Whether you've just discovered vinyl and are looking to buy your first turntable or you want to upgrade an older player to get newer features, there are a lot of things to consider when choosing the best record player in 2023.

Since the so-called vinyl revival kicked off a fair few years ago now, companies have been releasing more turntables than ever. But not all turntables are created equal, so choosing wisely is imperative to ensuring the authentic analogue sound quality you've no doubt turned to vinyl for in the first place.

We've gathered together a bunch of the best record players available in 2023, covering off a wide range of features and price points. Keep reading for our top picks.

Our Top Picks: Best Record Player

Rega/Pocket-lint Rega Planar 1 1. Best record player for most people The Rega Planar 1 might be an entry-level turntable, but performance is top notch, and a fantastic option for almost everyone. Pros Great sound

Easy setup

Upgrades available Cons No built-in phono stage $595 at Amazon

If you've got money to spend on a turntable, you can't really ever go wrong with flinging it all Rega's way. The Planar 1 is the company's best-selling record player, and its most basic, but there are no grumbles when it comes to performance.

Originally released in 2005, it was recently refreshed to bring it up to date. Pretty much everything has been tweaked to improve its performance, and it features a new matte finish to boot, which really looks the part

It comes with the Rega Carbon cartridge as standard, alongside Rega's handmade RB110 tonearm - and a pre-set bias to make setup quick and easy.

It's a turntable that can grow with you too, with various upgrade paths should you decide to push its performance further.

There's no phono stage here - so you will need a pre-amp, or look into the Planar 1 Plus, which is a little older but comes with one built in for the ultimate plug and play convenience.

Pro-Ject Pro-Ject Debut Pro 2. Best record player for mid-range budgets The Pro-Ject Debut Pro is a fantastic option for those looking to take a step up from their entry-level decks, or have a bit more money to spend. Pros Lively, detailed performance

Great design and build

Good upgrade path Cons Rivals are coming up fast $999 at Amazon

The Pro-Ject Debut Pro was created to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary - and what a celebration it is.

It's a modern yet simple design, and is built impeccably, with a carbon-aluminium tonearm for perfect tracking and Pro-Ject's Pick It Pro cartridge. You can switch playback speeds between 33, 45 and 78 RPM using the toggle switch, while an electronically regulated synchronous motor drives the die-cast aluminium platter for accurate and stable speeds.

That platter is also anti-magnetic, so you can use both MM and MC cartridges with it, should you choose to upgrade down the line.

Once again, you will need a phono stage here, so do bear that in mind with your budget, but every penny you spend is shown in the sound. Detail and precision abound, with a lively yet solid performance that has a real handle on dynamics.

If you're ready to take the step up from a beginner deck, or have a slightly bigger budget, the Pro-Ject Debut Pro pretty much commands the market at this price.

Cambridge Audio/Pocket-lint Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 3. Best record player for bigger budgets For big budgets, the Cambridge Audio delivers top-quality sound with an incredible level of convenience. Pros Fantastic build quality

Superb features

Detailed, precise sound Cons Pricey $1999 at Amazon

For those with bigger budgets, the Alva TT V2 aims to bring you audiophile levels of performance in a high-end convenient package.

That means the Alva TT V2 can hook directly up to any amp or active speaker system you've got, thanks to a built-in switchable integrated phono stage (which can also be switched off if you prefer to use something else).

It comes with a bespoke designed MC cartridge pre-installed for easy setup and all-new tonearm, which looks to minimise resonance to retrieve plenty of detail from your records.

It even works wirelessly, with built-in aptX HD Bluetooth and the ability to stream in high-res to any compatible Bluetooth kit - including headphones.

Wired and wireless connections alike deliver a superb performance here - one that's refined and full of confidence, with great bass extension and plenty of insight. If you've got the budget to spend, we think you'll find all your boxes ticked here.

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony PS-LX310BT 4. Best record player for features For the price, this Sony turntable packs in the features and offers a really enjoyable sound to boot. Pros Well featured

Enjoyable sound

Easy to use Cons Lacks some visual appeal $198 at Amazon

Sony's PS-HX500 is an alumni of our best turntables list, and the PS-LX310BT builds on that legacy, by adding Bluetooth into the mix - all at a great price.

You'll notice this deck won't win any awards for its design. We're all for simple, but this perhaps leans into that a little too much, though does at least feel well built. And performance is great at this level too.

If you read the Alva TT V2 above and the ease of use sounded appealing, the LX310BT offers a similar level of convenience, with a built-in phono stage and a straightforward set up process.

This is considerably cheaper than the Alva, of course, so don't expect the same amount of detail and refinement, but it’s a really enjoyable listen with a robust low end and plenty of drive. A great buy, especially at this price.

Technics/Pocket-lint Technics SL-1500C 5. Best record player for premium style The legacy of the Technics brand is alive and well in this superb premium turntable. Pros Looks fantastic

Big, dynamic sound

Easy to use Cons Pricey $1398 at Amazon

Technics knows a thing or two about putting together a very good turntable indeed, and that’s exactly what it has done in the SL-1500C.

Everything about this deck is premium - from its build quality and specifications to its performance. It actually takes a few of the technologies acquired in the development of its pricier turntables, including the core-less direct drive motor for top-notch speed management, and of course the S-shaped arm that you'd expect from a Technics deck.

An Ortofon 2M Red cartridge is fit as standard here, and there's a built-in phono stage and electric speed control for ease, so you can get up and running with about as much plug and play convenience as you'd want from a turntable at this price. It looks the part too, and is available in black or silver.

The big, dynamic sound you'll get from the SL-1500C might not be the most neutral presentation you can find at this price, but it's a whole lot of fun to listen to- and we are certainly not mad at that.

FAQ

