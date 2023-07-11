Looking for a robot vacuum cleaner or robot mop to take some of the load off you? Look no further. iRobot has a great range of robot vacuum cleaners, many of which not only self-empty but they have some great designs too, so they look pretty good on display in your home. The company also does robot mops in the form of its Braava Jet series, and for those that want a two-in-one device, there's one of those in the portfolio too.

Whatever model you are after, there are some excellent iRobot Roomba deals for Prime Day, including money off the latest Combo J7+ model. This is our list of the best Prime Day iRobot Roomba deals available. Be quick though, Prime Day is only a two-day event and some deals don't last the full 48-hours so if you want some help with your cleaning, it's worth snapping these up as soon as you find the model best suited to you.

iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ - save $300

The iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ is the company's latest robot and it is excellent. Vacuuming and mopping simultaneously, the iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ delivers great performance, a multitude of features and it looks wonderful doing it all too, with a design almost identical to the compact Roomba J7+. If you're after a brilliant robot vacuum cleaner and mop in one, this is a brilliant choice, especially at this price given it's only a few months old.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Save $300 $799 $1099 Save $300 The iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ is a brilliant robot to have in your home. It has a great design, excellent performance and the iRobot app interface is so simple and easy to use with a multitude of features that it makes this two-in-one device exceptionally easy to recommend, especially with $300 off. $799 at Amazon

iRobot S9+ and Braava Jet M6 mop bundle - save $250

The iRobot Roomba S9+ is one of the company's top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaners, delivering excellent cleaning performance, super smart mapping and a lovely premium design. It also works brilliantly with the Braava Jet M6 mop, with the two devices talking to each other so the mop starts as soon as the S9+ has finished. They are a great couple of robots to have, they match in terms of finish and this price is a steal.

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6 mop Save $250 $999 $1249 Save $250 The iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum cleaner is excellent, offering great cleaning performance and superb mapping. It works brilliantly with the Braava Jet M6 mop, which mops your floor after vacuuming is complete. This deal sees both cost just $999, which is a 20 per cent saving. $999 at Amazon

iRobot J7+ - save $150

The iRobot J7+ is one of our favourite robot vacuum cleaners because it not only has a design that will fit under a kitchen bench for example, but it also has super smart mapping on board and it will avoid common obstacles like socks, shoes, cable and pet waste. In the past, you would have to pretty much clean your home before you sent a robot vacuum cleaner round, but the J7+ will detect things in its path, clean around them and then let you decide through the iRobot app if those socks in the middle of the floor are a permanent obstacle or temporary so its learns for next time. It is a superb robot vacuum cleaner.

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba J7+ Save $150 $649 $799 Save $150 The iRobot Roomba J7+ is a superb robot vacuum cleaner that not only has smart mapping but detects obstacles too. This Prime Day deal sees $150 off, meaning it costs just $649. $649 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba J7 - save $200

If you aren't too bothered about a robot vacuum that can empty itself then you could opt for the Roomba J7 and save quite a bit of money compared to the J7+, especially during Prime Day. The Roomba J7 has almost all the same features as the J7+ but you'll need to empty it's bin when it gets full. Otherwise though, the same mapping, obstacle detection and great cleaning performance is on board here and for a great price too.

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba j7 Save $300 The iRobot Roomba J7 is a great robot vacuum cleaner that not only has smart mapping but detects obstacles too. This Prime Day deal sees $200 off, meaning it costs just $399.

iRobot Roomba S9+ - save $400

We highlighted the deal with the iRobot Roomba S9+ and the Braava Jet M6 above, but if you don't need a robot mop too then there is also a deal on the iRobot Roomba S9+ on its own. The self-emptying robot offers great cleaning performance, excellent mapping so you can select specific rooms to clean and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too. It also has a lovely premium finish that means it looks great on display. Quick though, this deal won't be around for long.

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba S9+ Save $400 $599 $999 Save $400 The iRobot Roomba S9+ has it all. A premium design, loads of excellent features, clever mapping, automatic emptying and more. With $400 off, this is an excellent deal. $599 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo - save $150

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is one of the company's cheaper self-emptying robot vacuum cleaners, returning to base when it has a full bin to emptying and then carrying on cleaning where it left off. This model has smart mapping like the more premium options, allowing you to specify which rooms you want cleaned and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Save $150 $399 $549 Save $150 The iRobot i3+ sits in the middle of the company's range and while it doesn't have as premium a finish as the S9+ or J7+, it will self empty, the mapping is great and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. There's $150 off currently. $399 at Amazon

How did we pick these iRobot Roomba deals?

We have reviewed a number of iRobot Roomba products so we have a great depth of knowledge when it comes to the company's range. We have therefore selected deals on the models that we would recommend for their performance and features, as well as their price. The iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ for example, is a product we use day-to-day and one we think is brilliant so it's great to see a deal on it. The iRobot Roomba J7+ is also great for its obstacle detection and having a robot vacuum cleaner separate to a robot mop means you can choose to just mop if you want to - something you can't do with the Combo J7+ device. All the models in the round up above are therefore models we would recommend at full price, so when there's money off, that's great news in our book.

What to consider when buying a robot vacuum cleaner

There are a couple of things to consider when you're buying a robot vacuum cleaner. First of all, how tidy is your home? Robot vacuum cleaners are great but many of them don't deal with obstacles well, so if you have a home that has quite a bit of clutter on the floor, whether that's cables, pet toys or shoes, then you may want to consider model with some sort of object detection, like the Roomba J7 models. You also need to consider how many levels your home is on. Robot vacuum cleaners can't handle stairs or varying levels, so if you have a kitchen that is over two levels for example, you'll need to move the robot manually to do the second part. Also, keep in mind that while robot vacuum cleaners do a great job of staying on top of cleaning, they won't do a full clean for you so you'll still need to get that wired or cordless vacuum cleaner out from time to time.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is taking place between 11-12 July for 2023 with a number of deals across various products from Apple Watch to Echo devices. There are some great bargains to be had so if you have a number of products on your wish list other than just a robot vacuum cleaner, be sure to check out our other great hubs below.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

You do indeed need to be a Prime member to be able to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. If you haven't got a Prime membership, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial that you can sign up for that not only gives you access to the deal prices, but you will also be able to take advantage of some of the other benefits, including free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

