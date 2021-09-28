Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but there's another sales day coming. It's called Prime Early Access Sale, but some are calling it Prime Day 2, because that's essentially what it is.

Amazon is slashing prices across a wide range of categories including smartphones and there are some big brands here offering some big deals.

We'll be keeping track of all the deals we find to help you grab a bargain on Prime Early Access Sale day.

We're only picking out the best deals here, there may be other variants or colours on Amazon.

Best Amazon Prime Day US deals 2022

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartphones. They're broken down into different brands to help you find what you're looking for. We'll keep adding more deals as they become available.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - save $470

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest folding phone from Samsung and the best so far. It's expensive, though, so this 24% saving is worth having. 512GB storage. It's $1449.99.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB - save $310

This is the top-of-the-line variant of Samsung's flagship S22 Ultra and there's a decent saving on it. It's now $1089.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - save $250

The Z Flip 3 is one of our favourite folding-screen devices and this is the best price we've seen it offered at so far. It's reduced to $799.99.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 6a - save $120

Google's 6a has all the power of the Pixel 6, but is much more affordable. It has a slightly older camera, but it's still a great phone. It's now only $329.00.

Google Pixel 6 - save $200

The Google Pixel 6 is a 6.4-inch device, offering access to Google's great camera, powered by Google Tensor and front of the line for Android updates. It's discounted to $399.00.

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro - save $50

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a speedy performer with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Hasselblad-tuned optics. It's on offer for just $649.99.

OnePlus 9 Pro - save $210

The 2021 flagship phone from OnePlus, it offers a Hasselblad camera, plenty of power and a really smooth experience. It's now only $589.99

Motorola

Moto Razr 5G - save $665

If you're after a folding phone, the Motorola's retro Razr might appeal - it's the older version, but there's a huge discount. It's now only $734.99.

Moto G Power - only $132.99

The Moto G Power promises an astonishing three-day battery life, and comes at a very affordable price point. It's on sale for only $132.99.

Best Prime Day UK phone deals 2022

Here's a selection of the best deals on smartphones broken down into different brands to help you find what you're looking for. We'll be adding deals as they become available.

iPhone

iPhone 12 mini - save £80

The iPhone mini has been discontinued, so if you want a smaller iPhone, now is your chance. It's not a huge discount, but you can snap it up for £549.

iPhone 13 Pro - save £70

The iPhone 13 Pro is the 2021 flagship phone, offering great camera and battery life - and now available for under a grand. It's only £979.

iPhone 13 Pro Max - save £80

The biggest iPhone with great battery life. This is the 256GB version with a decent price in the Prime sales. It's now £1069.00.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - save £450

Samsung's folding phone from 2021 is one of its most popular devices and with this discount you can join the folding revolution. It's now £549.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - save 38%

If you're ready to embrace the foldable future, there's never been a better time. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is down to £999.00.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - save £150

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a great mid-range phone, offering many of the best features of Samsung's ecosystem at a great price. It's now only £249.00.

Google Pixel

Pixel 6 Pro with Pixel Buds A-Series - save £233.99

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great phone - the 2021 Google flagship and this bundle of phone and earbuds gets you a great saving. Other colours available. It's now £725.

Pixel 6a with Buds A-Series - save £149

The cheaper Pixel 6a in ths bundle comes with the Buds A-Series for a great saving - it's lots of Pixel power for not a lot of money. It's now £349.99

Oppo

Oppo Find X3 Pro - save £600

The excellent Oppo Find X3 Pro has a huge discount, slashing the price of this flagshpi handset down from £949 to a staggering £499.

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro - save £150

The 2022 flagship phone from OnePlus is powerful and slick, with a great camera on the back - and it's now only £749.

OnePlus 9 Pro - save £331

It's the 2021 flagship phone from OnePlus, but there's still a lot to love about it - most of all the price. It's only £498.

Best of the rest Prime Early Access Sale UK deals 2022

There are other great offers too, and we've round up the key ones, below:

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Early Access Sale will be held on 11-12 October in 2022 - and we'll see discounts being announced really soon.

This is a new date in the calendar, joining the early Prime Day sale which was held on 12-13 July. Over the past couple of years, we've seen the Prime Day date moving around. In 2019 it was 15 July, in 2020 it was delayed until 13-14 October and in 2021 it was 21-22 June.

The Prime Day sales are a natural counterpoint to the Black Friday sales and give Amazon the opportunity to move on stock in a mid-year sale and give you the chance to grab a bargain. The new Prime Early Access Sale falls between the two, meaning that shoppers can spread the load and start Christmas shopping early.

Are there genuine deals in Prime Day sales?

You do need to shop carefully on Prime Day and other sales events. While some of the cited discounts might be questionable, the prices offered are usually competitive. Often, these will be around the lowest that these phones have been offered for, but they may have seen similar prices in previous sales, around Black Friday for example.

Prices do sometimes fluctuate and it's important to keep your eyes on when the Prime sale actually starts, as it's a short event and you only have 48 hours to make your purchase because those devices will then return to the full retail price.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes - that's the catch with these Amazon Prime sales - they are exclusive sales events for Prime subscribers. That means you'll need to get yourself Amazon Prime to get access to the best prices on the day. If you're not already a Prime Member, there's a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits - free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.