Great headsets can transform your PS5 gaming experience because they allow you to hear your enemies' footsteps and gunfire while being able to communicate with your team and strategize your next move. The best headsets for PS5 are comfortable for hours of play and have clear sound and voice quality. Many include wireless connectivity for added comfort and have a lengthy battery life for extended gaming sessions.

We usually test laptops, mice, and other gaming gadgets and have hands-on experience with many of the models listed below to see which are worth recommending if you have a PS5. Every buyer has different budgets and requirements, so we tried to include the widest range possible to appeal to everyone.

Best PS5 headsets: Our top choices

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P 1. Best overall headset for PS5 The best for most players $150 $179 Save $29 SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P matches the PS5's white color and features excellent audio performance and 38 hours of battery life for all-night gaming sessions. Pros Excellent sound and microphone quality

Very comfortable

Works on most platforms Cons Wireless only

On-ear buttons might be too close for some buyers $150 at Amazon $180 at Walmart $150 at Best Buy

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P tops our list because it offers impressive performance for a decent price and ticks most boxes for gamers. Its white and blue color scheme perfectly matches the PS5 and includes soft padding, known as the ComfortMax system, on the headband and equally plush padding on the earpads.

Turning it on and off, connecting to Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume is easy with on-ear buttons, and you'll never worry about losing the clear microphone that slides into the left earcup when not in use. This wireless headset works with most platforms, like the PS5, Xbox, Switch, Windows, and Mac via a USB-C dongle compatible with Tempest 3D and Spatial audio. There's also a USB-A adapter included in the box for older devices. Battery life should be enough for most users at 38 hours, and you can easily fast-charge it for up to six hours of play in just 15 minutes.

Close

Buyers looking for all-around performance for a great price will appreciate the Arctis Nova 7P because it's very comfortable and offers outstanding sound and voice quality. There's no wired option, and buttons can be confusing because they're so close together, but these are minor drawbacks considering the overall quality and won't make much of a difference to most users.

Master and Dynamic MG20 2. Best premium headset for PS5 Luxury gaming sound $292 $450 Save $158 The Master and Dynamic MG20 brings audiophile sound quality to the gaming market with its premium magnesium and lambskin leather design and multiple connection options. Pros Compatible with most devices

Excellent build quality

Great sound Cons Pricey

Microphone could be better $292 at Amazon $450 at Master & Dynamic

Master and Dynamic are known for premium audiophile headphones and have joined the lucrative gaming headset market with the MG20. It's easy to tell that it's a premium product thanks to its sturdy magnesium earcups, lambskin leather earpads, and a convenient foldable design that's easy to store and tuck away. If the standard models in Black, White, Moss Green, and Sand Dune aren't luxurious enough, you can try the Lamborghini, Bugatti, or BAPE alternatives, which up the ante with stylish bespoke designs.

Sound quality is fantastic for games or music with 7.1 simulated surround, and there's a detachable boom microphone for clear voice communication. Versatility is the name of the game, and the MG20s somewhat justify their heavy price tag with a range of connection options, like wireless 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm audio to link to everything from gaming laptops and consoles to the latest smartphones and tablets.

Close

The MG20s are audiophile headphones disguised for gaming and offer the best of both worlds with a stunning design, excellent sound, and compatibility with most devices. Its premium pricing might be steep for most gamers, but it is acceptable considering the quality on offer and its all-around capabilities.

Logitech G Pro X 3. Best value headset for PS5 Wired practicality $83 $94 Save $11 The Logitech G Pro X is a sleek and stylish wired headset offering superb sound and voice quality with all the accessories you can ask for at a reasonable price. Pros Brilliant sound and voice quality

Includes all the accessories you'll need

Compatible with most platforms Cons Wired only

Complicated app $93 at Amazon $83 at Walmart $90 at Best Buy

Logitech's G Pro X has been around for a while and continues to be a solid option because of its all-around abilities and comprehensive list of accessories. It has a sleek and refined look compared to many chunky rivals, with no compromise on build quality and comfort thanks to using quality materials like a leatherette-covered steel headband and aluminum forks holding the cups in place. You also get all the accessories you'll ever need, like spare breathable velour earpads to complement the standard leatherette options, a carry case, a USB sound card, and a Y-splitter and 3.5mm audio cable with inline controls.

As its name suggests, the G Pro X is designed for pros and features excellent sound quality from the 50mm drivers tuned for competitive gaming. The Blue-voice compatible microphone filters out unwanted sounds to ensure clear communication in the heat of battle, and it's easily detachable when it's not in use. You can also fine-tune the sound or adjust the EQ settings to suit your preferences with Logitech's G-Hub app.

