All it takes is a few mornings of waking up with your phone dead because you forgot to plug it in before going to bed to convince anyone of the utility of a wireless charger. It's just easier to plop your phone down on a pad or puck and then forget about it, than it is to look for the right cable. "Qi" wireless charging is the de facto standard most chargers use, but until recently, its charging speed has begun to feel increasingly limited as phone batteries have gotten larger. Proprietary solutions, like Apple's MagSafe, have just become faster and more convenient.

The new standard lifts the best of Apple's MagSafe, namely faster charging speeds and powerful magnets to help perfectly align charging coils for more efficient power transfer.

Qi2 is set to change all of that. The new standard lifts the best of Apple's MagSafe, namely faster charging speeds and powerful magnets to help perfectly align charging coils for more efficient power transfer. It should not only make wireless charging your phone faster, but come with all sorts of new possibilities for stands and mounts because of the built-in magnets.

The Belkin BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand is the best all-around Qi2 option because of the variety of different ways it lets you charge your smartphone and its affordable price, but the list below has several great alternatives to consider, whether you're looking for something more portable, or a charger that will spend most of its time on your nightstand.

Best Qi2 chargers: Our top picks