If you're in the market for a new TV, Prime Day always has fantastic offers for Prime members to take advantage of. The good news is, it's not far away, with the two-day deals bonanza happening 11-12 July 2023.

Whether you're looking for a small TV for your bedroom or the best 65-inch TV for your living room, you'll find a good selection of sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony, Hisense, LG and Amazon with decent discounts to their name. Even better, you don't have to wait until then to bag a deal, with some early Prime Day deals already available.

We've rounded up the best of those below, and we'll be keeping this page up to date with anything more we spot - so bookmark this page and come back to it regularly to see what's up for grabs. Don't forget you'll need to be a Prime member to make enjoy all the deals on Prime Day, so make sure your subscription is up and running if it isn't already.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

Sony/Pocket-lint Sony X80K Series $798 $899.99 Save $101.99 If you're looking for an great LCD TV at a larger screen size, the X80K is one of the more affordable from Sony's premium line up in 2022, and is now available for under $800 in its 65-inch screen size - though most of its other sizes are discounted too if that doesn't suit. $798 at Amazon £1075 on Amazon UK

Samsung/Pocket-lint Samsung AU8000 $399.96 $447.99 Save $48.03 Samsung's Crystal UHD range always offers fantastic value for anyone looking for a 4K TV without flagship money to spend, and the AU8000 was just one model down from the top of this range when it was launched in 2021. This 50-inch screen is a great option for smaller spaces and takes 11 percent off its list price to put it under $400. $399.96 at Amazon

TCL/Pocket-lint TCL Q6 QLED TV $798 $899.99 Save $101.99 TCL is really becoming a brand to watch for great affordable TVs, and this 75-inch Q6 is outstanding value. Serving up a Quantum Dot QLED panel, Dolby Vision support and some great gaming features to boot, it's a great way to get a big screen on a budget. It's now got $100 off its already low price, so act quick. $798 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $899.99 $1099.99 Save $200 It should come as no surprise that Amazon's own range of TVs usually get great discounts on Prime Day, but we've found an early Prime Day deal on this premium QLED Omni TV, which only launched this year. It has a whopping 18 per cent of the list price - taking the 75-inch version of this superb smart TV to under $900. $899.99 at Amazon Now £849.99 on Amazon UK (65in)

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 4-Series If you're on a bit more of a budget, Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV still offers a 4K picture but with a slightly more basic design and with the QLED technology behind its pixels. You'll still get all that Fire TV has to offer though, and this 50-inch version is now 31 per cent off in the early Prime Day sale. $310 at Amazon Now £399 on Amazon UK

Amazon/Pocket-lint Sony A80L $1798 $1899.99 Save $101.99 How much you consider this a deal will depend on the budget you had in mind for your next TV. But this is a 2023 OLED from Sony, just a step down from its flagship, and it's a stunner. UK buyers are getting a particular bargain on this 55-inch version, at 29 per cent off the listing price, but US buyers are still getting $100 off - not bad at all for a TV this new. $1798 at Amazon Now £1699 on Amazon UK

No matter your budget there should be a TV in this pick of early Prime Day TV deals to tempt you. I've tried to include a range of screen sizes, so those with bigger and smaller rooms can take advantage of the discounts, as well as picking out sets at a range of budgets too.

I was surprised to see Sony's 2023 OLED, the A80L, at the receiving end of a discount already, and while Amazon's Fire TVs - the Fire TV Omni QLED and the Fire TV 4-Series - being discounted is much more expected, the price drops are pretty generous, though are bigger on some screen sizes than others.

We do find, when looking for the best early Prime Day TV deals, that considering slightly older models is often a great option. The improvements in TVs year on year are clear to those who know what they're looking for, but often not staggering, so that menas you are often getting a TV almost as good as one from this year's ranges, but at a significant discount.

The Sony X80K is definitely one that ticks that box, as does the TCL Q6, but for those on a budget, the Samsung AU8000 is really worth a look. It's been a go-to range for those who like to balance price and performance for several years now, and so to see it available for under $400 is a real bargain.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day will run from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 July 2023. During this time, Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to access exclusive deals and discounts across a wide range of tech product categories - including a great choice of TVs - on Amazon. Competing retailers might offer their own deals, too.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the best prices on Amazon Prime Day, so make sure you are signed up and ready to shop ahead of time.

If you aren't a Prime member yet, there is a 30-day trial you can sign up to for free, which will allow you to try out some of the Prime benefits, including free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Q: What should I consider when buying a new TV?

There are a few key things you want to consider when you're looking for a new TV. Firstly, what size do you want to go for? You obviously need to consider the space that it is going to fit in (and how big that is will depend on where you live) but if we have any advice, it's to push for bigger rather than being conservative. Whereas once, 42-inch TVs were consider huge, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs are now the most common screen sizes that people buy, with that even creeping up to 75 inches and above in the US. Go for as big as you think your room can take - you won't regret it.

Of course budget comes into all of this too, and there's always a balance to be had. Larger screen sizes are going to be pricier in general, but larger screens are also filtering down to more budget ranges. Don't go for screen size above all else - try to consider where the TV sits in the manufacturer's range and read as many reviews as you can, so you can be sure the performance will stack up to make that big screen worth it.

Now to resolution. 4K is really the minimum resolution you should be considering now. The content is there and the prices are good - so buying HD TVs no longer really makes sense, even for second or third TVs. However, with 8K TVs starting to join the market, is the argument there to futureproof your TV now?

Our advice for the majority of people would be no. In contrast to 4K, the content isn't there for 8K and the prices are still high. You'd be better spending your money on a better 4K TV at this stage, unless you are a big home cinema fan with budget to spend.

As for the OLED versus LCD argument - both technologies are at the top of their game right now and it's unlikely you'll be disappointed with either, particularly if you opt for one of the newer LCD technologies, like Samsung's Neo QLED or LG's Mini LED. However, there's no denying the brilliance of an OLED TV, if your budget will stretch. You can read our full comparison on them all to help make up your mind, as well as get all the details on Samsung's forthcoming OLED-bothering MicroLED technology.