As a wired headset, the G Pro X works with most consoles and laptops, and there's no need to worry about running out of juice or interference from other devices. It offers superb sound and voice quality, and the sheer number of accessories offsets its premium pricing to offer incredible value.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless 4. Best professional headset for PS5 The best of the best The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro goes above and beyond most gaming headsets by offering a base station to connect to multiple devices simultaneously and a hot-swappable battery system, so you'll never run out of juice. Pros Includes OLED base station

Hot-swappable batteries

Hi-Res sound with ANC Cons Expensive

Overkill for many users $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Best Buy

Streamers and pro gamers who don't mind paying for the best of the best can check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro if they're looking for uncompromising performance. Unlike most gaming headsets, the Arctis Nova Pro includes a base station with a pair of USB-C ports and 3.5mm jacks to work with a PS5 and PC simultaneously and features an OLED display to control the volume, EQ, and other settings. The base station also acts as a charger for the included hot-swappable battery to ensure you'll never run out of power, no matter how much you play.

SteelSeries is renowned for its fantastic gaming headsets, and the Arctis Nova Pro continues the tradition with Hi-Res sound and active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes it as good for music and movies as it is for gaming. The retractable bidirectional microphone ensures you'll always be heard while chatting with your team and features AI noise-canceling to block out unwanted sounds. Battery life is decent at around 22 hours, and you have eight seconds to swap out the removable battery for the one on charge before the headset dies.

Close

Casual players might balk at the Arctis Nova Pro's considerable price tag, and it's hard to blame them if they probably won't use all the capabilities on offer. On the other hand, pros looking for the convenience of connecting to multiple devices simultaneously and never worrying about their battery will happily pay to make life easier and enhance their gaming experience.

Sony INZONE H9 Gaming Headset 5. Best official PS5 headset By Sony for Sony $238 $300 Save $62 The Sony Inzone 9 headset is the company's flagship PS5 headset and offers 360 spatial audio, ANC, and a long, 32-hour battery life to satisfy demanding players. Pros Seamlessly integrates with PS5 onscreen menu

Includes ANC

Brilliant sound and microphone quality Cons Plastic construction

No 3.5mm connectivity $248 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $238 at Walmart $250 at Sony

The Inzone H9 is specifically designed for Sony's flagship console and matches the color scheme and branding. As a Sony product, it seamlessly integrates with the PS5, and you can easily customize the EQ or create custom profiles with the settings baked into the interface. They also include Active Noise Cancelation and deliver impressive 360 spatial audio to hear the direction of gunshots or explosions in your favorite games.

Wireless connectivity is standard via a 2.4GHz USB dongle plugged into the console, or you can use Bluetooth to link your smartphone or tablet. Sound is decent from the 40mm drivers, and the flip-up microphone is unobtrusive and won't get in the way. The Inzone H9 isn't the most lightweight headset, but it's sturdy and comfortable for hours of use. Its 32 hours of battery life is decent for the price, and you can get up to one hour of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

Close

This headset doesn't come cheap and competes with the heavyweights in the segment. It still holds its own and brings the magic of Sony's headphones into the gaming world with fantastic sound quality and comfort for hours of gaming pleasure. Its plastic construction and lack of 3.5mm connectivity are minor drawbacks and do little to detract from the overall quality and practicality.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless 6. Best battery life headset for PS5 Play all-day The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset offers phenomenal battery life that lasts days and superb sound quality in a comfortable and lightweight package. Pros Long battery life

Comfortable

Superb sound and voice quality Cons Wireless only

Gamer look isn't for everyone $200 at Amazon $160 at Walmart $200 at Best Buy

Anyone looking for the best battery life in a comfortable and durable package might consider the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. They retain the company's lightweight shape with bold red aluminum forks and logo on the large earcups housing 50mm dual-chamber drivers behind the memory foam earpads. The drivers deliver outstanding sound quality for games or music, and you can customize the EQ, spatial audio, and noise-canceling microphone with the Ngenuity app.

Companies often make bold claims about their products, and the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset lives up to the hype with an astonishing 300 hours of battery life without feeling heavy or uncomfortable. It's just as well because there are no connection options other than 2.4GHz, and those looking for Bluetooth or 3.5mm should look elsewhere.

Close

The Cloud Alpha has always been a good gaming headset, and the Wireless model turns it into one of the best thanks to its lengthy battery life without sacrificing comfort. The polarizing design and wireless-only functionality might be an advantage or disadvantage depending on your preference, but nobody can argue about its sound quality and performance.

