Some of the best e-readers and even note-taking tablets on the market, Amazon's Kindle lets you take your library on the go. While many have adopted the Kindle as a lightweight content companion, the tablets come at a hefty price. Luckily, with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event just hours away, we're already seeing some Kindle deals trickle in, and are hopeful to see a full array tomorrow.

Also: Amazon October Prime Day 2023: The best deals you can shop now

Best Kindle Prime Day deals

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Kindle Scribe $265 $340 Save $75 The Kindle Scribe is a game-changer for those who love taking notes while reading and it's available for its best price ever. With its digital notebook and pen, users can jot down their thoughts without any distractions, all within millions of titles from the Kindle Store. What's even better is that users can convert their handwritten notes to text, making it easy to view and share with others. The 10.2" 300 ppi glare-free display makes reading and writing on the Kindle Scribe as natural as pen and paper. Plus, users can import and mark up documents, review PDFs, and create sticky notes in Microsoft Word. $265 at Amazon

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $110 $170 Save $60 Get ready to take advantage of a fantastic sale coming up ahead of October's Prime Day, because the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for its best price yet. With up to 10 weeks of battery life, this purpose-built e-reader is more than just a toy, featuring a black & white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display that supports OpenDyslexic font, perfect for young readers with dyslexia. Plus, it comes with a waterproof cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee, meaning Amazon will replace it no matter how many drops it faces. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) $80 $120 Save $40 Make reading time even more enjoyable with the Kindle Kids, now available for its lowest price just ahead of Prime Day this October! This version boasts a high-resolution display, providing sharper text and images for an immersive reading experience. With loads of storage and a longer battery life, kids can indulge in unlimited access to thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks, courtesy of the Amazon Kids+ subscription. Plus, the adjustable front light and dark mode make reading comfortable, any time of day. With the Kindle Kids' focus purely on reading, and a durable cover in tow, parents can trust in this device to help establish healthy reading habits for their young ones. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Should you get a Kindle this Prime Day?

You most definitely should get a Kindle this October Prime Day. Kindles are fantastic tools that allow us to read tons of books without worrying about carrying the heavy tomes in our bags and backpacks. Don't we all carry too many things around already? Since there are also some Kindle Kids devices on the discounts lists, we also have to mention just how heavy their backpacks become very early on in school. If they have a passion for reading, then the weight they have to carry increases immediately, which isn't ideal for their developing bodies. So, a Kindle device will be the perfect middle-ground solution to getting them to read more without having them carry more than they need to.

Which Kindle model should I get?

Which Kindle is right for you? Well, it boils down to what you need it for. Do you need a device that you can also write notes on? Then the Scribe is perfect for you. Do you want a device that's waterproof so you can read by the pool or in the tub without worrying about the accidental splash? Then the 2021 Paperwhite may be perfect. Or maybe you're looking for a Kindle for your children. Whatever needs you have, there's probably a Kindle available to match it.

Are Kindles part of Prime Day?

As you can already see, we have some Kindle deals up and running already and we hope to see more when the Big Deal Days event kicks off tomorrow. These are also some of the best prices we've ever seen, so you're saving quite a bit of money when adding one of these into your cart.

Are Kindles cheaper on Prime Day or Black Friday?

Frankly, we expect to see similar prices on both Prime Day and Black Friday. However, there's a slight chance that we'll see them a bit lower on Prime Day since the event tends to focus on massive discounts for Amazon's own products. The list includes Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, Kindles, Echo devices, and so on.

More fall Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for more deals on our favorite gadgets, tablets, and more during Prime Day in October, be sure to check out the following: