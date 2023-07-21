The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer that is perfect for low-cost DIY projects. You can use them to do almost anything you can imagine, from controlling your smart home to blocking ads across your entire home network. There are a wide range of models of Raspberry Pi to choose from, but they (almost) all have one thing in common: in order to offer the Raspberry Pi as cheaply as possible, all you get is the board itself, with nothing to protect it.

Thankfully, there is a wide range of Raspberry Pi cases that you can use to keep your Raspberry Pi safe from the elements, and many of these cases will also offer additional features, such as cooling to keep your Pi from running to hot. Here are some of the best Raspberry Pi cases that you can get your hands on right now.

Our picks for the best Raspberry Pi cases

Argon ONE V2 Aluminum Case 1. Best Raspberry Pi case overall A case for every eventuality The Argon ONE V2 keeps your Raspberry Pi 4 cool with both passive and active cooling via a programmable 30mm fan. A removable panel grants easy access to the GPIO pins and there are two full-size HDMI ports. Pros Passive and active cooling

Full-size HDMI ports

Easy access to GPIO pins Cons Larger footprint $25 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Raspberry Pi case that meets almost any need, then look no further than the Argon ONE V2. The aluminium case and heat sink offer passive cooling, with the addition of active cooling from the programmable PWM 30mm fan, so you'll never need to worry about your Pi running hot.

There's a magnetic removable panel to grant access to the GPIO pins only when you need it, and two-full sized HDMI ports rather than the micro-HDMI ports built onto the Raspberry Pi itself. There's also a safe shutdown button to protect your data.

Raspberry Pi 4 Case 2. Best value Raspberry Pi case The official Raspberry Pi case The official Raspberry Pi case is a simple and cost-effective option that keeps your Pi protected and comes at a great price. The plastic case doesn't offer any passive cooling, and there's no active cooling either, although the case does fit the official Raspberry Pi 4 case fan. Pros Low cost

Iconic Raspberry Pi colours

Works with official case fan Cons No cooling $10 at Amazon

If you're not using your Raspberry Pi for anything particularly intensive, then you may not have too many concerns about keeping your Pi cool. If cooling isn't a priority, and you're looking for a low-cost case that will keep your Raspberry Pi protected, then the official Raspberry Pi 4 case is worth a look.

The case comes in the iconic Raspberry Pi red and white you won't need any tools; just clip your Raspberry Pi 4 into the red section and snap the white lid on top. If you need cooling further down the line, there's an official case fan that includes a fan, housing, and heat sink that snaps into the case lid.

Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 Case 3. Most stylish Raspberry Pi case Passive cooling in style The Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 case offers passive cooling through the aluminium case that acts as a heat sink. It's a stylish case that offers protection but still gives you easy access to ports and pins. Pros Passive cooling

Fits a GPIO ribbon

Stylish looks Cons No active cooling $16 at Amazon

If your Pi runs a little hot, passive cooling may be enough to keep it at an optimal temperature. The Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 case is made from aluminium and acts as a heat sink through the included thermal pad that passes heat from the CPU into the aluminium body. You get great cooling without the annoying fan noise.

The case also looks stunning, with precision cut-outs for the main connectors. The GPIO pins are also accessible through the bottom of the case. It's one of the most stylish cases out there but still offers a lot of practical benefits.

Argon Neo Raspberry Pi 4 Case 4. Best Raspberry Pi case for cooling options Upgradeable cooling options The Argon NEO Raspberry Pi 4 case is an aluminium case that acts as a heat sink to offer passive cooling for your Pi. It has a sliding lid that grants easy access to display and camera modules, as well as the GPIO pins. Pros Passive cooling

Upgradeable with fan hat for active cooling

Sliding lid to access GPIO pins Cons Installing case with SD card in place can cause damage $17 at Amazon

If you want to give passive cooling a try first, but still leave yourself the option of upgrading to active cooling later, then take a look at the Argon NEO. It uses an aluminium case to act as a heat sink to provide passive cooling for your Raspberry Pi but is also compatible with the Argon Fan Hat if you want to add active cooling to the mix.

There's a magnetic sliding lid that can be removed to grant easy access to the camera port, display port, and GPIO pins, which are all clearly labelled. It's another great looking case that offers a mix of good looks and practicality.

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 3B+ Case 5. Best Raspberry Pi case for gaming Retro style for your Pi If you're using your Pi to run a games emulator, then you'll want a case to match. This Raspberry Pi 3 B+ case mimics the form of a well-known retro console. Pros Retro look

Fan for active cooling

Ports hidden away Cons Micro SD card slot can be fiddly $12 at Amazon

A popular use of a Raspberry Pi is to make your own retro games console that can run emulators for the classic games consoles of yesteryear. Whilst a Raspberry Pi 4 gives you the best performance, you can play many games on a cheaper Raspberry Pi 3 B+ with few issues. This case is designed to look like a classic retro games console, so it's perfect companion for your RetroPie.

