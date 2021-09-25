The PlayStation 4 is a superb console and, over the course of its lifespan, it's played host to some of the finest games ever released, so whether you've had a PS4 for ages or you're picking up a new one you've got a lot to look forward to.

However, one problem the console can have is overheating - especially with games released in the last couple of years, it can really struggle and whirr its fans super loudly to keep up. That can be distracting, so getting hold of a cooling system can be a really good idea, just to keep the noise down.

Figuring out which cooling stands are best involves testing their cooling capabilities, and how well they actually help your console stay ventilated, as well as how loud they are while in operation. Value is important, but other bonuses such as storage and design are also to be considered, too. With that in mind, here are some of the very best options.

OIVO OIVO PS4 Stand Best overall $29.99 $35.99 Save $6 A great stand that brings cooling alongside controller charging and storage. Pros Controller charging

Game storage

Good cooling Cons Pretty bulky $29.99 at Amazon

If you're going to get a cooling stand for your PS4, you might as well go the whole way and get a stand that does more than one thing.

This great unit from OIVO has fans to keep air flowing through your PS4 at all times, but also a pair of really handy docks to charge your controllers while you're not using them. Plus, at the back of the stand, there are handy slots for game storage, making it a real power station.

Glistco Simple Feet for PlayStation 4 Best for minimalists A simple option for those wanting only a little more airflow for their console. Pros Nice to look at

Simple airflow

No extra noise Cons Minimal cooling $15.79 at Amazon

This isn't an active cooling system, but that doesn't mean it won't work - Glistco's simple stand gives your PS4 a lot more airflow, including under it, which can really help with cooling it down.

This also means there's no additional fan noise to worry about with an already pretty loud console, so it could be great for you. Plus, this is the nicest-looking stand we've seen.

Elecgear ElecGear External USB Cooler Best active cooling Great for those looking to keep things slimmer. Pros Super minimalist

Very effective cooling Cons Not strictly a stand $19.98 at Amazon

This great little device from ElecGear is a useful option for anyone who doesn't want a stand - it's simple extra fans and clips onto the side of your console.

That makes it perfect if your TV and console setup is already finely tuned, and it hardly adds any bulk to the PS4 at all. Just be sure to pick up the right version according to what console you own!

WFPower RGB Cooler Stand for PlayStation 4 Best for RGB A simple idea that's well-executed gives you RGB lighting and some cooling in one bundle. Pros Fun lighting

Easy to use Cons Not great cooling $26.99 at Amazon

If you want a jazzy-looking stand to make your console stand out, but one that has a little bit of utility to offer up as well, then look no further. This simple stand has RGB lighting and one massive fan to cool your PS4 from below.

In reality, you could put any number of things on top of it, but it's sized right for the PS4 and you can make your gaming setup look surprisingly premium with its help.

Linkhood Cooling Fan for PS4 $17.49 $22.99 Save $5.5 A simple fan that clips onto your PS4, this works really quite well. Pros Active cooling

Simple to setup Cons Quite loud $17.49 at Amazon

This is another option for those looking to get active cooling for their PS4, and a bit like ElecGear's, it clips onto the side of your console to push air through it.

There's a turbo mode in case your console is really freaking out while playing a demanding game, and it's all pretty impressively powerful, making for an appreciable difference.

How to choose a cooling stand for your PS4

There are plenty of things you should be considering when it comes to picking out a PS4 cooling stand. Here are some of the most important:

How much cooling do you need?

If your PS4 is relatively new, you might feel that it only needs a little helping hand on the cooling front. If, however, you're still enduring with a PS4 from launch, you might be wondering how many hours it's got left. Either way, how much assistance these stands offer varies, so be sure to check how many fans they offer and how big they are - that'll mostly determine how much cooling they bring.

Do you want controller charging?

Some of the stands we've selected include stations where you can charge your controllers while you're not using them - this can be really handy. However, you might already have a controller dock, or just don't want the extra space taken up, so make sure you know what you're getting on this front before you buy anything.

Do you need game storage?

Another feature that some stands offer but others skip is space to store some of your games - many have slots that you can stack your boxes in for easy access. Again, you might find this overkill, and it tends to make the stands a lot chunkier, so skip it if you don't have the need for it.