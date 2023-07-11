It's no secret that GPU pricing has been all over the place in recent years, but things are finally calming down, and that means that there are actual legitimate graphics card deals to be found.

It's always a great time to upgrade your PC, but if you need an excuse, Starfield is right around the corner, it sure would be nice to max out those graphical settings, wouldn't it?

Prime Day is a great time to pick up a graphics card at a discounted price. We've scoured the web for the best deals on Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon models, and here's what we've found so far.

Best Prime Day Nvidia graphics card deals

Zotac ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $274.99 $399.99 Save $125 Zotac's RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC sports twin IceStorm 2.0 cooling fans and a slick metal backplate. It's currently at the lowest price we've seen. $274.99 at Amazon

MSI MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $359.99 $395 Save $35.01 This is one of the best prices that we've seen on an RTX 3060 Ti. If you've been eyeing one up, now's the time. $359.99 at Amazon

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 $1169.99 $1399.99 Save $230 The Zotac Gaming RTX 4080 AMP Extreme is one of our favourite video cards, both in terms of performance and aesthetics. It's an excellent buy at a price like this. $1169.99 at Amazon

Asus Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 OC $1179.99 $1399.99 Save $220 This big and beefy Asus is ready for whatever game you can throw at it, and it has $220 off, what more could you want? $1179.99 at Amazon

When it comes to graphics cards, Nvidia needs no introduction. The brand has been at the top of the game for many years, and that's not something that we see changing anytime soon. The latest generation of Nvidia graphics cards is the 40-series, and it's with these cards that you'll find the most up-to-date features and the best performance.

However, the last generation of cards, the 30-series, is still very much relevant in 2023. The 40-series brought with it some staggeringly high prices, and 30-series cards are only getting more affordable. So, if you're happy to sacrifice some speed, you can bag an absolute bargain by picking up a last-gen GPU.

Best Prime Day AMD graphics card deals

PowerColor PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX $879.99 $999.99 Save $120 AMD's top-of-the-line video card trades blows with the RTX 4080, and it does so at a significantly lower cost. With additional savings applied, this PowerColor card is a steal. $879.99 at Amazon

MSI MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic $924.99 $1124.99 Save $200 Not only does this triple-fan RX 7900 XTX perform with the best of them, it looks the part, with RGB accents and an angular design. $924.99 at Amazon

XFX XFX Speedster Merc319 RX 6950 XT $579.99 $899.99 Save $320 With over 30 per cent off the original asking price, this RX 6950 XT is a great deal. It's perfect for 1440p gaming at high settings. $579.99 at Amazon

MSI MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6400 $129.99 $149.99 Save $20 If you're on a tighter budget, this option from MSI might be just what you need. It comes at a bargain price and will allow you to play modern titles at 1080p medium settings. $129.99 at Amazon

AMD is the other major player in the GPU market, and while it can't always compete when it comes to flagship performance, the price-to-performance ratio makes AMD the more appealing option for a lot of gamers. The current flagship card is the Radeon 7900 XTX, and it goes toe-to-toe with Nvidia's RTX 4080, often beats it, and does so for under $1000 - can't argue with that.

As we mentioned with Nvidia cards, it's often the last-gen cards that offer the best bang for the buck, so it's definitely worth considering the 6000 series cards if your graphical demands aren't quite so high.

How did we choose these graphics card deals?

We carefully check all of our deals before adding them to this page, ensuring that the discounts are genuine, as are the GPUs themselves. You won't find any off-brand nonsense here, just high-quality add-in cards from top board partners, many of which we've tested for ourselves.

We check the historical pricing to ensure that there's no tomfoolery and that every product you see on this page is on sale for less than its usual asking price. We also look at customer feedback, ensuring that both the product and the seller are reliable and worthy of your consideration.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day isn't always on the same dates, but it's usually in the summer months. For 2023, Prime Day falls on July 11-12. There are some deals that go live early, but the majority of the big discounts take place during the official 48-hour window.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

That's the only caveat, if you want the best deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. However, there are plenty of perks that come along with the subscription, such as access to the excellent Prime Video streaming service and Prime Music for all your streaming audio needs. If you want to give it a shot, there's a free 30-day trial for new signups, so it won't cost you anything to get in on the Prime Day action.