No matter which PlayStation 4 variation you have in your gaming setup, it's always handy to have the option to pair it with a dedicated vertical stand.

By doing so, gamers can typically save space while also increasing airflow and avoiding fan issues. And since most of the tried and tested options below offer some kind of charging station for your PS4 controller and perhaps even storage for your collection of PS4 games, these are much more than single-purpose units.

Before diving in and selecting the first PlayStation 4 stand you set eyes on, however, it's important to understand a couple of things. First, you need to know whether you have the original PS4, the PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro, since not every stand can accommodate every console.

Next, you need to figure out whether you need all the bells and whistles involved with most PS4 stands, or whether you can get by with just a simple vertical stand.

Once you have those two things solved, you'll then need to find a stand that fits into your budget - although, spoiler alert, the asking price is generally very similar between different products.

With all that in mind, let's explore some of the very best PS4 stands you can buy.

Yanfasy Yanfasy Vertical Stand for PS4 Best overall Simple elegance A simple stand that gets the job done perfectly for the base PS4. Pros Super affordable

Easy to install Cons Only for base PS4 $11.59 at Amazon

If you're looking for a simple vertical stand that won't draw the eye or add almost any bulk at all to your PS4, this is the solution, so long as you're still on the base model.

It's super simple and easy to fit to your console, lets it sit upright without blocking off any of its vents, and makes the PS4's footprint way, way smaller.

Stealth PS4 Slim/Pro Vertical Stand Best for stealth Simple stand This is an ideal alternative for those playing on a PS4 Slim or Pro. Pros Simple to attach

Looks great

Decent price Cons Not eye-catching $14.99 at Amazon

If you're on one of Sony's newer PlayStation 4 models and want a similarly impressive vertical stand, once again without adding any bulk or even much of a noticeable addition at all, this is ideal.

It's a cleverly-designed base that you can attach to the PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro, letting it stand vertically thanks to just a single oversized screw, and is easy to fit.

Oivo Oivo PS4 Stand & Cooling Fan Station Best for cooling Charging bonus $29.99 $35.99 Save $6 An excellent unit that combines vertical standing, cooling, charging and storage. Pros Fits every type of PS4

Plenty of room for storage

Cooling included Cons Won't be for every user $29.99 at Amazon

If you don't mind having a larger unit on your desk or gaming space, Oivo's is an excellent multifunctional unit that can hold your console upright, charge your controllers and store games.

It's designed to work with all PS4 variations - with the included rails helping hold certain models tighter in place than others - and keep the console cool during use. The controller dock also holds two controllers, restoring them to full battery in around 2-3 hours.

This does mean the entire unit requires an outlet or a spare PS4 USB port in order to run, but it's an excellent way to condense your setup.

Younik Younik Vertical Stand for PS4 Slim Best Value Save space A no-frills vertical stand that's able to provide adequate airflow and save space on your desk. Pros Simple, sturdy and effective stand

Really affordable

Minimalist Cons Limited to the PS4 Slim $11.99 at Amazon

Not every stand has to provide next-level functionality; sometimes you just want a basic stand that keeps your console vertical.

With Younik's offering, you get exactly that. There's no charging station or storage for games, but it is able to easily and steadily hold PS4 Slim systems in place.

The design is neat, with slots allowing for ample airflow, and the non-slip feet and tight fit mean that even the odd accidental knock didn't see it move out of place.

Fastsnail Fastsnail Vertical Stand for PS4 Pro Best for PS4 Pro Controller charging The ideal solution for PS4 Pro owners, providing added functionality while remaining neat. Pros Efficient, balanced storage

Charging options Cons Doesn't fit every PS4 console $27.99 at Amazon

For PS4 Pro fans who want a midway point between a basic stand and some of the bigger, all-in-one storage units, Fastsnail's offering has the ideal solution.

Featuring three USB ports, charging support for two DualShock 4 controllers (including handy LED indicators) and a fan cooling system built into the base, it brings a great balance we think most gamers can accommodate.

Like Pecham's stand, it's a really tidy way of gaining some extra functionality while not allowing your console and controllers to take over your entire desk.

How to choose a PlayStation 4 stand

While the concept of a stand for your PlayStation 4 isn't exactly a difficult one to wrap your head around, there are still a few things we'd advise checking off your list before simply selecting the first one that you come across. In this section, we'll offer some pointers to those looking for the perfect solution.

Which PS4 do you own?

We've mentioned this in our introduction, but it bears repeating: since each variation of the PS4 is a different shape, many stands on the market aren't universal and won't fit your console. This means you'll have to know which model you own, or opt for a stand that fits all three shapes. Luckily, there are also a good amount of dedicated moulds for each console, as well, for those who don't like the look of a universal stand.

How much room do you have?

Some of these stands are bigger than you'd expect - especially, of course, if they're able to hold games and controllers. With that in mind, we'd suggest checking out the measurements for stands you're considering and making sure they fit in your gaming space. It might be that you can do without the storage section for games, say, and instead put them in a drawer on your desk and save even more room.

Consider how much you actually need a stand

We're not trying to deter you from picking up a stand here, but it is definitely worth considering whether you're truly going to save space with one. In our experience, some options simply force you to move things around, rather than actually remain efficient with your peripherals. Every gaming setup is different, of course, and you may just like the idea of everything being in one place, but understand that not every stand is right for your needs.