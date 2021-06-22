If you're in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner but have been putting it off because of price, then it may be time to ready your wallet. Amazon's Prime Day sale will be taking place on 11-12 July with access to numerous bargains that will likely include some great deals on premium robot vacuum cleaners.

During the Prime Day sales, Amazon runs a number of deals on robot vacuum cleaners with hefty discounts on some of the best cleaners around, so if you're looking for a robot to vacuum your floor for you, look no further. We are rounding up the best robot vacuum cleaner early Prime Day deals out there and we will add to this feature as more appear and Prime Day gets closer.

Roborock deals

So far there are no specific early Prime Day deals on the Roborock robot vacuum cleaners, which is a shame as they are excellent and we consider them some of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. We suspect there will be some deals appear as Prime Day gets closer, as Amazon offered a number of great deals on Roborock during its Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022, so watch this space. If you're in the market for a Roborock specifically, we've dropped in a couple that have money off with a coupon below so you can still get them for a good price.

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop The Roborock S7 is both a vacuum and mop in one, plus it works with Alexa so there's plenty to love here. with the $250 off coupon, it's a great buy. $650 at Amazon

Roborock / Pocket-lint Roborock S8+ Robot Vacuum The Roborock S8+ robot vacuum is a vacuum and mop in one and it has a self-emptying base to make cleaning nice and easy. There's $200 off currently with a coupon, making it a very reasonable price. $1000 at Amazon

Ecovacs deals

Ecovacs have a number of different robot vacuum cleaners in their portfolio, along with a couple of combo robot vacuum cleaners and mops. There are some early Prime Day savings on a couple of models already, so if you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner - or a combi model with a vacuum cleaner and mop in one - then this is a good place to start.

Ecovacs / Pocket-lint ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $349.99 $699.99 Save $350 The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner can both vacuum up dirt and mop your floors using mapping technology and this is an exceptional deal with $350 off. $349.99 at Amazon

Ecovacs / Pocket-lint ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum and mop combo is self-emptying, but more than that, this robot will also automatically wash and dry the mop head after mopping too. With $550 off, this is a great deal. $1100 at Amazon

Eufy deals

Anker-owned Eufy has a number of products within its portfolio, including robot vacuum cleaners, some of which are excellent. There are a number of models to choose from, which can make a decision tricky, though a discount always helps and there are already some great deals on some Eufy robot vacuum cleaners ahead of Prime Day.

Eufy / Pocket-lint Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum and mop in one and it will do both simultaneously to save time. This deal makes it an absolute bargain at $319. $550 at Amazon

Eufy / Pocket-lint Eufy RoboVac X8 If you don't need a robot vacuum and mop, then you could just opt for the excellent RoboVac X8 that is great for pet hair, works with Alexa and has smart mapping for intelligent cleaning. You can apply a coupon to get this robot for $499. $300 at Amazon

Shark deals

Shark have their fingers in multiple pies, from cordless stick vacuum cleaners to haircare and robot vacuum cleaners. They have a number of models in their portfolio and there are a couple of limited deals on some models already. It's a strong brand with some excellent products, so it's definitely worth snapping one of these up if you need a robot vacuum cleaner in your life.

Shark / Pocket-lint Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot There's $300 off this Shark robot vacuum cleaner which not only self-empties, but will map your home so you can clean individual rooms quickly. It's an absolute bargain at $299. $300 at Amazon

Shark / Pocket-lint Shark AV970 IQ Robot The Shark AV970 IQ Robot Vacuum doesn't empty itself like others in the portfolio, but it has IQ navigation for smart cleaning, works with Alexa and it's a great price, especially on this deal that sees it cost $249. $250 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba deals

iRobot does a range of robot vacuum cleaners, all of which are excellent in their performance. The company has a full range too, from models sitting in the slightly cheaper end of the market, to the flagship models at the top. The latest iRobot vacuum cleaner is the iRobot Roomba Combo, which will vacuum and mop your home simultaneously, but the company has a number of models well worth snapping up if you can find a good deal on them. We'll be adding any iRobot deals we come across as they appear.

FAQ

Q: How did we pick these best robot vacuum cleaner deals?

To pick the round up of best robot vacuum cleaner deals, we have only selected models that we have either experienced and reviewed, or models that have been recommended for their performance. A deal is only a deal if the products you are buying are worth the money you spend, whatever money that is. It doesn't matter if you are paying $10 for something or $1000, you still want it to do what you expect. With that in mind, we have selected the best robot vacuum cleaners available that have some money off, saving you a bit of cash for decent performance.

Q: What should you consider when buying a robot vacuum cleaner?

There are a number of things to consider when choosing a robot vacuum cleaner. They have got significantly better over the years so they are now a lot smarter than they ever used to be. They still can't tidy your house though, so if you have a home that has quite a bit of clutter on the floors, or varying floor levels, a robot vacuum cleaner might not be the best option for you. It's also worth considering if you want just a vacuum cleaner or a mop too as some of the combi devices are great. The final thing we'd highlight to consider is that no matter how great some of the robot vacuum cleaners out there are in terms of performance, they are devices you buy to keep on top of cleaning. They won't replace a full clean cleaner, but they will certainly keep the dust and hair at bay if you use them regularly.

Q: When is the Prime Day Sale?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place for two days over 11 and 12 July, though some deals have already gone live so there are already bargains to be had. Some deals are limited so you might find there are deals on this page one day and gone the next so if you see them, we advise picking them up quickly. The same applies for Prime Day itself as once Prime Day is over, those discounts will disappear and you'll be back to paying quite a bit more in some cases. Be sure to check back on this page regularly as we'll be updating it with the best discounts we find during Prime Day, as well as in the run up to the event.

Q: Are there robot vacuum deals during the Prime Day sale?

As with other deals, you need to check that the offers you're seeing are actually good deals. Prices on robot vacuum cleaners can change a lot before, during and after sale periods so it's important to keep an eye on the models you're interested in and the standard retail prices to spot a bargain. You can, however, get some excellent discounts via the Prime Day sale so it's worth having a look at what's on offer. We've seen some great offers over the last few years on robot vacuums with prices that match Black Friday offers, as well so this can be a great time to grab a discount and upgrade your home.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

In order to take advantage of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals during the Prime Day sale, you need a Prime membership. This is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. With the Prime membership, you get access to the robot cleaner deals and the other benefits you'd normally get with Prime which includes free delivery on your standard shopping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. Sign up for Prime now and then dive into the deals to suck up a bargain.