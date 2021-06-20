Amazon's Prime Day 2023 has been confirmed for the 11 and 12 July, offering deals and discounts over a whole range of products for 48 hours only.

However, the deals on wireless speakers are always ones to watch out for - and often start early. Not just on Amazon's own Echo devices either, but also on top brands like Sonos, B&O, Marshall and JBL.

Below we've pulled together some of the early deals to be had on speakers, and we'll be bringing you all the deals we find on Bluetooth and wireless speakers when the sale event starts - and in the run up too.

Best early Prime Day speaker deals

B&O/Pocket-lint B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) $200 $279 Save $79 This has to be one of the most stylish portable speakers we've ever seen, and it sounds fantastic too - especially considering its size is perfect for chucking in a bag. The ice colour is discounted by 28 per cent right now, saving $80 from RRP and costing $200. That's still not cheap, but for a speaker of this quality, it's a pretty good deal indeed $200 at Amazon

Marshall/Pocket-lint Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker $126.87 $169.99 Save $43.12 We loved this little speaker when it came out in 2020, and that hasn't changed just because a successor has launched since. This is still a powerhouse of a portable speaker that really looks the part, and with a 25 per cent discount, it's a superb deal too. $126.87 at Amazon

JBL/Pocket-lint JBL Flip 6 $99.95 $129.95 Save $30 The JBL Flip 6 offers a great rugged design and a punchy, powerful performance. It's not the most feature-packed speaker you'll find, but for a hardy portable speaker that sounds great, it ticks every box. Even moreso now you can pick it up with a 23 per cent discount, for under $100. $99.95 at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 $131.75 $199.95 Save $68.2 The JBL Flip 6 offers a great rugged design and a punchy, powerful performance. It's not the most feature-packed speaker you'll find, but it does pretty much everything you would want it to - even moreso now you can pick it up with a 23 per cent discount, for under $100. $131.75 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $27.99 $59.99 Save $32 Amazon's smallest smart speaker gets a makeover for kids, with a choice of dragon or owl designs and a year of Amazon Kids+ included. It's still all that's great about Amazon's latest Echo Dot underneath all that though, and is available at a whopping 53 per cent discount - costing just $27.99. $27.99 at Amazon

When it comes to Bluetooth and wireless speakers, you can pretty much spend as much as your budget will allow. We've focused most of our deals around the popular price point of $100-150, which we've found is a sweet spot for performance, portability, features and price. It's also a price bracket that includes some of our favourite Bluetooth speakers too - that includes the JBL Flip 6, the UE Megaboom 3 and Marshall's original Emberton. They're all coming up to a few years old now, but they're still brilliant and well worth a look.

The B&O A1 (2nd Generation) is a great choice for those who have a slightly higher budget, and want a product to look the part. The A1 is gorgeous - but it sounds great too, so you are paying for both style and substance here.

Finally, the Echo Dot Kids (5th Generation) is a little bit different from the other speakers in the list, but we couldn't ignore this deal. Not only does it come with all the Alexa smarts of an Echo speaker, including a Kids+ subscription, but it can also play back music or even help you to create an Alexa Home Theater system (if you don't mind the kid-friendly designs). At 53 per cent off and $27.99, it's a great deal.

How did we choose these early Prime Day speaker deals?

We took a look on Amazon for some of our favourite Bluetooth speakers and brands we trust to see what deals were in place ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

We considered the current discount, how it compared to other retailers and used websites like Camel Camel Camel to track pricing - to see if it really is a deal. If we felt like it was a good price to be buying at, we've included it.

Want to find more Prime Day 2023 deals?

Looking for more Prime Day 2023 deals on tech? Pocket-lint has you covered:

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day?

Amazon has announced that the Prime Day 2023 will run 11-12 July 2023, which is when you'll see the bulk of the best deals hitting the site. However, Amazon will be running early deals in the run up to the main event, particularly on its own devices, but elsewhere too.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member to get the deals?

The short answer is: yes. The Prime Day sale is a discount event for its Prime members. That means if you want to take advantage of the offers on that day, you'll need to take up an Amazon Prime subscription - though with earlier deals may not be the case.

If you're not already a member, there's a 30-day free trial for new members, but you can also just take up the membership on a monthly basis if you used your trial last year. Plus, it's not just Prime Day that it gives you access to - you also get additional benefits like Prime Video, free next-day delivery, Prime Music, Prime Reading on Kindle and more.

Q: Are there genuinely any good deals?

As with any sale event, you do need to shop carefully. Often times we see products with supposed big discounts on the homepage, but then checking historic prices reveals they've actually been a similar price for a while, or have been even lower in the past.

Still, while claimed discounts can sometimes be questionable, the prices are nevertheless usually very competitive. For the most part they'll be the best prices you can find on those products anywhere. So if you're looking for a specific speaker, you're unlikely to find it at a better price during this sale event.