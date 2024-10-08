Key Takeaways Instead of a new TV, you can upgrade your entertainment with a streaming stick that grants access to popular services.

Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV provide some of the most popular streaming device options, with entry-level and top-tier options available.

The best streaming devices support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, backed by fast processing and a reliable connection.

With so many electronics on sale for Amazon Prime Day, you may have some important TV decisions to make. If you're not looking one of the many smart TVs available on Prime Day discount, you can still upgrade your entertainment experience with a popular streaming stick . These devices grant you access to popular services and apps, with the top models offering high-end video and audio formats to suit your cinematic and gaming needs. They can give an older TV smart capabilities, but they can also serve to upgrade a more recent model that still has a quality screen, but doesn't quite cut it when it comes to the operating system.

Two of the most popular streaming stick companies, Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV, have plenty of streaming device models on deep discount today.

The best October Prime Day Roku streaming deals

Roku TV is an increasingly popular option for those seeking a comprehensive, and quite colorful, operating system. Roku boasts a range of customizable and personalized features, including a Save List and shortcut menu options, as well as a remote that includes a popular voice command feature. Its top streaming stick options, including its latest offering, are all on sale today.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29 $40 Save $11 One of the most reliable plug-and-play streaming solutions on the market, the Roku Streaming Stick lets you pipe 4K entertainment from dozens of services to any HDMI-compatible set. With Dolby Vision support and a voice-controlled remote, it's a great way to take your media from display to display. $29 at Amazon

Roku Express $18 $30 Save $12 Roku's entry-level device offering 1080p streaming, but supporting all the major streaming channels. $18 at Amazon

Roku Ultra (2024) $79 $100 Save $21 Roku's latest streaming device 4K resolution, HDR10+ video format, a fast interface, and a popular remote with a voice command feature. $79 at Amazon

The best October Prime Day Fire TV device deals

Amazon's Fire TV collection offers a budget-friendly alternative for those seeking something simple and inexpensive when it comes to watching and navigating all the entertainment options available. These quality streaming sticks offer plenty of the latest features and needs for varied content consumers, but as it is an Amazon product, it comes with a lot of Prime integrations and services. It's best for those who don't mind ads and enjoy the vast ecosystem of Amazon products and portals.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $60 Save $25 With a fast processor and reliable connection, this simple 4K stick grants you cheap access to popular services and apps, as well as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 If you don't need 4K, look no further than Amazon's standard stick. $20 at Amazon