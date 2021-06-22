Looking for a great deal on a new laptop? Then this might be the right time of year to shop for one.

Prime Day is fast approaching, but if you can't wait then you'll be pleased to read that some early deals are live right now.

Amazon regularly has a number of hefty discounts on laptops. The online retailer slashes prices across its store - meaning you can snap up the latest ultraportables, 2-in-1s and MacBooks for less.

Some of these laptop deals are time-limited though, so you need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain.

Best early Prime Day Apple MacBook deals

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $799 $999 Save $200 It may no longer be the latest and greatest MacBook Air, but the 2020 model is still an excellent performer, with slick styling to match. At this price, it's irresistible. $799 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple MacBook Pro 13in (M2, 2022) $1099 $1299 Save $200 If portable performance is what you need, then look no further than the 2022 MacBook Pro. It packs an M2 chip for speedy computing and excellent battery life, and it's more affordable than ever. $1099 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Pro 16in (M2, 2023) $2249 $2499 Save $250 If you want to be bang up-to-date, then the 2023 MacBook Pro is the model for you. It doesn't come cheap, but being such a new release, any discount is more than welcome. $2249 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) $1236 $1299 Save $63 Another fresh release from Apple, the 2023 model packs M2 performance into an incredibly slim chassis. With a small discount, it's a really tempting little machine. $1236 at Amazon

The Apple MacBook range comprises some of the most popular laptops in the world, and it's easy to see why. The build quality is unmatched, and the performance and battery life is superb across the board. Sure, they don't come cheap, but when there are big discounts to be had, the MacBook range becomes all the more tempting.

There are two main types of MacBook: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Both are great performers, but if you need to complete demanding tasks like editing 4K video and rendering 3D scenes, then you'll probably want to go for the Pro series. If you care about portability more than power, the MacBook Air models will be perfect for your needs.

Best early Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $999 $1299 Save $300 The Surface Laptop 5 is one of our favourite Windows notebooks. It has an exceptionally premium feel and great performance. $999 at Amazon

HP HP Laptop 17-cn0025nr $499 $639 Save $140 This laptop has a spacious 17-inch display, Windows 11 Home and an 11th Gen Core i5 processor, all for less than $500. It's hard to go wrong. $499 at Amazon

Acer Acer Swift X 14 $819 $1069 Save $250 The Acer Swift X is a content creation laptop, which means it has impressively powerful specs for video editing. It'll also handle a game or two without issue. $819 at Amazon

Windows laptops come in all shapes and sizes from a wide range of manufacturers. Microsoft even has its own line of hardware, the Microsoft Surface range, which is kind of like the Windows equivalent to a MacBook.

The biggest benefit here is choice, you can find options ranging from just a couple hundred dollars, all the way up to powerful beasts in the thousands. And since the Windows operating system is so configurable, you can make your Windows laptop look and feel exactly as you'd like.

Best early Prime Day Gaming laptop deals

MSI MSI Stealth 15M $999 $1399 Save $400 If you want a gaming laptop that can perform well but won't weigh you down with its massive bulky chassis, the MSI Stealth 15M could be the one for you. $999 at Amazon

Asus Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 $1599 $2049 Save $450 With an RTX 3070 Ti and a Core i9 processor onboard, the ROG Strix Scar 15 is ready for any game you can throw at it. A 240Hz IPS display keeps things looking smooth, too. $1599 at Amazon

If you're looking to get your game on, nothing beats Windows PCs, you get the biggest game library, the best graphical fidelity and the widest range of controller support. Gaming laptops allow you to take this experience on the go, too, so you can continue your winning streak while you're off on your jollies.

There are a huge number of options to choose from, but you'll want to ensure you pick a model with a good graphics card for the best in-game visuals. It's worth thinking about portability, too. Some gaming laptops can get pretty big and heavy, which might not be ideal if you need to carry it regularly.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day lands on July 11-12 2023. That's the main event, but in the lead-up, there are plenty of early deals to be had, as evidenced on this page.

We're expecting that the biggest discounts will take place during the big event, but there are already some massive savings to be had if you're in the market for a laptop.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

To get the best prices and take advantage of the laptop deals you need a Prime membership.

With that membership, you not only get access to the benefits you'd normally get with Prime (including free delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc) but also access to the discounts.

Sign up for Prime now and then dive into the deals to suck up a bargain.