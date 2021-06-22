There are loads of gadgets that require microSD cards for storage, whether it be your phone, Nintendo Switch, camera or drone. Chances are, if you don't already need more microSD cards, you probably will in the near future.

One of the best times to grab a microSD card deal is during one of Amazon's sale events, during which there are often significant savings to be had. Outside of Black Friday, the Prime Day sale is the biggest event in Amazon's calendar, and that means it's the best time to pick up a microSD card.

Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and we'll be updating this page with the best deals during the event. Here are the best early deals that we've found so far.

Best SanDisk microSD card deals

SanDisk SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSD $28 $30 Save $2 SanDisk's Extreme Pro series are some of the fastest cards around, perfect for demanding applications like 4K video from your drone or GoPro. The 256GB variant is currently at a great price. $28 at Amazon

SanDisk SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD $12 $25 Save $13 Not quite as fast as the flagship Extreme Pro, but still more than speedy enough for most people at up to 190MB/s. The 128GB model has a whopping 50% off. $12 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra microSD card $15 $24 Save $9 SanDisk Ultra cards are the right choice for the majority of people, they still perform well and have excellent reliability, but at a much lower cost. $15 at Amazon

SanDisk is one of the most trusted brands in storage, especially when it comes to professional work. The Extreme Pro range consistently offers the highest sustained read and write speeds for the most demanding jobs, while the Ultra range offers great value for casual users.

There are already some excellent deals on these cards, but we're expecting the discounts to ramp up when Prime Day arrives. Be sure to keep an eye on this page, as we'll be hunting down all the best savings.

Best Samsung microSD card deals

Samsung Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC $46 $109 Save $63 A seriously speedy card with loads of storage from the memory masters at Samsung. This is a great deal on a 512GB card with up to 160MB/s speeds. $46 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSDXC Card $17 $39 Save $22 With lots of storage space and ample speeds of up to 130MB/s, the Samsung Evo Select offers tremendous value at its current price. $17 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Pro Endurance 256GB microSD $24 $54 Save $30 If you need something that can handle constant writes, this is the card for you. It's perfect for things like security cameras, dashcams and more. At a price like this, who could resist? $24 at Amazon

Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of flash memory in the world, and of course, this expertise transfers over to its brilliant range of microSD cards. Evey Samsung microSD card comes with a full-size SD card adapter, too, making them even more useful.

Samsung has options for everyone, whether you need top performance from its Pro Plus cards, or affordable storage from its Evo Select range. There are even options for niche always-on use cases like dashcams and CCTV.

Other great microSD card deals

PNY PNY Elite 32GB microSD (3 pack) $11 $14 Save $3 If you just need some basic decent storage, and a lot of it, then maybe a 3-pack of 32GB cards will suit you well. These cards from PNY are a bargain. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics 128GB microSD $12 $17 Save $5 The styling and the price may scream basic, but the performance is anything but. Amazon's microSD card offers 128GB of storage, V30 certification and up to 100MB/s speeds at a bargain price. $12 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2023 will be taking place on July 11-12. As always, it's a two-day event, but we're expecting some decent deals in the run-up to the big sale, too.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, If you want to take advantage of all the great discounts on offer, you'll have to be a Prime subscriber. If you're not already a Prime Member, there's a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits - free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. It's a pretty sweet deal in itself.

Q: Which microSD cards will be discounted?

Amazon events usually feature discounts across a range of microSD card brands including SanDisk, Samsung, PNY and more.

Last Prime Day, we saw numerous deals across SanDisk's range of microSD cards, including the officially licenced Nintendo Switch cards, sometimes at over 50 per cent off MSRP.

Samsung's microSD cards also saw big discounts, which is something of a rarity throughout the rest of the year.