Arguably, your speakers are the most important bit of hardware in your record player setup. Without them, your turntable will sit in silence and act as nothing but a piece of furniture, albeit a rather cool-looking one. The best record player speakers will help you achieve a vinyl aficionado's ultimate goal, to listen to music in astounding Hi-Fi detail. Whether you're looking for ultra-performing floorstanding tower speakers or are just dipping your toes into the world of vinyl, choosing the best speakers is of utmost importance.

Through both hands-on experience and detailed market knowledge, we have put together a list of the best record player speakers currently on the market. We have considered different budgets, uses and scenarios to encompass everyone out there who may be considering a new set of record player speakers.

Best of the best record player speakers across various budgets

Focal / Pocket-Lint Focal Chora 826 1. Best tower record player speakers Top of the pack With a fantastic visual aesthetic and an extremely detailed sound, the Focal Chora 826s are top-of-the-shop. Pros Extremely detailed sound

They look fantastic

High-end sound for a reasonable price

unique Slatefiber cone design Cons May be too large for some $1398 at Amazon

French brand Chora has been releasing innovative Hi-Fi equipment since 1979. During those years the company has learned a thing or two about what makes record player speakers work and all that knowledge, passion and experience has culminated with the Chora 826 floorstanding speakers, and they are phenomenal.

The 826s sit at the top of the Chora range and utilise a four-driver, three-way speaker with a bass reflex design. Coupling this with their state-of-the-art Slatefiber cone and what you are presented with is a sound that is incredibly detailed, ultra-dynamic and has a rich midrange.

The speakers sit on a tilted stand for better time alignment. What this translates to is a speaker that is capable of providing great audio depth and height, even in smaller spaces and the soundstage is impressively wide. There are 3 different colour options - black, light wood and dark wood - and their modern aesthetic will make a fantastic accompaniment to any contemporary living room.

Considering all these factors, you might naturally assume that the Chora 826s come with a hefty price tag. Priced at just over $1,300/£1,000, they present a brilliant option that remains accessible for many.

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos Five 2. Best record player speaker for beginners Start your audio journey The Sonos Five is a fantastic option for those looking to dip their toes into the world of vinyl. Pros Ideal if you're after a multi-room setup

Can fine-tune speaker to suit room

Fantastically dynamic Cons No Bluetooth $549 at Amazon

You may be surprised to find a Sonos speaker on our list, as the company are largely known for their home sound systems or Bluetooth wireless speakers. However, the Sonos Five is a great option for those who like to dabble in vinyl.

Firstly, the Sonos Five is a big speaker and has the volume to match. Under the hood are three tweeters, three mid-woofers and six Class-D amplifiers which result in a great dynamic range. For those who appreciate a good bass kick, the Sonos Five has it in bucket loads. Although quite bass-heavy, we found that the Sonos Five performs well at low volumes and doesn’t get murky, retaining an impressive clarity.

Pocket-lint

The Sonos Five doesn't have an inbuilt preamp, so you will have to purchase an external amplifier or rely on a built-in turntable in your record player. To connect with your record player you will have to use the AUX input on the Sonos Five, so make sure you have the correct cabling.

Although there's no built-in Bluetooth, the Sonos Five is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to play wireless music through apps like Spotify or Apple AirPlay 2. You can also connect the Sonos Five to five other Sonos speakers, ideal if you're planning on creating a multi-room setup.

Ruark / Pocket-lint Ruark R410 3. Best-looking record player speaker A volume of design and style here Ruark provides a sophisticated '70s-inspired speaker that doesn't solely rely on its good looks. The R410 is extremely versatile with an incredibly controlled sound to match. Pros Sophisticated design

Really versatile

Burr Brown DACs

Sustainably produced Cons No headphone outputs $1300 at John Lewis

If you have a penchant for the stylish then check out the Ruark R410. With a beautiful 1970's-inspired design, this family-owned English company have hand-crafted the grille from sustainable wood and made it available in either soft grey with a walnut grille or a fused walnut veneer cabinet and grille.

However, the R410 doesn't just deliver in the looks department, it also sounds superb. Taking the DNA from their award-winning MR1 speakers, the R410 is equipped with 20mm tweeters and is paired with a new 100mm long-throw bass-mid driver. Each bass-mid driver has a mounted two-channel amplifier to keep the signal path as short as possible resulting in a very controlled sound. Also, the audio nerds out there will be pleased about the Burr-Brown DACs which are capable of 32-bit/192kHz digital to analogue audio conversion

The Ruark R410 has built-in streaming service capabilities and also has Bluetooth, for when you want to go wireless. In terms of a physical connection for your record player, the R410 can be connected with the RIAA phono input on the back. One minor flaw, if you can even call it that, is the lack of headphone output. We understand people often like listening to their vinyl collection through headphones, which unfortunately isn't possible with the R410.

KEF / Pocket-lint KEF LS60 Wireless 4. Best premium record player speakers Premium sound for premium price Looking for a premium, versatile, head-turning speaker? Look no further than the KEF LS60. Pros Wireless operation

Amplification built-in

Fantastic build quality

Immersive stereo imaging Cons Out of reach for most of us $7000 at Amazon $7000 at Best Buy

If you have the money to spend and want to splash some cash on the best record player speakers possible, look no further than the KEF LS60 wireless speakers. Costing more than many people's first car, the LS60 is a unique-looking speaker and has a pretty cool feature; they are a completely wireless all-in-one unit.

The amplification is all built-in; there are 500 watts of Class D for the bass drivers, 100 watts powering the midrange driver and 100 watts powering the tweeter. What results is prestigious audio; the bass is rich and detailed, largely due to the 14cm Uni-Core drivers per speaker, which have been borrowed from KEF's super high-end Blade speakers.

