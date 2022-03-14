Table of contents

There are quite a lot of things that a game console needs to be successful. It needs great hardware to run games smoothly, as well as a comfortable controller to make playing a joy. However, what's most important are the games themselves -- if they're no fun, why would you buy the device in the first place?

Fortunately for PlayStation 5, it's home to some of the best games of this console generation, withh even more great games coming to the system this year. There are great shootersand RPGs to play -- basically anyone will find something to entertain them on their PS5.

That being said, a great console is nothing without an equally excellent racing game. Whether you want to sit back on your couch and do some laps with your controller, or you're into sim racing with the whole setup ready for your next track day, a fun racing simulator is a must-have. So, here are the best racing games available on the PlayStation 5. Whether you want a fun arcade racer, or a realistic simulation with true-to-life driving and crash physics, the system has it all -- and here are the best ones to choose from.

1 Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation's racing king keeps its crown

Gran Turismo 7 $60 $65 Save $5 Developer Polyphony Digital Platforms PS5 $60 at Amazon $70 at PlayStation

At this point, it's honestly boring to place Gran Turismo at the top of the best racing games list for PlayStation, but there really is nothing else you can do. The game, now in its seventh iteration, is just an excellent racing simulation. It's approachable for beginners who just want to try their luck using a controller, but it also scales up very well and offers immense depth for racing sim enthusiasts with advanced setups.

The game has it all, starting with excellent driving physics, through incredible racetracks, to an amazing lineup of cars to choose from. You can drive around in a tuned-up version of your own car or go totally wild and start competing with the newest hypercars -- it's all up to you in Gran Turismo 7.

2 Assetto Corsa Competizione

It doesn't get more real than that

Assetto Corsa Competizione $12 $40 Save $28 Developer KUNOS Simulazioni Genre Racing $12 at PlayStation

If you're looking for the most lifelike driving experience on PlayStation 5, you have to play Assetto Corsa Competizione. This Italian game redefined what a lifelike racing simulation is, creating a game that feels like taking your own car for a spin around the track. It combines incredible physics with detailed vehicle build, which means not only precise handling of the machines but also accurate damage and even precise changes in handling when the weather changes.

That being said, Assetto Corsa Competizione is a difficult game that is much less forgiving for newcomers than Gran Turismo, which is why it places lower on our list than the PlayStation staple. That being said, if you're a racing sim veteran, Assetto Corsa will probably be much more fun, and it'll provide a real challenge even for veterans of the genre.

3 Wreckfest

Racing and carnage