There's a fan included for active cooling, and the USB and Ethernet ports are hidden away under flap on the front of the case. You can also access the SD card port with the case on.

iUniker Raspberry Pi 3 Case 6. Best Raspberry Pi 3 case Keep your Raspberry Pi 3 cool $14.99 $15.99 Save $1 If you want to keep your Raspberry Pi 3 B+ cool, the iUniker case is a low-cost option that offers passive and active cooling thanks to the 30mm fan. Pros Active and passive cooling

Power supply and power switch included

Great value Cons Not the most stylish case $14.99 at Amazon

If you own a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ that's running hot, then you'll want a case that offers both active and passive cooling. The iUniker Raspberry Pi 3 B+ case includes a heat sink for passive cooling, as well as a 30mm fan for active cooling. There are also vents in the case to allow heat to dissipate.

It's not the best-looking case on this list, but you'll be hard pushed to find a case with active and passive cooling for a more reasonable price.

Flirc Raspberry Pi Zero Case 7. Best Raspberry Pi Zero case A stylish case for your tiny Pi If you need a case for your Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero 2, the Flirc Raspberry Pi Zero case offers passive cooling thanks to its aluminium construction. There are interchangeable lids if you need access to the GPIO pins. Pros Passive cooling

Easy access to GPIO pins

Great looks Cons Lid can be a little loose $14 at Amazon

There are more Raspberry Pi models than every before. The Raspberry Pi Zero, Zero W, Zero 2, and Zero 2 W are small low-cost boards that offer the Raspberry Pi experience in a tiny footprint. The Flirc case is a great way to keep your Raspberry Pi Zero protected.

The case offers passive cooling through the aluminium case and built-in heat sink, exactly like its bigger brother. You also get a choice of lids; a solid lid, and a lid with a cut-out that gives you easy access to the GPIO pins if you have them on your board. It's also great to look at.

Best Raspberry Pi cases: The bottom line

If you're looking for a case that will suit almost any needs, then you don't need to look much further than the Argon ONE V2 case. It offers passive cooling through the aluminium case, and a programmable fan to provide exactly the level of active cooling that you need. The full-size HDMI ports are also a nice feature to have. If you don't need cooling, the official Raspberry Pi case does the job at a bargain price.

Argon ONE V2 Aluminum Case Editor's Choice A case for every eventuality The Argon ONE V2 keeps your Raspberry Pi 4 cool with both passive and active cooling via a programmable 30mm fan. A removable panel grants easy access to the GPIO pins and there are two full-size HDMI ports. $25 at Amazon

How I chose the best Raspberry Pi cases

A Raspberry Pi can be used for an enormous range of projects, from creating your own smart home hub, to building a retro gaming machine. Some projects put even the fastest Pi through its paces, but others don't require a huge amount of grunt. I've tried to choose a mix of cases that offer various levels of cooling, from active and passive cooling to cases with no cooling at all.

I've also aimed to choose cases for a range of Raspberry Pi models, from the top-of-the-range Raspberry Pi 4 B to the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero.

How to choose the best Raspberry Pi case

If you're looking for a case for your Raspberry Pi, there are a few crucial questions you should be asking yourself to make sure that you make the right choice.

Will the case fit my Raspberry Pi?

Each model of Raspberry Pi is a little different from the last, so not every case will fit every Raspberry Pi. That being said, some of the cases on this list are available in multiple versions that are designed to fit different models of Raspberry Pi. Always check that a case is compatible with your Raspberry Pi before you buy.

Do I need cooling for my Raspberry Pi?

Your Raspberry Pi can run fairly hot if it's under a reasonable load. If you decide you want to overclock it, that will only make matters worse. However, for less intensive projects, your Raspberry Pi shouldn't get excessively hot. If you're planning on putting your Raspberry Pi through its paces, then passive cooling is definitely advised, and active cooling via a fan may be a wise option.

Can I access the GPIO pins with a Raspberry Pi case on?

The GPIO pins on a Raspberry Pi allow you to do even more with your Pi, such as controlling LEDs, running motors, attaching sensors, and more. These pins are part of the board, so some cases restrict your access to them. Many of the cases on this list allow access to the GPIO pins, however, either through removal panels, or by allowing you to connect a GPIO ribbon cable through the case. If you plan on using the GPIO pins, make sure you choose a case that allows you to get at them.