Prime Day has been fully announced and is now just around the corner - Amazon's big sale event is happening on 11-12 July 2023, and promises countless big discounts and price cuts.

One of the areas that typically sees impressive reductions annually is gaming, and there's nothing quite like a great headset to amp things up for you, in our experience. We've reviewed countless headsets in recents years, so have been able to be really discerning to only bring you the very best gaming headset deals, right here.

While Prime Day hasn't started yet, the deals very much have, so we've already got some juicy options for you.

Best early Prime Day headset deals

There are already some pretty choice discounts circulating on some of our favourite headsets, so we've gathered the very best options for you right here.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 $130 $180 Save $50 This is the best-value headset for PS5 gamers right now, so getting it on a deal is a real steal. $133 at Best Buy $130 at Walmart $156 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox $323 $350 Save $27 While it's not a massive discount, any saving on what we think is basically the single best gaming headset you can buy right now is worth jumping on! $323 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Wireless $120 $150 Save $30 An excellent lightweight headset from HyperX that is super comfortable to wear and has great battery life and audio quality. $120 at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $100 $180 Save $80 This is a superb wireless headset from Razer - lightweight and comfortable, but with an excellent microphone and audio quality that enhances your games. $100 at Amazon

Razer Nari Ultimate $80 $200 Save $120 Razer's chunky headset has some unique features for PlayStation and PC gamers, including vibrating haptic feedback that's surprisingly subtle and welcome. $80 at Amazon

What to consider when buying a headset

Gaming headsets come in many shapes and sizes, but they all have the same aim - to make your games sound better, and to give you a microphone with which to take part in party chats.

There are plenty of variables that we think you should be thinking about while you shop for a headset. For one, we think that wireless play is a massive advantage in the modern era, and you should aim for a wireless headset if you can.

Another question comes in compatibility - should your headset just work with one console, or would you rather pick up one that can connect to multiple? It's worth checking before you commit.

Sound quality and comfort are also key variables, of course, but we won't be including any headset that doesn't meet our expectations on both counts.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is happening on 11-12 July this year, marking a shift by one day from 2022's dates, but keeping it in the same early-July slot for maximum summer savings.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

Sadly Prime Day is very much entirely geared around showing off the savings you get as a Prime member, so you do indeed need an active membership or trial to get access to the best deals. However, there will be some price-matching and parity on other sites, so you could well snag a bargain without a Prime membership if you act quickly.