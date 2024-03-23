Key Takeaways Amazon Prime offers great value with free shipping, deals, and excellent streaming options on Prime Video.

Prime Video's selection competes with Netflix, featuring new shows and movies constantly being added.

For a night in, ditch endless scrolling by checking out top picks like Fleabag, The Expanse, and Inglourious Basterds.

The value you get from your Amazon Prime subscription already more than justifies the yearly fee, especially if you shop online as much as I do. Beyond free shipping and deals, Prime Video is almost overlooked for how excellent its selection of shows and movies is. By diving into its offerings, there's no doubt it can compete with Netflix and others for the title of best streaming service.

With new shows and movies added every month, it's almost impossible to keep up with the latest and greatest on Prime Video. Between big blockbusters and original content, Prime Video has built an impressive library. I always face choice paralysis when I boot up a streaming service and browse the seemingly endless lists of content. Don't waste your precious free time scrolling through dozens of shows and movies, only to lose half an hour or more. Let me direct you to ten amazing shows and movies for your next night inside.

Related 4 things to know about Prime Video's controversial ad-free plan Amazon signaled it would show ads in shows and movies for months, but, of course, there were a few surprises with the rollout.

1 Fleabag

Dry British humor

Fleabag Number of Seasons 2 Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman Format TV Series See at Amazon

British humor has a distinct taste, which Fleabag perfectly embodies. The main character is not likable, nor is she meant to be, but you love watching her continue to make terrible decisions that only accelerate her downward spiral. It's a hilarious slice-of-life story about a woman in London attempting to navigate her thoughts and her relationship with the world after the death of her best friend. It's funny, sad, inspiring, and will keep you hooked from start to finish.

2 The Legend of Vox Machina

Not for children

The Legend of Vox Machina Cast Laura Bailey , Taliesin Jaffe , Ashley Johnson Seasons 3 Story By Critical Role Format TV Series See at Amazon

Based on the hit online Dungeons and Dragons series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of one such adventure. It stars an unlikely group of not-so-heroic heroes in their attempt to free the City of Whitestone from the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood. Full of humor and gore, you need no experience with Critical Role or Dungeons and Dragons to enjoy this raunchy medieval comedy.

3 The Devil's Hour

Watch after dark

The Devil's Hour Cast Peter Capaldi , Jessica Raine , Nikesh Patel Seasons 3 Format TV Series See at Amazon

There's something captivating about a gripping mystery with a possible supernatural twist. I won't give anything away here, since unraveling the story is the entire point, but the story kicks off with a woman who inexplicably keeps waking up at 3:33 am every morning, plagued by terrifying nightmares. She ends up getting embroiled in an ongoing murder and kidnapping investigation that is somehow connected.

4 Invincible

No more heroes

Invincible Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons , Sandra Oh Seasons 2 Format TV Series Story By Robert Kirkman See at Amazon

I promise I'm not intentionally putting two animated shows on this list that aren't meant for kids as a joke. Invincible is a show that resonates particularly well with people who grew up watching classic superhero cartoons because of how it deconstructs that genre. It begins as a coming-of-age story about the son of the most powerful superhero on Earth but quickly changes tone. It's a fascinating examination of what the world would really be like with superheroes in it, yet it offers a different take than The Boys, which could have easily taken this slot itself.​​​​​​​

5 The Expanse

Hardcore sci-fi

The Expanse Cast Steven Strait , Dominique Tipper , Wes Chatham Seasons 6 Format TV Series See at Amazon

The Expanse had a rough first few years, being bounced around before finally finding a home on Prime. This ambitious and unabashedly hardcore sci-fi series fully invests in its lore, characters, politics, and universe. It is a character-driven piece at its core, yet it's filled with social, political, and militaristic conflicts. This is one of the standout sci-fi series of the past decade, and it will reward you the more you allow yourself to buy into this very possible future.​​​​​​​

6 Fast X

Enjoy the ride

Fast X Director Louis Leterrier , Justin Lin Cast Vin Diesel , Justin Lin , Zach Dean Runtime 2h 21m Format Movie See at Amazon

The Fast and the Furious franchise has become so over the top and bombastic that it might as well just be a roller coaster ride at this point. Yes, there's an ongoing story, but it's mainly just background texture and a flimsy justification for whatever insane stunts and scenarios the crew find themselves in. This is an action movie made by and for action movie fans. You can't find a better pick on Prime if you want a jolt of adrenaline.​​​​​​​

7 Saltburn

Keeps you guessing

Saltburn Director Emerald Fennell Cast Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Rosamund Pike Runtime 2h 11m Format Movie See at Amazon

If you'll pardon the pun, Saltburn is a slow burn of a movie but never boring. The moment you think you understand what it and its characters are about, everything gets turned on its head. It follows a new Oxford student who struggles to fit in until he befriends a wealthy upperclassman who eventually invites him to stay with him over the summer. What follows is a tense, funny, and dark series of events that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

8 Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A fantastic adventure

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among Thieves Director John Francis Daley , Jonathan Goldstein Cast Chris Pine , Michelle Rodriguez , Rege-Jean Page Runtime 2h 14m Format Movie See at Amazon

Despite being widely ignored while in theaters, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has started to get the recognition it always deserved now that it has hit streaming. If you can look past the name, you will find a film with a lot of heart and charming characters who have a ton of chemistry on an exciting heist adventure that just happens to take place in a fantasy setting. Nothing is too far-fetched or overly "nerdy" in a way that makes it any less fun for the average person to enjoy.

9 Tár

Outstanding character study

TÁR (2022) Director Todd Field Cast Cate Blanchett , Noemie Merlant , Nina Hoss Runtime 2h 38m Format Movie $5 at Amazon

While not based on a true story, TÁR could easily fool you into believing it was inspired by actual events. The story centers around a conductor of a Berlin orchestra named Lydia Tár, who is in the conversation for the greatest composer of all time and the first female director of a German orchestra. What follows is a deep and thrilling character study of what the mind of this genius is really like as more and more of her personal scandals come to light. Cate Blanchett's performance alone is enough to make the nearly two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime fly by.

10 Inglourious Basterds

Unbeatable performances

Inglourious Basterds Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Brad Pitt , Diane Kruger , Eli Roth Runtime 2h 33m Format Movie $16 at Amazon

This is yet another long movie, as most Tarantino films are, but it's absolutely worth the investment. This is arguably the acclaimed director's best work, combining his compelling writing, tense situations, and interweaving plots into a masterful tale within the well-trodden setting of World War II. The entire film hinges on a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, but the way the multiple pieces and forces move never makes it clear if or how it will end up happening. The first scene alone will give you a perfect example of what you're in for here, and why Christoph Waltz won an Oscar for his chilling performance.

Amazon Prime Video See at Amazon

FAQ

Q: How much does Prime Video cost?

You can subscribe to Prime Video alone for $8 per month, or you automatically receive it as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. The latter is available for $15 per month or $140 per year.

Q: When are new movies and shows added to Prime Video?

Most new shows and movies are added on the first of each month, but additional content is typically added every day or two throughout the rest of the month.

Q: Does Prime Video have ads?

Yes, starting January 29, 2024, Prime Video began showing ads on its content. You can upgrade your Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription to an ad-free tier for an additional $3 per month if you wish to remove them.

Q: What devices can I watch Prime Video on?

You can watch Prime Video on any Amazon device, game console, Blu-ray player, mobile device, or smart TV with the Prime Video app. You can also watch it on your home PC.

Q: Can I buy or rent shows and movies on Prime Video?

Yes. Shows not available for free on Prime Video can be purchased individually by episode or season in standard or high definition. Films can also be purchased or rented individually.