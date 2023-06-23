Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale is fast approaching, bringing with it a plethora of irresistible deals on the iPad and iPad Pro. From July 11 until July 12, Prime Day will unleash a flurry of time-limited discounts on Apple's tablets - old and new. But here's the inside scoop: You don't have to wait until Prime Day to start saving on iPads.

In an effort to outshine competitors, companies often release "early Prime Day deals", and Amazon itself is leading the pack. It has already granted early access to deals through its homepage, so don't miss out on the opportunity to score significant discounts on iPads and iPad Pros - head over to Amazon Prime Day (US).

Best early Prime Day iPad deals on Amazon

Last year's Early Access sale in October included $60 off the 10.2-inch iPad and a $250 off the 11-inch iPad Pro with 2TB of storage. So make sure you're ready to pounce on any iPad deals this year. As you gear up for Prime Day 2023, it's best to devise a strategy to maximize your shopping experience. But, whether you're seeking an affordable 2021 model or a powerhouse iPad for work and play, our expert analysis will guide you toward the best deals that align with your needs.

Apple iPad (2021) Best Prime Day iPad deal $269 $329 Save $60 We found a great Amazon deal on the latest entry-level iPad - offering a familiar design, compatibility with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an unbeatable price, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious users seeking a feature-packed tablet that rivals its predecessors while being more affordable than the iPad Pro models and iPad Air. $269 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint 2022 Apple iPad Air Best Prime Day iPad Air deal $551 $599 Save $48 This is the best Amazon deal so far on the latest iPad Air, which offers the perfect blend of power and smart features. With its 10.9-inch display, mighty M1 chip, dynamic Center Stage for video calls, seamless compatibility with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and an array of vibrant color options, the iPad Air (2022) offers a fantastic tablet experience. $551 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Mini (2021) Best Prime Day iPad Mini deal $469 $499 Save $30 Look no further for the best Amazon deal on the latest iPad Mini. This compact version of the iPad Air (2022) boasts hardware upgrades including a faster processor and improved front camera, while maintaining compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil and offering exceptional portability. If you're in search of a small form factor tablet, the iPad Mini (2021) is the ideal choice. $469 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Best Prime Day iPad Pro 11 deal $769 $799 Save $30 Currently, there is an Amazon deal on the latest iPad Pro 11. Equipped with Apple's powerful M2 CPU, an immersive 11-inch Liquid Retina display featuring ProMotion (120Hz) for smooth visuals, and seamless compatibility with Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio, this iPad Pro offers exceptional functionality. Experience the convenience of Apple Pencil hover functionality for previewing marks, and capture stunning photos and videos with its 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide, and 12MP TrueDepth cameras. $769 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Best Prime Day iPad Pro 12.9 deal $1049 $1099 Save $50 And here is the best Amazon deal on the latest iPad Pro 12.9. Apple's flagship tablet boasts solid performance, a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), and compatibility with Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. With the new M2 CPU, impressive video quality, and high-resolution cameras, this iPad Pro offers unrivaled productivity and creativity. $1049 at Amazon

Best iPad deals at other retailers

We found iPad deals at competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H if you're curious about other discounts happening on Apple's tablets.

What to consider when buying iPads

Navigating the world of old and existing iPads isn't easy. Apple's current tablets span from $300 to well over $1,500 for some models and configurations, plus there are previous-generation iPads and iPad Pros you can still buy. And not everyone is going to need the power of those premium Pro models. If you're looking through this year's Prime Day iPad deals and wondering which to buy, here is a decision tree based on the best value models in our opinion and their ideal uses cases:

10.2-inch iPad (9th generation, 2021): Perfect for web browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

Perfect for web browsing, streaming, and light gaming. iPad Mini (6th generation, 2021): Great for note-taking, studying, and heavier gameplay.

Great for note-taking, studying, and heavier gameplay. iPad Air (5th generation, 2022): Well-suited for web browsing, streaming, and gaming on the move.

Well-suited for web browsing, streaming, and gaming on the move. iPad Pro 11-inch (4rd generation, 2022): Ideal for demanding apps, content creation, and multitasking.

Ideal for demanding apps, content creation, and multitasking. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation, 2022): Designed for high performance and professional apps, as well as content creation and multitasking.

How did I select the best Prime Day iPad deals?

To find the best Prime Day deals for iPads and iPad Pros, including those leading up to Prime Day 2023, I took the following approach:

Research: I relied upon Pocket-lint's authoritative analysis to identify the top-rated iPad and iPad Pro models currently available. Our expert insight provided a reliable foundation for my research.

I relied upon Pocket-lint's authoritative analysis to identify the top-rated iPad and iPad Pro models currently available. Our expert insight provided a reliable foundation for my research. Retailer comparison: To ensure I considered a wide range of options, not just Amazon, I compared prices across various retailers, includingBest Buy, Walmart, and Target. This allowed me to identify competitor Prime Day deals and determine the best value for you.

To ensure I considered a wide range of options, not just Amazon, I compared prices across various retailers, includingBest Buy, Walmart, and Target. This allowed me to identify competitor Prime Day deals and determine the best value for you. Historical price check: To validate my pick of the best iPad deals, I used price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel. By examining the price history of the iPad deals, I ensured the discounts available on Prime Day are genuine and worth considering.

You can therefore be sure the information in this guide about the best Prime Day iPad and iPad Pro deals is both accurate and reliable.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to start at 3am Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday July 11. The sale event will run for a total of 48 hours, ending at 3am ET on Wednesday July 12. During this time, Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to access exclusive deals and discounts across a wide range of tech product categories - including Apple iPads and iPad Pros - on Amazon. Competing retailers might offer their own deals, too.

Q: Do you need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023?

Let's talk about your Prime membership before you start shopping: You do need one to snag Prime Day sales on Amazon (even early ones). Not only does it grant you access to those exclusive discounts, but it also unlocks additional benefits. Free one or two-day delivery will ensure fast arrival of your purchases, and Prime Video provides access to a vast library of entertainment options. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial before deciding whether to commit to a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 or an annual fee of $139.