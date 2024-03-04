All it takes is a few mornings of waking up with your phone dead because you forgot to plug it in before going to bed to convince anyone of the utility of a wireless charger. It's just easier to plop your phone down on a pad or puck and then forget about it, than it is to look for the right cable. "Qi" wireless charging is the de facto standard most chargers use, but until recently, its charging speed has begun to feel increasingly limited as phone batteries have gotten larger. Proprietary solutions, like Apple's MagSafe, have just become faster and more convenient.
The new standard lifts the best of Apple's MagSafe, namely faster charging speeds and powerful magnets to help perfectly align charging coils for more efficient power transfer.
Qi2 is set to change all of that. The new standard lifts the best of Apple's MagSafe, namely faster charging speeds and powerful magnets to help perfectly align charging coils for more efficient power transfer. It should not only make wireless charging your phone faster, but come with all sorts of new possibilities for stands and mounts because of the built-in magnets.
The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand is the best all-around Qi2 option because of the variety of different ways it lets you charge your smartphone and its affordable price, but the list below has several great alternatives to consider, whether you're looking for something more portable, or a charger that will spend most of its time on your nightstand.
Best Qi2 chargers: Our top picks
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to StandBest overall Qi2 charger
The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand can move from standing position to laying down, and charge your smartphone at 15W whether it's vertical or horizontal.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging StationBest premium Qi2 charger
Anker's MagGo Wireless Charging Station can fold completely flat for extra portability, or unfurl, leaving room to wirelessly Qi2 charge a smartphone, wireless earbuds, and even an Apple Watch.
Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh)Best budget Qi2 charger
Anker's MagGo Power Bank is a portable battery with a tiny display that doubles as a wireless Qi2 charger and stand for your magnetically-attached phone.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2Best fast charger for multiple devices
The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 is a classic wireless charging pad, with spots to charge multiple devices at once, including the Apple Watch.
Nomad Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless ChargerBest minimalist Qi2 stand charger
The Nomad Qi2 stand is a metal and glass wireless charging stand that can display your smartphone horizontally or vertically, which makes it perfect for the iPhone's StandBy Mode.
Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging StationBest Qi2 charger for up to eight devices
For those trying to charge as many things as possible, this Anker station has your back with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one Qi2 charging pad.
ESR Qi2 Car Mount ChargerBest budget Qi2 car charger
Qi2 makes sense for car charging too. This solution from ESR offers an affordable way to mount your phone horizontally or vertically on a vent or dashboard with an adhesive.
Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger (Pad)Best Qi2 charger with a long cable
The Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger is a single Qi2 charging puck on a pleasingly long five-foot cable, no more, no less. But also, what more do you need?
Make the jump to magnets
Upgrading to Qi2 is going to get you faster charging speeds and all the magnets you could want to attach your devices in a variety of different ways. The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand is, in our book, one of the best ways to experience all the new benefits of Qi2 because of how it lets you pose your phone at different heights and in different orientations.
For something more expensive, but also even more flexible, the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station gives you the ability to charge your phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch on a charger that folds completely flat. If you're looking for something more affordable, Anker's MagGo Power Bank is both an excellent external battery and a stand for your smartphone.
FAQ
Q: Is 15W the fastest charging speed?
Qi2 currently only supports 15W speeds, but that doesn’t preclude it from being updated to support a faster speed in the future. That also doesn’t mean that faster wireless charging speeds can’t be found elsewhere. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand can charge phones at 23W thanks to its built-in fan for active cooling. And if you’re willing to deal with a cable, OnePlus charges some of its phones at up to 150W.
Q: Are Qi2 chargers backwards-compatible?
Yes. Qi2 chargers can charge older devices that are only compatible with first-generation Qi chargers. They won’t be able to charge at Qi2’s faster 15W charging speeds, but you’ll still be able to refill your device at slower 5W speeds.
It’s worth noting that Qi2 is designed to charge more than just smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. Theoretically, if manufacturers want to include it, Qi2 could be used to charge tablets, and even laptops in the future.