There are a couple of big sales days online throughout the year, one of which is Amazon Prime Day. It's usually held in the summer, and it sees Amazon reducing prices on a number of devices, including 2-in-1s, iPads and tablets. There is also Black Friday, which takes place towards the end of the year, and in 2022, we also got the Prime Early Access Sale.

For many, Prime Day is the most exciting of the bunch, as it sees some of the steepest discounts of the year. Especially if you're looking to get your hands on one of Amazon's own devices like the excellent Fire Max 11 or Fire HD 8.

It's not just Amazon's tablets that see great prices, though, we're also expecting some unmissable deals on Apple iPads and a variety of Android tablets. Here are the best deals that we've found so far.

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $269 $329 Save $60 With a lovely 10.2-inch retina display and great battery life, the 9th Gen iPad offers the right balance of price and performance for a lot of people. $269 at Amazon

Apple iPad (2022) $426 $449 Save $23 Apple's 10th Gen iPad gets a much-needed facelift as well as some upgrades to its picture and sound quality. It's a lovely bit of kit. $426 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Mini (2021) $469 $499 Save $30 With a smaller 8.3-inch display the iPad Mini is much easier to handle, but it still boasts a similar modern design to the 2022 iPad and the same great A15 Bionic processor. $469 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Air (2022) $559 $599 Save $40 With all the power and none of the bulk, the iPad Air is one of the most appealing options for those that use their iPad for professional work. $559 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1049 $1099 Save $50 The biggest and most powerful iPad might be overkill for casual users, but if you're into digital illustration, intensive editing or serious multitasking - it might be just the ticket. $1049 at Amazon

The Apple iPad needs no introduction, if you're looking for a tablet, there's a good chance that it's an iPad that you really want. Starting with the cheapest option, the 9th Gen iPad may not be the newest any more, but it's still a cracking performer in 2023 and it's available at a more affordable price than ever before.

If you'd prefer to stay on the cutting edge, there are also great deals to be had on Apple's latest full-size iPad as well as the awesome iPad Mini. Both feature A15 Bionic processors, and a slick modern design that makes them look and feel like thoroughly up-to-date.

If you need the most powerful performance for image editing, illustration and video work, we'd recommend checking out either the iPad Air or the iPad Pro, both of which are on sale right now. The Air features an M1 processor and combines power with lightweight portability. The Pro has the largest screen of the bunch, so it's less portable, but it packs a powerful M2 processor for superb performance and long battery life.

Best Android tablet deals

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $749 $819 Save $70 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ is a seriously premium Android tablet with an OLED display, and it comes with the S Pen included, so you can get drawing right away. $749 at Amazon

When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung is arguably one of the best options on the market today. Typically, the Galaxy Tab S8+ doesn't come cheap, but with a healthy discount, it's much more tempting.

It boasts an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and this means everything looks sharp, accurate and smooth. Combined with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the S8+ is speedy and efficient, too.

Best Amazon tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids $54 $109 Save $55 Amazon's best-selling kids tablet is at an unbeatable price right now. If you need something to entertain younger children, look no further. $54 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $119 $199 Save $80 This tablet is designed for children aged 6-12, it's a little e more grown-up looking but it's still well-protected, and it has a bit more horsepower under the hood. $119 at Amazon

Amazon's range of Fire tablets are extremely popular, not only are they incredibly affordable, but they get even more so when a sale rolls around. At the moment, we're seeing discounts across Amazon's range of kids tablets, but we're expecting the brand's other devices to go on sale during the main event, too.

If you have younger children, and want something that they can play on without the risk of smashing it to bits, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition could be the one for you. It's not going to wow anyone with its performance, but it's incredibly cheap, especially with its current discount, and its chunky rubberised casing means it's not only great for kids to hold but also well protected.

If your kids are a bit older, they'll need something a bit more capable, and that's where the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes in. It's designed for 6-12-year-olds and has a slimmer protective chassis, with a much more capable tablet underneath. It was a great deal to begin with, but with an extra 40 per cent off, it's exceptional.

FAQ

Q: When is the Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2023 will be taking place on July 11-12 2023. As usual, the main event is a 48-hour affair, but the deals begin early on many devices, especially Amazon's own brands like Fire tablets.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, that is one of the caveats of the Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sales. They are exclusive shopping days for Prime subscribers so if you want to take advantage of the Prime Day sales or the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll need to make sure you have your Prime membership ready.

If you aren't already a Prime subscriber, there is a 30-day free trial so you can try out the benefits - which include free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.