With Prime Day now confirmed, it's time to turn our attention to the deals. One of the device categories that enjoy big discounts through Prime Day is the Amazon Echo. During these sales event, you'll usually find the best price on the Echo and other models, with the Echo Show getting healthy discounts too.

Amazon has a full selection of Echo models, from the Dot to the most recent Pop all the way up to the Studio, as well as smart displays in a full range of sizes, from 5 to 15 inches. We'll be keeping track of the best Echo deals right here, so you can make sure you snap up a bargain.

The deals haven't all started yet, but we're breaking this page down into Echo and Echo Show models to help you find the right device for you.

The best early Prime Day Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids $27.99 $59.99 Save $32 The Echo Dot Kids comes in a cool design, offering Alexa functions, acting as a smart speaker, but with full parental controls. There's a 53% discount. $27.99 on Amazon

The discounts haven't really started on the Echo models yet, but there is an early Prime Day discount on the Echo Dot Kids (5th gen). This will put Alexa in a room and is a little more interesting than the standard Echo Dot. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ so you can access a range of content suitable for kids and Alexa has the voice of an owl, so it's loads of fun. There's also a 2-year guarantee on it, so no worries if you break it!

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop $39.99 $104.98 Save $64.99 This is a cracking deal, pairing the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Pop - resulting in a huge $64.99 saving - that's 62%! $39.99 on Amazon

So technically it's not an Echo deal, but it's a great pairing of the Ring Video Doorbell and the new Echo Pop - with a huge saving. That means you'll be able to get your front door connected, while the Echo Pop can keep you informed in the house. The Ring Video Doorbell is hugely popular, allowing notifications on your phone so you can see who is at the door, no matter where you are. The Echo Pop on the other hand gives you a minimalist smart speaker you can slot into any room!

Best Echo Prime Day deals

Amazon hasn't reduced the prices on the Echo yet - in fact, the prices are the highest they have been for a while, so it's definitely worth waiting for the sales to start. Here are the Echo models you should be looking out for, as these are the most popular. It's the Echo Dot that most people are after.

Echo Dot (5th gen): $49.99

Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen): $59.99

Echo Pop (1st gen): $39.99

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The sound quality is better than it ever has been, with the same capabilities as its bigger, more expensive siblings. $49.99 on Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) Amazon's latest Echo Dot now comes in a new, spherical shape, but the handy LED clock is here to stay - and it makes it a very natural alarm clock. $59.99 on Amazon $59.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop The Amazon Echo Pop is the latest Echo speaker and hasn't yet had a discount - so we're expecting it to be popular on Prime Day. $39.99 on Amazon $39.99 at Best Buy

Best Echo Show Prime Day deals

There's a full range of Echo Show devices available and they're quite different, from the Echo Show 15 which is ideal for wall mounting, through to the Echo Show 5, which makes for a great bedside companion. Again, Amazon hasn't discounted the Echo Show yet, but here are the deals to watch out for.

Echo Show 5 (3rd gen): $89.99

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): $129.99

Echo Show 10 (3rd gen): $249.99

Echo Show 15 (1st gen): $279.98

We're expecting a full run of deals on Prime Day across the Echo family of devices and we'll track and update to make sure you're getting the best price - be prepared though, often the deals on Echo devices run a little longer than other products on sale, so you might have time to consider your choices. Of course you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the prices, but there is a 30-day trial period of Prime so you can test it out.

More Prime Day deals

We're tracking a lot more deals for Prime Day. Here you can find the full selection.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day will take place on 11-12 July 2023. Prime Day sales events normally run as a 48 hour event, but sometimes the sales on Echo devices run a little longer - either starting earlier on some lines or lasting a little longer once the sales event has officially finished. That means there's a bigger window for getting a deal on an Echo device.

Amazon hosted Prime Day on 12-13 July in 2022, but then announced a second Prime sales event for 11-12 October, called Prime Early Access Sale. That saw many Amazon devices return to Prime Day prices - for many people it was seen as Prime Day 2.

Q: What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a big online sales event where Amazon discounts products across its selection. It's a great time to get some summer deals - and the Echo and Echo Show Prime Day deals are always some of the best offered through the year. The only catch is that you need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of them. The sales only last for 48 hours.