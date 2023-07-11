Samsung's phones are some of the very best on the market, whether you're looking for a slick and powerful smartphone or a flexible folding phone, but its flagships are often pretty expensive.

With Prime Day upon us once again, though, Amazon has a fair few excellent deals to offer up on Samsung's best phones, including some of its most recent handsets, so we've gathered the very best options for you to consider right here.

Best Samsung phone deals

There are a few choice Samsung phone deals already this Prime Day, including discounts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and we'll keep adding more as they appear.

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 This great saving makes the S23 Ultra hard to ignore - $250 off what's normally a very expensive phone. $950 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $600 $800 Save $200 You won't get too many chances to grab $200 off the Galaxy S23, so don't miss this deal! $600 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $799.99 $999.99 Save $200 The excellent larger S23+ also gets a nice wedge chopped off its price for a super Prime Day deal. $799.99 at Amazon

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1099.99 $1799.99 Save $700 A super-powered folding phone that has to be used to be believed, you can get an enormous $700 off now. $1099.99 at Amazon

How we chose these Samsung phone deals

Samsung's phones span a range of budgets, but its flagships are not cheap at all, so we're always on the lookout for solid discounts, and plenty of Prime Days have gone by in the past without much to write home about.

Our first step when considering a discount on one of Samsung's handsets is whether or not we'd recommend the phone even at full price, but once that bar has been cleared it's all about how steep the saving is and how recently the phone was released.

As you'll have seen above, this year we've got discounts on some of the S23 range (Samsung's most recent flagships), so these are pretty easy to recommend as they should stay nice and powerful for years to come.

What you should know about buying a Samsung phone

Samsung's phones are terrific, as we keep saying, but you're going to want to run through a few questions in your head to work out which makes the most sense for you. These quick tips should help you steer to the right phone.

Do you want a foldable?

Samsung's the reigning monarch of foldable phones having embraced them long enough ago to have them now available at much more reasonable prices than some competitors.

If you've been waiting to get a foldable phone, then, this could be the perfect opportunity, for a clamshell or vertical fold depending on your taste.

How important is photography to you?

All of Samsung's top-end phones are great for photography, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is particularly unbelievable with a huge number of options and settings to give you total control.

While camera features aren't the only thing it boasts compared to the standard S23, we do think that it's something to bear in mind if you're hoping to become a mobile photography expert with your Samsung phone after Prime Day.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is on 11-12 July, which marks a change by one day from the dates it occupied in 2022.

Q: Do I need a Prime membership?

As the name suggests, you do need a Prime membership to make the most of Prime Day, which reserves its best prices for Prime members. Because of the way online shopping works, though, you may see some price-matching and other brands displaying similar deals to avoid having to take out a membership or free trial.