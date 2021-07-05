Throughout the year you'll often find Fitbit with money off, particularly during major shopping events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. If you're keen on getting these devices for the lowest prices possible, it's these events that are worth looking out for. Fitbit has a range of products in its lineup, including recent smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, you could even count the Google Pixel Watch as a Fitbit smartwatch thanks to its Fitbit integration. There are also fitness bands like the Fitbit Charge 5, the stylish Fitbit Luxe and the cheaper Inspire and Ace.

The Charge 5 is the top-of-the-range classic fitness tracker and manages to squeeze in a lot of features and functionality into its compact, narrow form. The premium design looks great on the wrist, it's comfortable to wear, and it offers features like built-in GPS route tracking, Fitbit Pay contactless payments and superb battery life.

The Inspire 2 is the quintessential affordable fitness tracker and - since being superseded by the Inspire 3 - is available at a great price. If you're not fussed about detailed workout analysis, and just need an everyday tracker and heart rate monitoring, this is a great way to meet those needs on a budget.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the latest smartwatch from Fitbit and - if you're happy to get the Lunar White/Platinum colourway - you can get a bit of a discount from Amazon on it. It's the most fully-featured fitness tracker from the company, delivering advanced cardiovascular health tracking with features like ECG for irregular heart rhythm detection, breathing rate monitoring and SpO2. You also get your smartwatch notifications, GPS and contactless payments.

What to consider when buying a Fitbit

There's more than one type of Fitbit and - for many people - the archetypal Fitbit is that classic fitness band form factor. It's a slim, narrow, band with a compact rectangular display that doesn't take up too much space on the wrist. Those still exist - of course - in the form of the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Inspire 3 and the children's Fitbit Ace 3. But there are also smartwatches from Fitbit, in the form of the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa as well as the Google Pixel Watch.

The first thing to decide is whether you want the smartwatch form with the large, square or circular watch face; the device that looks more like a watch. Or do you just want that classic bracelet style with a narrow display that doesn't dominate your forearm?

Which you want might also be decided by what you want to get from it. If - for instance - you want to be able to read notifications clearer, and even respond to them, make contactless payments and the usual smartwatch-type interactions, you're not going to want the classic fitness tracker style. On the flip side, if you just want a device that sits on your wrist and tracks your daily activity, sleep and movements in the background and doesn't really demand attention, those smaller, slimmer fitness bands are much more suitable.

A key component in choosing a tracker is what types of activity you're wanting to track. If you're outdoors a lot, and want to track those outdoor activities and clearly see your data on the move, the bigger watch-style models allow you to see that clearer than the smaller models. The newest Sense 2 will track a lot of different health metrics too, including heart-rate variability, bloody oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, breathing rate and skin temperature. It's really advanced. There's even an ECG feature for detecting irregular heart rhythms.

FAQ

Amazon has announced that it's summer shopping event will be live on 11-12 July, but there are already some discounts starting to appear on the site, with great prices to be had on a number of popular gadgets.

As the sales event name suggests: yep, you do. Although a lot of the early deals ahead of the shopping event are available to everyone, by the time Prime Day kicks off properly a lot of the discounts will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. The good news is that Prime is available as a free 30-day trial if you just want to give it a go before paying anything. You'll get access to Prime next-day delivery, Prime Reading, Prime Video, Prime Music and - of course - the Prime Day discounts.