Sony-INZONE H3 Gaming Headset 7. Best budget wired headset for PS5 Plug and play style from Sony $58 $100 Save $42 The Sony Inzone H3 is one of the most budget-friendly ways to get an official PS5 headset, and it offers admirable surround sound for a wired model when paired with the console's Tempest 3D AudioTech. Pros Easy to use

Wallet-friendly

Comfortable Cons Wired only

Non-detachable microphone $58 at Amazon $76 at Walmart $60 at Sony

Gamers looking for a simple plug-and-play experience can try the Sony Inzone H3 headset because it works with a simple 3.5mm connector, and there's no chance of losing the non-detachable flip-up boom microphone. There's no mistaking it for anything other than a Sony product thanks to the white and black color scheme and logo on the padded headband. Its plastic body contributes to its lightweight 0.66 pound design and includes a single-volume wheel on the spacious earcups in the way of controls.

The Inzone 3 offers surprisingly good spatial audio performance for a wired headset when paired with the PS5s 3D audio or the compatible PC app to help players feel immersed in their surroundings. Many gaming headsets focus on fancy features and forget to get the basics right. With that in mind, it's refreshing to see the Inzone 3 sticking to the necessities and offering great sound and voice quality in a comfortable, lightweight design without any unnecessary add-ons.

Getting the best out of the Inzone 3 headset requires the right apps, and it's more for PS5 and PC players, despite working on the Xbox, Switch, and other platforms. Some might not appreciate the plastic construction and wired connectivity, but it's hard to complain considering the price, and they still get a great PS5 gaming experience.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 8. Best budget wireless headset for PS5 No frills, no problem The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is an affordable wireless headset that perfectly matches the PS5's white color and delivers a comfortable experience and fantastic battery life for the price. Pros Compatible with most platforms

Low price

Great battery life Cons Plasticky design

Average microphone quality $100 at Amazon

Wireless gaming headsets were once pricey compared to their wired counterparts, but things have changed, and the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 proves you can pick up a quality model without spending much. Its stylish white and black plastic perfectly compliments the PS5 and includes a flip-up boom microphone and thick and breathable mesh padding on the earpads and headband for hours of comfort.

Connecting to most consoles and laptops is easy via a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle, and the lack of Bluetooth and 3.5mm options might or might not be an issue, depending on what you prefer. Sound is courtesy of 50mm drivers, which offer loud and punchy sound for gaming and aren't bad for watching content or listening to music either. For a budget headset, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 has an impressive 48-hour battery life, and you can get around eight hours of play from just fifteen minutes of charging.

Close

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is perfect for multiplatform gamers because it works equally well on the PS5, Xbox, and PC. It's also inexpensive, and the long-lasting battery life makes up for the plastic construction and average microphone quality.

The bottom line: What is the best headset for PS5 gamers?

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7Ps is our overall best headset for PS5 because the design matches the console and the Arctis Nova 7Ps deliver brilliant all-around performance in a comfortable package. Anyone looking for a luxurious audio experience can check out the Master and Dynamic MG20 as it's made from premium materials and has impressive sound quality. The Logitech G Pro X are great if you're looking for value because it has clear sound and voice quality and includes spare earpads, a carry bag, and other useful accessories in your overall package.

How did we pick the best PS5 headsets?

We specialize in testing gadgets at Pocket-lint, and our team of experts used many options listed here for playing games and enjoying content in their daily lives to see what they offer. For this list, we looked at headsets with the best PS5 integration and used sound quality, construction, and value as the primary testing criteria.

Great sound is critical to having a fun gaming experience, and all our picks are ideal for single-player games and offer clear voice quality for competitive titles. The premium picks are among the best gaming headsets in the world, and we added a mix of official Sony products and good affordable options to appeal to everyone.

Construction is another crucial factor, because every player wants a comfortable, sturdy headset that's light enough to wear for hours a day. Our picks are from some of the most reputable brands in the world, and even the budget options should hold up to daily use if taken care of properly.

Most buying decisions are based on value, so we always consider it when testing products. All the picks listed here offer impressive value, and the high-end models can justify their price tags with unique and innovative features, while the budget-friendly options deliver more than expected without costing much.

Are wired or wired headsets better for PS5?

Both are good, and it depends on your preference. Wired models are often inexpensive and have a simple plug-and-play design, while wireless options are a bit pricier and have better software integration and more features.

What headsets can you use with the PS5?

Many headsets are compatible with the PS5, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P and Sony Inzone H9 are among the best.

What is the best headset brand for PlayStation?

Sony makes headsets for the PlayStation, and excellent options are available from SteelSeries, HyperX, and Turtle Beach.