The wireless aspect is exactly what you'd expect, you can control the LS60s pretty much from any means possible; Bluetooth, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and with the KEF Connect app. However, if you prefer your audio wired, there are plenty of inputs in the back of the slimly built system. Your record player will most likely be going through the RCA inputs.

ELAC / Pocket-lint Elac Debut B5.2 5. Best affordable record player speakers Great sound without the hit to your wallet You're not going to get much better at this price range than the Elac Debut B5.2. Pros Great build quality

Straightforward and functional

Fantastic value for money Cons Slightly weak midrange $330 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable pair of speakers the Elac Debut B5.2s are a brilliant option. With a simple aesthetic, solid build quality and an ability to sound good wherever you place them, the B5.2s will make any vinyl lover out there pleased.

Elac has deployed an aramid fibre on the woofer cone to help improve stiffness resulting in an articulate, tight bass response. The 1-inch soft-dome tweeter takes care of the high frequencies and has a frequency response of up to 35kHz. This assists the Debut B5.2s in achieving a pleasant high-end sparkle that punches well above its diminutive price tag.

Elac's placement of the bass port was a clever move and allows you to place the speaker closer to the wall than you normally would. Being a bookshelf speaker, this aspect assists the B5.2s in performing great in tight spaces. So if room is a premium in your living space, not only are the B5.2s great value for money, they'll likely perform better than back-loaded bass port speakers.

Triangle / Pocket-lint Triangle Borea BR03 BT 6. Best bookshelf record player speakers Cool design and great function Triangle provides a great choice for those looking for a warm and refined bookshelf speaker. Pros A big, room-filling sound

Modern aesthetic

Warm and refined sound Cons Not the easiest placed $640 at Amazon

The Triangle Borea Active BR03 BT give off the impression they are a traditional Hi-Fi speaker, but don't let impressions fool you. They are Bluetooth enabled allowing you to stream music as you like. There's also no need for a traditional amplifier, as the speakers are powered by a 60-watt Class D amplifier, ideal for those looking to plug in and play.

However, they do also perform fantastically well as Hi-Fi speakers. Under the hood is a 6.5cm mid/bass driver and 25mm tweeter, and there are also two bass ports at the back. The first thing we noticed is their power, the BR03 BTs have it in bucket loads. A powerful bass response is complemented by articulate mids and rounded off with a bright and sparkly top end. At no point do these speakers sound haggard or pushed, handling everything we threw at it with ease.

Due to the bass ports being situated on the back, you’ll have to make sure the speakers sit a few inches away from a wall for them to perform their best. They aren't the smallest bookshelf speakers on the market, so if space is tight, they may not be the best option for you.

The bottom line: this is the best record player speaker

Due to their reasonable price, extremely detailed sound, and unique Slatefiber cone, our choice of the best record player speaker overall is the Focal Chora 826. We honestly can't think of many detractors and the Focal Chora 826s is a superb option if you want old-school hi-fi audio coupled with a chic modern aesthetic.

Focal / Pocket-Lint Focal Chora 826 Editors Choice With a fantastic visual aesthetic and an extremely detailed sound, the Focal Chora 826s are top-of-the-shop. $1400 at Amazon

For those who are looking to dip their toes into the world of record players and predominantly listen to music through streaming services the Sonos Five is a solid choice. Allowing you to control the speaker through Wi-Fi will be appealing to lots whilst the audio performs commendably at both loud and quieter volumes. For those on a budget go with the Elac Debut B5.2s, you won't get much better performance at this price.

How did we choose the best record player speakers?

For audio gear, there are no substitutes for first-hand experience. Our choices were based primarily on first-hand experience, whether that be from personal use or team reviews, most of the speakers included have been dissected, analysed and heard from a member of our Pocket-Lint team.

The speakers that weren't personally tested were extensively reviewed online, and peer-discussed, with a minimum rating requirement of 4.5 out of 5 across trusted Hi-Fi sources. Specifications that were considered in our choices included frequency range, power, features, materials, crossover frequency and sensitivity.

What other equipment do I need for record player speakers?

In most instances to power your record player speakers, you’ll need an external amplifier. Most record player speakers are passive meaning an external amplifier is required to allow the speakers to play music. However, there are some speakers out there that have an internal amplifier built-in, but these tend to be more expensive. So when browsing, double-check the amplifier situation.

Of course, the next thing you’ll need is a sound source. In this case that will probably be a record player, but you may also be able to use a CD player, cassette player or a streaming device. If you want your speakers to be multi-faceted, be sure to look at the key features and make sure they’re up to the task.

How do I choose the best record player speakers?

Choosing the best record player speakers may be daunting, but there are a few points you should always consider before making a purchase. Firstly, take a look at your living space and decide on what size of speakers makes the most sense in your space. If space is tight, a small set of bookshelf speakers with a front-loaded bass port will do a good job.

Secondly, consider your budget, whittling down the plethora of choices is made a little easier when you have a budget you'd like to stick to. This will focus your choice and trim the excess fat. We know looking at the mega-bucks speakers is good fun, but it'll just lead to speaker envy and not get you anywhere.

If you need an amplifier, then take a look at the speakers with an inbuilt amplifier. It's almost always cheaper to buy an amplifier separately, but if you have a bit of money to spend, it can cut down on an unnecessary bit of hardware.

Lastly, think about the features you want. If you want your record player speakers to also play digital music, make sure you get one that's either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabled. If it means you'll listen to your speakers more regularly, then go for it.