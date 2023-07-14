The Raspberry Pi is a small and inexpensive single-board computer that has sold tens of millions of units since it first launched in 2012. It started life as a project intended to get kids more interested in computer science, but soon become a popular choice for tinkerers and DIY enthusiasts.

Since the very first Raspberry Pi Model A was released, the line-up has expanded to include a range of models that are suited to different needs. If you're looking for the perfect model for your next tech project, then here are the best Raspberry Pi models to choose right now.

Our picks for the best Raspberry Pi models in 2023

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 1. Best Raspberry Pi overall All the power and features you'll need $74 $84 Save $10 The most powerful Raspberry Pi to date includes almost everything you could wish for, including up to 8GB RAM, a 1.5GHz Quad-core CPU, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0 ports. Pros Up to 8GB RAM

USB 3.0

Dual 4K display support Cons Can run hot $74 at Amazon

If you want a Raspberry Pi that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, then the Raspberry Pi 4 B is what you need. The most powerful Raspberry Pi in the current line up, you can buy it configured with up to 8GB of RAM to handle the more intensive tasks.

As well as on-board Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Raspberry Pi 4 B also includes two USB 3.0 ports for faster transfer rates and two micro-HDMI ports that support 4K at up to 60Hz so you can enjoy your retro games on a 4K gaming monitor for some serious overkill. If you want a Raspberry Pi that can handle your current project as well as whatever you dream up next, then the Raspberry Pi 4 B is the way to go.

Raspberry Pi 400 2. Best Raspberry Pi for coding A Raspberry Pi built inside a keyboard $98.5 $129.99 Save $31.49 If you want to use your Raspberry Pi to learn to code, or to use as an all-in-one PC, then the Raspberry Pi 400 gives you all the power of a Raspberry Pi 4 B built into a stylish keyboard. Pros Built-in keyboard

Internal heatsink

Faster clock speed Cons No ports for cameras or touchscreens $98.5 at Amazon

If you want to use a Raspberry Pi 4 B as a personal computer, you'll need a few accessories, including a power supply, monitor, mouse, and a keyboard. The Raspberry Pi 400 takes one of those accessories out of the equation by building the same components from the Raspberry Pi 4 B into a keyboard. In fact, thanks to the large internal heatsink, the 64-bit CPU in the Raspberry Pi 400 runs at 1.8 GHZ compared to 1.5GHz in the Pi 4 B.

It's a great choice if you want to use your Raspberry Pi as all-in-one PC, but you can still connect to the GPIO pins if you have hardware projects in mind. There are no connectors for connecting camera modules or touchscreen displays, but you can use a USB camera module instead.

Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 3. Best value Raspberry Pi A cost-effective option $63.99 $89.99 Save $26 If you don't need the higher specs of the Raspberry Pi 4 B, the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ can still offer onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and 1GB of RAM at a more affordable price. Pros Great bang for your buck

1GB RAM

On-board Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Cons May lack the RAM for some projects $63.99 at Amazon

If your Raspberry Pi project doesn't require a huge amount of grunt, and you're looking to do things as economically as possible, then a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ may be a good fit. For example, if you're looking to build your own retro games console using RetroPie, the 1.4GHz quad core processer and 1GB of RAM is enough to run most games without issue.

The Raspberry Pi 3 B+ still comes with on-board Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it a great option for building your own smart home hub using software such as Home Assistant.

Raspberry Pi Zero W 4. Best Raspberry Pi for small projects Small but mighty $29.82 $36.99 Save $7.17 The Raspberry Pi Zero W may not be the most powerful Raspberry Pi, but it still packs 512MB of RAM and onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into its tiny footprint. A great option for dipping your toe into the Raspberry Pi world. Pros Tiny footprint

Very low power consumption

On-board Wi-Fi Cons No GPIO header

Only 512MB of RAM $29.82 at Amazon

The Raspberry Pi Zero W is one of the smallest models available, but it manages to pack a lot into a small space, with a 1GHz single-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and on-board Bluetooth. Unlike the standard Zero, the Zero W also includes built-in Wi-Fi which opens up a world of creative options. Despite its small size you can still attach full-size components such as a camera module using an adapter cable.

Affordable enough to suit almost any project, the Raspberry Pi Zero W also includes pads to solder a 40-pin GPIO header to the board. If your soldering skills aren't the best, you can instead opt for the Raspberry Pi Zero WH, which comes with the GPIO header pre-soldered. The more powerful Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W includes a quad-core processor but it's much harder to get hold of at the time of writing.

Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 5. Best Raspberry Pi for hardware projects A microcontroller for hardware projects The Raspberry Pi Pico W is a microcontroller rather than a microprocessor and is designed for physical computing projects where it can control motors, LEDS, sensors, and more. The Pico W includes on-board Wi-Fi to allow remote control or remote sensor readings. Pros On-board Wi-Fi

Incredibly affordable

Programmable using MicroPython and C/C++ Cons Lacks 5V output $12 at Amazon

The Raspberry Pi Pico W is a little different from the other options on this list, as it's a microcontroller intended to control or communicate with physical bits of kit such as sensors or motors. It's best suited to hardware projects whereas the standard Raspberry Pi is what you'd need for more software-based projects such as building a media server.

The two ARM Cortex-M0+ cores run at up to 133MHz, and there's 264kB of SRAM. The Pico W adds on-board Wi-Fi to the popular Raspberry Pi Pico, allowing you to use the Pico W to build remote sensors that you can incorporate into your home automation set-up. The Raspberry Pi Pico W I/O voltage is 3.3V so powering 5V relays, for example, requires a little tinkering.

The best Raspberry Pi: The bottom line

If you're looking for a Raspberry Pi that can handle anything you can throw at it, then look no further than the Raspberry Pi 4 B. The most powerful Raspberry Pi in the line-up, it's more than capable of handling most things that you can throw at it. Even if you don't intend to take advantage of the up to 8GB of RAM or 1.5GHz quad-core processor in your current project, a Raspberry Pi 4 B gives you plenty of headroom if you decide you want to create something more intensive for your next project.

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Editor's Choice All the features you need $74 $84 Save $10 The most powerful Raspberry Pi to date includes almost everything you could wish for, including up to 8GB RAM, a 1.5GHz Quad-core CPU, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0 ports. $74 at Amazon

How I chose the best Raspberry Pi models

Cables: who needs them? If like me, the space behind your TV is a mess off HDMI cables, charging cables, and more, you'll take any opportunity to reduce the number of cables you need for any project. That's why all the options in the list come with on-board Wi-Fi. You can buy Raspberry Pi models that don't include Wi-Fi, but the choice between paying a tiny bit more for Wi-Fi model or running Cat 5 cable around your entire home is a simple one.

I've also tried to include options to cover most use cases; a Raspberry Pi 4 B will be perfect for many uses, but for others a Raspberry Pi Pico W would be the best choice. Ultimately, it depends on the project you want to complete, and your plans for how you'll use your Raspberry Pi in the future. One key consideration was the current availability of different models; stock levels do fluctuate, and some models are harder to get hold of than others.

How to Choose a Raspberry Pi

When you're making your choice, there are a few things to keep in mind.

How is my Raspberry Pi powered?

This is something to take into consideration when you're making your purchase, because different models of Raspberry Pi require different chargers. For example, a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ has a micro-USB port for the power cable, but the Raspberry Pi 4 B has a USB-C port. You'll need to be sure that you have the right type of power supply to fit your model.

What's on board my Raspberry Pi?

As the Raspberry Pi has developed, more and more has been added to it. With each new model, more features have been included. That means if you're going for an older model, it may be missing some of the features that you need.

For example, the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ is dual-band, so offers support for both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi. The Raspberry Pi 3 B only supports 2.4GHz. It's important to check the specs of the model you're thinking of buying to ensure that it has all the features that you need.

What Raspberry Pi models are currently available?

The popularity of the Raspberry Pi far outstripped expectations. Coupled with the global pandemic, the demand for the Raspberry Pi can sometimes outstrip supply. This means that some models can be out of stock for long periods, or increase in price on some websites if stock is low. The makers of the Raspberry Pi are confident that everything is back on track with production, so hopefully low stock levels should become less of an issue.

What can I make with a Raspberry Pi?

The range of projects you can make using various models of Raspberry Pi is enormous. Some popular uses include:

Retro gaming consoles

Media streaming

Wi-Fi extenders

Building a retro laptop

Network-wide ad blocking

Smart mirrors

A Raspberry Pi is also a great option for running home automation software such as Home Assistant to create your own smart home hub. With a Raspberry Pi and a few accessories, you can start automating all of your smart home gadgets through one single hub.