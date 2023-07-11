It's not unusual to get the odd discount or two on the top flagship phones throughout the year, especially once they're approaching the point where they're replaced by the next generation. That's certainly true of the Google Pixel range, especially now with that wonderful sound of Amazon's Prime Day event opening bell ringing through the air.

As part of this 2-3 day discount period, you'll find money off the ultra-premium Pixel 7 Pro, the more affordable - but excellent - Pixel 6a from last year, as well as a healthy slice off the full Pixel 7a price. So if you're after a discount on Google's camera champions, help yourself.

Google Pixel 7 Pro - save $250

At this moment in time, the Pixel 7 Pro is Google's top dog. It has all the flagship specs you want, including a huge QuadHD resolution display with fast refresh rates and a triple camera system on the back with an excellent primary, ultrawide and telephoto zoom trio of cameras. It's currently our top recommendation in our list of best Android phones, thanks to the aforementioned features and the clean software with regular and prompt updates that come from being Google's own home-made device. For Prime Day it's at a stunning price, dropping to a level that's almost the same as the lower-cost regular Pixel 7. It's a real no-brainer.

Google Pixel 6a - save $100

The Pixel 6a may not be the newest phone on the market these days, but being a little older has meant this all-round great mid-ranger is available at an absolute steal for Prime Day. What we love about the Pixel 6a is that it condenses the core experience of the flagship Pixel 6 down into a smaller, more affordable package without any major compromises. You get a great camera, light and fluid software, an attractive design and timely software updates when major OS revisions come along.

Google Pixel 7a - save $50

Unsurprisingly, the discount on the latest Pixel model isn't as high as it is on the older ones, but a discount's a discount and not to be sniffed at. Just like the Pixel 6a before it, the Pixel 7a seeks to offer that flagship Pixel experience, but at a lower price. It's got a beautiful aluminium frame, solid construction and a great camera system on the back.

How did we pick these Pixel deals?

There are a few things to consider when surfacing deals during a major shopping event, but a lot if it comes down to how much we like the product, how much discount you get off the most recent price and how old the product is. With the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in particular, being 9-12 months old means they're still new enough that you'll get support from Google for a good amount of time, but also meaning the discount is pretty significant. The Pixel 6a, for example, is a massive saving on its original price, and almost an impulse buy, we recommend it highly. As for the Pixel 7 Pro, getting one of the best Android phones on the market at this price is an offer worth snapping up.

What to consider when buying a Google Pixel?

Like buying any smartphone there are a few things worth considering, chief of which - as always - is your budget. How much do you want to spend? With a firm figure in mind, that should make your decision pretty straightforward. Otherwise, there are other things to consider, like the size of the display. The Pixel 7 Pro has the biggest, brightest and best display and also has the best camera system with a great zoom feature. If your biggest concern is getting bang for your buck, the Pixel 6a is incredible value at the moment. Its discounted price is really low, and yet it delivers a great Android experience with great software and camera features.

You might also want to consider software update support and general longevity. To have the best chance of having as many software updates as possible throughout its life it's always worth picking the top models, and balancing that with the age of the device. The Pixel 6a will - from this point - likely get fewer updates than the other two on the list, and so could mean living with older software in 2-3 years time if/when the major OS support dries up.

