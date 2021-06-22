Once smartwatches have been around for a few months you often find discounts on them, but it's during the big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day when you'll likely find them at their best prices. That's true of the latest Apple Watch Series 8, and even more true of previous generation models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Garmin Fenix 6.

Whatever kind of smartwatch you're looking for - whether it's the Wear OS, a fitness-focused Garmin or an Apple Watch - there will be discounts to be had across the Prime Day event this year. We'll be updating this page with the best offers as we find them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch delivers - we think - the most comprehensive feature set for Android users. It runs the new version of Wear OS, has Samsung's Health platform onboard, the ability to install third-party apps, respond to notifications, make payments and listen to music.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might not be the latest smartwatch in the company's portfolio but it remains an excellent performer, and one that runs on the new Wear OS platform. With the Galaxy 5 having succeeded it, you should get this model at a decent price. $244 at Amazon $200 at Samsung £149 on Amazon UK

Fossil Gen 6

If you want Wear OS features in an attractive package, from a respected watchmaker, you can't go wrong with the Fossil Gen 6. Its fitness tracking abilities aren't amazing, but it does all the other smart things well. You can respond to notifications/messages, make Google Pay payments and customise watch faces. It's also really affordable at the moment.

Apple Watch Series 8

It's not a hefty discount, but we'll take any price drops on new Apple products. The latest Apple Watch Series 8 has a big, vibrant display, really accurate fitness and health tracking and lots of third-party apps to load onto. It's also the first to include a temperature sensor, which is really useful during menstrual cycle tracking. Simply put, it's the best smartwatch for iPhone users.

Garmin Instinct Solar

The Instinct Solar is one of those watches that's perfect for those craving the old-school digital stopwatch design and feel, but with really advanced fitness features. You can track all kinds of activity, with reliable GPS, heart-rate and motion data, but all in a watch with a simple black-and-white display and plastic, rugged charm. Plus, with Solar battery refilling, it can go for weeks and weeks on a full charge (when it's sunny).

Garmin Garmin Instinct Solar $219 $349 Save $130 The Instinct Solar is a great watch for those who want that classic digital feel, but with all the modern tech for fitness and health tracking. $260 at Amazon £219 on Amazon UK

Garmin Fenix 6S

The Garmin Fenix range is typically quite expensive, and for good reason: it delivers all the top fitness tracking abilities available in a watch, and builds those capabilities into an extremely rugged and durable design. To get the best prices you often have to go for previous-gen models, and that's certainly the case with the Fenix 6 series and - in particular - the smaller 6S. You'll get accurate route tracking, heart-rate data, contactless payment, onboard music and more besides.

Garmin Garmin Fenix 6S It's not the latest model anymore, but the Fenix 6S packs a punch, delivering most of Garmin's top-tier tracking abilities in a small package. $449.99 on Amazon £309 on Amazon UK

What to consider when buying a smartwatch

The first and most obvious thing to consider is which smartphone platform you need it to be compatible with. If - for instance - you're using an Android phone, you can't buy an Apple Watch. Likewise, some of the modern Wear OS watches from Samsung and the Pixel Watch don't support iPhone. Brands like Huawei, Garmin and Fitbit are multi-platform and support both iPhone and Android.

Another key thing to consider is what you imagine using it for. For instance, if you need detailed analysis and data from your outdoor running, cycling and hiking sessions, you'll probably want a Garmin or Huawei watch. If you just want everyday fitness and health tracking with lots of lifestyle features like contactless payment, music streaming and interactive notifications then Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch are your best bet.

Design and durability are also key concerns. If you're outdoors a lot, and need something to withstand extreme environments, you'll want something that's not only waterproof to high levels, but also extremely impact resistant and rugged. Of course, if you're mostly just wearing it to the office, in relatively casual settings, you probably don't want a big, rugged machine.

Then there's battery life. If your lifestyle means you're going to be away from a charger for more than a day, or you just don't want to have to charge your watch every night, then don't buy the Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. You'll want something from Garmin or Huawei again.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day will be taking place on its popular online store from 11-12 July 2023, but you'll see discounts appearing from now until then and possibly afterwards too.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

To take advantage of the best Prime Day discounts you do need to be a Prime member, so be sure to subscribe. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for the 30-day trial and still take advantage of the deals and get access to the other benefits of being a Prime subscriber: Prime Reading, next-day delivery, Prime Music and Prime Video.