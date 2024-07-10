Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here, which means it's time to get ahead of the game and start scoping out the top early deals. This year's event promises to deliver a wide range of smart cameras on sale, including deep discounts on Ring devices and Blink cameras. Plus, what's better than seeing what's happening outside your home without leaving your seat other than scoring a stellar deal?

Best Ring early Prime Day deals

If you're still using a regular doorbell without a camera, it's like trying to answer a phone call without caller ID. Fortunately, Prime Day is packed with Ring Video Doorbell deals so you can snag Ring devices at excellent prices.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery with Ring Indoor Cam $140 $230 Save $90 Snag a stellar deal on this Ring Spotlight Cam bundle with color night vision and customizable motion zones. It's a great choice if you're looking for a device that serves as a security system with a built-in siren and two-way audio for talking to visitors. $140 at Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro $150 $230 Save $80 Get an excellent value for the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro with two-way talk, audio+, 3D motion detection, and head-to toe video. This is a fantastic option if you're looking for superb security coverage with bird's eye zones, low-light sight, and zonal-infrared LEDs, so you always get a clear picture of outdoor activity. $150 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) $110 $170 Save $60 Score a stellar deal on a Ring Spotlight Cam Plus with a security siren, two-way talk, and color night vision. Choose this camera if you want customizable motion zones, a built-in security siren, and a simple installation process. $110 at Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $100 $150 Save $50 Get a great value on a Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with HD+ video, motion detection, alerts, and two-way audio. This is a stellar choice if you're looking for a video doorbell with an expanded field of view so you can always see outdoor activity, color night vision, and package delivery alerts. $100 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Stick Up Cam covers the basics with ease and has the benefit of being outdoor-ready. Pick this smart camera if you want a budget-friendly device with versatile mounting options that you can put nearly anywhere. $55 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Score a great deal on this Ring Indoor Cam with 1080p HD video, night vision, and two-way audio. You won't find a better value for a smart indoor camera, so it's a great option if you're looking for an indoor camera on a budget with an optional privacy cover, real-time alerts, and various color options to match your home decor. $30 at Amazon

Best Blink Smart camera device early Prime Day deals

Ring smart camera devices aren't the only way to make monitoring activity in and around your home easy. Check out the top Blink smart camera device Prime Day deals to get the best prices.

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 Two-way audio, HD video, and Alexa voice control make the Blink Video Doorbell an excellent budget smart doorbell. This is a solid option if you want an affordable video doorbell with customizable privacy settings, a long-lasting battery, and custom alerts. $30 at Amazon

Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 The Blink Mini 2 is a budget-friendly wired security camera that can be used indoors or outdoors. It's a good option if you want motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in spotlight for an exceptional value. $20 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera $65 $130 Save $65 Snag a fantastic deal on the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera with a two-year battery life and enhanced motion detection. Choose this floodlight camera if you're looking for a wire-free installation, real-time alerts, a long-lasting battery, and two-way audio. $65 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 + Battery Extension Pack $95 $215 Save $120 Snag a deal on the Blink Outdoor 4 plus a battery expansion back for a four-year battery and wire-free security. I recommend this bundle if you don't want to worry about charging the battery, along with HD live view, enhanced motion detection, infrared night vision, and two-way audio. $95 at Amazon