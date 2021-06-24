Sony's not afraid of change when it comes to the controllers it sends out alongside each iteration of its famous PlayStation consoles - from the original DualShock and its three follow-ups all the way through to the amazing DualSense, the PlayStation 5 controller.

Consoles only ever come with one controller, though, outside of a few bundles, so most people will soon find that they need a second pad for coop gaming or playing against their mates on the sofa. That, or you might have worn out your current controller, or you just fancy a few extra benefits like customisation and even extra buttons. If you're hunting for a new pad to go with your PS5, we've gathered some of the best available right here.

All the models here have been tested thoroughly, to check how they hold up to extended use and to see how impressive their features are compared to both standard first-party pads and the competition.

Pocket-lint PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller 1. Best overall Amazing options A simply superb pro controller that has oodles of options to unlock - it might be expensive, but the DualSense Edge is a stunner. Pros Retains haptics

Amazing profile options

Replaceable sticks Cons Very expensive

Can't customise exterior $200 at Amazon

The DualSense Edge is the first time that PlayStation has ever offered its own pro controller - it's been a long time coming, and is a really welcome addition.

Being a first-party controller, this means that its integration into the PS5 is complete, with in-system profiles and hot-swaps making it a really versatile tool.

One the hardware side it's stunning, with two extra buttons on the back for more control, trigger stops to make for quicker button presses, and complete remapping available. The big downside? It's hugely expensive.

Pocket-lint Sony DualSense 2. Best value Basic excellence Sony's new controller might be its best ever. Pros Astonishing haptics

Great triggers

Comfortable to use Cons Can be prone to breakages

Rarely discounted $69 at Amazon

The latest in Sony's long line of great controllers is perhaps its best ever, and it makes loads of sense to get a second DualSense to go with your PS5.

The controller has upgraded haptic feedback and triggers to make for enhanced immersion as you play, plus an onboard microphone for more ways to interact with games and your friends. It's also got an eye-catching colour scheme. Be warned though - it won't work on your PS4!

Pocket-lint Scuf Reflex Pro 3. Best third-party Amazing options As customisable as a pro controller gets, with superb performance. Pros Great custom options

Superb paddles

Sturdy and reliable Cons Gets expensive quickly $200 at Scuf

Scuf took a little bit of time to get a custom controller ready for the PS5, but now that it has it's taken its place as an absolute stunner, probably the best you can get for any money.

You can customise basically every element of the Reflex's look and feel, from its colour scheme down to how its triggers feel to use, and the option of rubber grips is great for those with sweatier hands. It feels amazing to use, and the extra paddles on its rear are perfect for getting a leg-up in games with complex control schemes.

Pocket-lint AimControllers Custom 4. Best hand-feel Customisation options A superb custom controller for the PS5 that you can build to your exact specifications. Pros Amazing versatility

Works on PS5 dreamily

Visuals up to you Cons Very expensive

Battery life isn't stunning $209 at Amazon

AimControllers makes modified gamepads, and it has a brilliant template for the DualSense that's the most reliable way to get your hands on a pro controller for the PS5 right now.

You can design it completely yourself or buy a pre-made one, and with the option for extra paddles and zero-travel triggers and shoulder buttons it's perfect if you're looking for a really competitive controller for the console. The only downside is that it can be a very pricey investment.

Razer Razer Wolverine V2 Pro 5. Best buttons Impressive responsiveness A great pro controller that is ideal for those looking to branch out and master multiple genres. Pros Chunky and comfortable

Little to no input lag

Oodles of extra buttons Cons Really expensive

Won't fit all hands $250 at Amazon

Razer has had impressive controller options for the last few console generations, and the PS5 is no different - its latest Wolverine version is definitely its best yet.

This is a chunkier controller than many of the other options we've listed, which some people will find completely ideal, and it's got a really good set of customisation options including extra buttons to unlock your potential. It's better than most controllers for fighting games, too, thanks to clicky buttons.

How to choose a controller for your PS5

Here are some questions to help you pick out a great controller for your PlayStation console since we know things can get a little confusing!

Do you want to go wireless?

Wireless controllers are a must, in our view, letting you play more freely and without worrying about tangled cables. Still, if you want to save on costs you can often get more "pro" controllers for less by opting for wired versions where they exist. This will net you some of the extra benefits, without tying you down to a huge price tag.

Do you fancy some extra controls?

One of the biggest benefits to picking up a third-party controller for a PlayStation is that you can get one with pro options like back paddles and other additional buttons that you can remap yourself. These can give you a real advantage by letting you set up a control scheme that keeps your thumbs on the sticks at all times, for example, or any other number of configurations.

If you don't think you need this, though, you can steer clear. In fact, some pro controllers like those from PowerA actually let you remove the extra buttons when you're not using them, for the best of both worlds.

What sort of layout works for you?

When the Xbox 360 exploded into enormous popularity, one of the big changes it brought into the mainstream was an analogue stick layout on its controller that was asymmetric. This has become really comfortable for many players since, so if you want that sort of layout then be sure to pick a third-party option that offers it. Sony itself is clearly committed to the twin sticks it's used for so long.