This fall Amazon is holding a new sales event that it calls Prime Big Deal Days - a two-day opportunity to grab some superb savings, much like you would during Prime Day proper.

The event runs from 10-11 October 2023, so we're now just a matter of days away from it, and that means that certain deals are already live ahead of it, as typically happens before big sales. So, if you're a big gamer and you're looking for some particularly good discounts, we've got you covered. Below, we've gathered the very best early gaming deals for this fall's Prime Big Deal Days.

Best fall Prime Day deals on games

Sony Interactive Entertainment / Polyphony Digital Gran Turismo 7 $41 $70 Save $29 Gran Turismo 7 is the sim racer on PS5, so this is a welcome discount to bring its price way down. $41 at Amazon

Capcom Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 $60 Save $20 This great deal slices the price of the Xbox Series X/S version of Resident Evil 4's stellar remake. $40 at Amazon

Nintendo / Pocket-lint The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 $70 Save $10 Tears of the Kingdom is astonishingly good, so even a modest discount like this shouldn't be missed! $60 at Amazon

There's no gaming without games - the selection we've presented above should give you the chance to grab some all-time classics at prices that aren't too common. The better a game sells, the less likely it is to see substantial discounts, but with time and patience you can almost always save some money, especially on these Amazon Prime shopping events, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Best fall Prime Day deals on gaming accessories

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Mouse $35 $50 Save $15 If you want a super-capable wireless gaming mouse that doesn't overcomplicate things, this is a superb deal. $35 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P $149 $179 Save $30 Probably the best-value headset for PS5 right now, this is a brilliant bit of kit. $149 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X $125 $160 Save $35 Great news - the Xbox version of the Nova 7 is also on sale, at an even more impressive price, in fact! $125 at Amazon

Regardless of whether you're a console gamer or a seasoned PC veteran, there's no such thing as a setup that couldn't benefit from a couple more accessories. We've long thought that a headset is the single biggest upgrade you can make to give yourself more immersion and a better experience, but a better mouse, new keyboard or any number of other options could help, too.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

If you're wondering when you can actually take advantage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, it runs from 10-11 October 2023, making it a two-day event.

However, as we mentioned up at the top of this article, these events almost always spill over in both directions, as you can see by the solid savings we've already gathered for you.

Do you need Prime to shop on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The short answer to this question is yes - to take advantage of all the best deals during Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need an active Prime membership or trial. This is especially true for Amazon's own devices, but in other categories (like gaming) there will be some deals that aren't locked to Prime, if you're keen-eyed.

There also could be some price-matching across retailers, so if you find a deal you don't have access to on Amazon, be sure to check the likes of Walmart and Best Buy in case they're using the same discount to compete.