest models, we’ve assembled this guide to help you choose the best Ring camera for your home. Here are the top options.

Best Ring camera: Our top picks

What's the best Ring camera overall?

Ultimately, the best Ring camera overall is one that fits in the space that you want to monitor. For most spaces, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery offers solid video quality and an incredibly easy setup that works indoors or out. But, if you have a larger room, you may want to consider the Ring Pan and Tilt to remotely adjust the camera angle. If you need both an outdoor camera and a light, consider the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, or, if you have the wiring already in place, the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro.

How we choose the best Ring cameras

The Pocket-lint staff has tested the majority of cameras on this list, from the Stick Up Cam to the Floodlight Pro. The ones that we haven't tested simply take the model that we've worked with before and add a few extras, like HDR video and bird's eye view. To select the cameras on this list, I started with our top-reviewed Ring cameras, then added highly-ranked models that cater to a different need, like a floodlight or the ability to pan and tilt.

FAQ

Q: What Ring camera should I get?

When buying a security camera, the biggest factor to consider is where you want to place the camera. Answering that question first will help you narrow down whether you want a wired or battery-powered model, for example. If you are placing the camera indoors, you can eliminate Ring's outdoor-focused models like the Floodlight Pro, while if you're placing the camera outside you can eliminate the models that are not weather-sealed, like the Ring Pan-Tilt. Another key factor to consider is how you will install the camera. Do you want it mounted on the wall, or simply sitting on a shelf?

Once you've narrowed those options down, you'll need to consider if you want the standard model or the Pro model. The standard is the most affordable. The Pro adds extras like HDR video, which will help keep more details intact in the lightest and darkest areas of the footage. The Pro model also features better audio, 3D motion detection, and a bird's eye view feature.

When factoring the cost of a Ring camera, don't forget to factor in Ring Protect. While you can use live view without a subscription, the ability to save and replay videos requires a subscription.