October Prime Day is just hours away, kicking off October 10, running until October 11, and while it hasn't officially begun, the sales event is already proving to be a great time to pick up a new phone - whether you need if for yourself or want to get ahead on holiday shopping.

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on the latest devices from Samsung, Google, and Apple. There's also cheap choices from Motorola and OnePlus. These are perfect stop-gap devices to hold you over until your next upgrade. Older Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone devices are also marked down, providing a great mid-tier price option. There's even some under-$300 phones you can pick up for kids who are ready for their first smartphone.

Best Prime Day phone deals

We've found the best October Prime Day phone deals from Google, Samsung, Apple, and other smartphone manufacturers. Be sure to check back throughout Amazon's sale, as new deals will drop during the event.

Best Prime Day Google phone deals

Google's latest phone, the Google Pixel 8 is on sale as a part of Prime Day, even though it was just announced this month.

Google Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 $1349 Save $350 You can get the just announced Google Pixel 8 Pro with the Pixel Watch 2 thrown in for free as a part of Prime Day. The Pixel 8 Pro features four high-end cameras with Google AI to give you the best phone possible photo-taking experience. $999 at Amazon

Google Google Pixel 7 $489 $600 Save $111 You can get the Google Pixel 7 for just over $100 off its normal price. In our hands-on review, we were impressed with how Google refined the best qualities of the Pixel 6 with the Pixel 7, and getting it for a cheaper price makes the phone even more appealing. $489 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Samsung phone deals

Samsung is offering deals on most of its lineup of smartphone devices for Prime Day. That includes big savings on the Flip 5 and Fold 5, foldable smartphones.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $1000 $1000 Save $0 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 blew us away with impressive outside screen capabilities, making it one of the best small foldable phones in our opinion. It has a 6.7-inch screen when unfolded and two 12-megapixel cameras.You can now get if for $100 off as a part of Prime Day $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The latest folding phone from Samsung is also on sale as a part of Prime Day. It's our choice for the top folding smartphone, thanks to its smooth feel when closed and best overall function among folding phones. It has a 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner display when unfolded. $1500 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1076 $1200 Save $124 Announced in February 2023, The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best, and the most expensive, of the S-series flagships. It has a 6.8-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a brand new 200MP camera, and an included S Pen. $1076 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $530 $600 Save $70 The Galaxy A54 is a great mid-range phone. It has a 6.4-inch display and Its battery keeps it going for nearly two days on a single charge. Best part you can get it on sale as part of a bundle that includes Galaxy Buds. $530 at Amazon

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

The best iPhone Prime Day deal will get you any model of the iPhone 15 for free from Boost mobile, but it requires signing up for a Boost Infinite mobile plan. Beyond that deal, you can pick up some older iPhone models on sale as a part of Prime Day.

Apple iPhone 13 $508 $594 Save $86 The iPhone 13 is two years old, but if you're looking for a cheap device that can work within Apple's ecosystem, then this deal is for you. We were wowed by the iPhone 13's 6.1-inch display and three 12MP cameras when we went hands-on. $508 at Amazon

Other Prime Day phone deals

Amazon is offering deals on phones from Motorola and One Plus, as well as many other brands. These phones may not be as flashy as an iPhone, but they come at a fraction of the price (and that's before being marked down for Prime Day).

Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G $160 $300 Save $140 The Moto G Stylus is the rare Motorola device made with US users in mind. It comes with a stylus, has a 50MP camera, and 2-days of battery life. It's low-price makes it a perfect choice as a first phone for a teenager or pre-teen. $160 at Amazon

OnePlus OnePlus 10T $379 $600 Save $221 The 10T from OnePlus features a 50MP Triple Camera System, a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display, and 8GB RAM for ultimate performance and efficiency - all of which make it a great cheaper choice for a smartphone. It's available for 37 percent off during Prime Day. $379 at Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also called October Prime Day or fall Prime Day, is a sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It's held October 10 and October 11, ahead Black Friday of the holiday shopping season. If it's at all like last year's Prime Early Access Sale, it will feature two days of sales on thousands of items across all product categories, including technology and gadgets.

