There are some great racing games on PC, whether you're into casual arcade-style racers or more serious sim-like games, there's something for everyone.

So whether you play with a controller or a full sim setup we've got some tips on our favourite games to play.

Xbox Game Studios Forza Horizon 5 1. Best overall Superbly enjoyable arcade racing game for everyone 10.0 / 10 Forza Horizon 5 thrusts you into a vibrant racing world with open landscapes and limitless racing fun. Pros Vast open landscape to race in

Loads of content to enjoy

Amazing cars to choose from Cons Almost too much to do Amazon

There's a lot of fun to be had in Forza Horizon 5.

Not only is it beautiful, but it's also packed full of cars, all manner of different races, progression trees and much more besides.

We also like how forgiving this game is. It's somehow amazingly satisfying to smash your way through fences, cacti, road signs and more. Tearing across the landscape, slipping and sliding and just having loads of fun. The Mexican locale is massive and wonderfully varied, providing hours and hours of fun.

There's plenty to do across a vast map packed full of races, quests and special events. As you progress you can unlock not only more and more cars but also modify those cars to improve their performance or change the handling but also give them a custom paint job or interesting decals.

Codemasters, Electronic Arts Dirt Rally 2.0 2. Runner Up Superb realistic rallying on your PC Off-road racing with authentic racing mechanics and awesomely fun cars. Pros Super sim-like rallying

Great graphics and gameplay

Intense rally events Cons Punishing See it on Steam

DiRT Rally 2.0 is one of our favourite racing experiences on PC. While Dirt 5 is a more recent addition to the series that game has more of an arcade-like offering while DiRT Rally 2.0 feels more like a virtual rallying experience.

This is a heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat racing sim, as such, there are no rewinds and it can be unforgiving, but that makes it even more thrilling.

DiRT Rally 2.0 offers a selection of iconic rally locations, with some of the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made available to race.

We loved the original DiRT rally and this new game is equally as awesome. It's a more immersive experience this time around too with authentic handling, real-life locations and an intense driving experience that you'll love.

With over 50 cars available to tune, drive and race, DiRT Rally 2.0 is a blast. You can play it in all sorts of ways whether that's with a controller, keyboard or full steering wheel setup. It's even available in virtual reality which is epic.

THQ Nordic Wreckfest 3. A Top Pick A smashing good time If you prefer your driving games with more crashes then Wreckfest is the game for you. Pros Destructive fun

Massive variety of vehicles to drive

Forgiving gameplay Cons A bit too bonkers at time See it on Steam

As you might have gathered from the name, Wreckfest sees PC gamers smashing up all sorts of cars and vehicles and generally having a great time doing it.

If you prefer your racing games with a lot more car damage, carnage and variety then Wreckfest is one to turn to. It's far less serious than other racing games, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great experience. Wreckfest is a brilliant game for all sorts of reasons and it's also cheap and cheerful too. So what more could you want?

Electronic Arts Need for Speed Unbound 4. Strong Contender An arcade racer that gets the basics right Need for Speed Unbound is another outing in the street racing genre and it's a whole lot of fun. Pros Superb car handling

Real sense of speed

Lots of customisation options Cons Feels a little light on content Amazon

Need for Speed Unbound is another entry into the classic arcade racer genre and a catalogue of classic NFS games.

As you'd expect this is a street racer with style, great car handling and plenty of customisation options.

When we played it we thought the main campaign was a bit short but it's still a lot of fun with a decent city to explore and plenty of cars to play around with.

Codemasters DIRT 5 5. Also Great Rip-roaring fun on all sorts of settings A more arcade-styled racer with fun and frolics to be had. Pros Great terrain variety

Visually stunning

Lot of variety Cons A bit too arcade-focussed for us See it on Steam

We prefer the serious style of DiRT Rally 2.0 as we love a bit of rallying and there's something about having a co-pilot calling out corners as you tear up the dirt. But if you like a bit more variety in your racing games and prefer races that are more accessible then Dirt 5 is a great choice.

Codemasters have crafted some utter classics in the Dirt franchise over the years and Dirt 5 is no different. It's great looking, easy to pick up and a whole lot of fun to play.