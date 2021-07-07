Whether you're looking for a Dyson cordless vacuum, haircare product, fan or air purifier, hunting down the best possible price can help save you some cash. Discounts and deals are offered by retailers in both the US and UK, particularly during sales holidays like Amazon Prime Day, but these aren't exactly free-flowing - as anybody who has had a Dyson product on their wish list will tell you.

So, to help you take advantage when a saving does pop up, we've created a cheat sheet of the best Dyson products you should look out for during a sales event like Prime Day and you'll notice there are some early deals available that are worth snapping up.

Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners are some of the best in the business. They not only offer great performance, but there are a range of excellent attachments and they come with lovely distinctive designs that look fabulous when on display. All have the signature clear bin and the latest models are very easy to empty, as well as easy to use. The latest model is the Dyson Gen5detect, but you don't necessarily need to buy the newest model. The Dyson V15 is excellent and if you can find a good deal on an older model like the V11, it's still worth considering. We probably wouldn't recommend older than the V11 now, however, as the newer models are significantly better.

Dyson V15 Detect - save $200

The Dyson V15 Detect is one of the latest cordless vacuum cleaners from the company. It's not the newest, but it is up there with the Gen5detect, offering excellent performance and some great features. The Dyson V15 Detect has one power button rather than a trigger, up to 60 minutes of run time from the Eco mode and there are a range of attachments, including the Laser Fluffy Cleaner Head that users a laser to reveal microscopic dust.

Amazon / Pocket-lint Dyson V15 Absolute Detect $551 $749 Save $198 The Dyson V15 Detect isn't the latest cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson, but it's still excellent. This is a rare discount that sees $200 off so worth grabbing quickly. $551 at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect - save $100

The Dyson V12 is a super light cordless vacuum cleaner that comes with a range of attachments including the Motorbar Cleaner Head, Laser SLim Fluffy Cleaner Head, a Hair Screw Tool, Combination Tool and Crevice Tool. This model is 24 per cent lighter than the V15, has a power button for easy cleaning and will automatically adapt its power based on how dirty your floor is.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $550 $649 Save $99 The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is slim, light and powerful. There's $100 off here too, with this model currently costing $565. $550 at Amazon

Dyson V11 Torque Drive - save $190

Despite being a couple of years old now, the Dyson V11 offers great performance. The cleaning, battery life, design and attachments are all fantastic, with the only real downsides being the small bin and the fact you can't charge while you use it. In our tests, we found that you'll get around 12 minutes of cleaning time with Boost mode, compared to around 60 minutes on Eco, which should give you just enough for both intense room cleaning and whole-home sweeps.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $509 $699 Save $190 The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will automatically optimise suction and run time across all floor types, and it offers great performance. This deal sees $190 off, costing $509. $509 at Amazon

Best Dyson haircare deals

Dyson isn't just in the market of cordless vacuum cleaners and fans. The company also offers some exceptional haircare products from its original Supersonic Hairdryer to the absolutely fabulous Airwrap. The company recently launched the Airstrait, though this isn't expected to be on offer and it's rare we see offers on the Airwrap too, but the Supersonic does have some early deals for Prime Day and there's a little off the Corrale hair straightener too. These are the best deals for Dyson haircare products at the moment.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - save $130

Desired by many, the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer really can reduce the time it takes to dry your locks. As such, it may be worth quite a considerable investment compared to rivals.

It's extremely clever and quiet, the temperature is regulated constantly and there are hot, warm and cold options. It also comes in a range of colour options.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Supersonic hair dryer $449 $579 Save $130 The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is exceptional in performance and in design. There are rarely deals on it, but you'll currently find up to $130 the Limited Edition models. $449 at Amazon

Dyson Airwrap - save $120

In our Dyson Airwrap review, we said: "the only hair styler we ever want to use again and that makes it worth every single penny." It's expensive - that's why you're here, right? - and takes a little time to figure out, but the design of this device is superb, while the results are excellent. There are two models - with the latest model offering slightly different attachments, but the original model is still excellent, so well worth considering.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Airwrap Styler $580 $699 Save $119 The Dyson Airwrap is hands down the best hair styler we have tried. It's absolutely fantastic and worth every penny, even without a discount. There's currently $120 off the original Airwrap though so snap it up quickly. $580 at Amazon (US)

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener - save $50

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is an excellent hair straightener with phenomenal styling performance, a convenient cordless design and flexible plates that deliver smooth and sleek hair. It's a little big and heavy but the results it offers are worth it.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Corrale $449 $499 Save $50 The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener offers excellent performance with a cordless design and flexible plates. There's $50 currently, which is a rare deal. $449 at Amazon

Best Dyson fan and air purifier deals

Dyson offers some excellent fans and air purifiers within its portfolio, with many offering superb performance alongside features including helping with allergies. Most offer lovely designs and there are several options from those designed to sit on a desk, to those that will cool an entire living room or bedroom. Several fans are on offer in early Prime Day deals too, which is great as they don't come cheap.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan - save $150

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air and it reports pollution in real time on the LCD screen, as well as the MyDyson app. This model is also fully sealed to HEPA H13 standard.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier $499 $649 Save $150 The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is designed to automatically sense, capture and trap air pollutants for a cleaner home. This deal sees $150 off, meaning it costs under $500. $499 at Amazon

Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan - save $140

The Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan does exactly what you would expect - cools you down or heats things up depending on your preference. It oscillates at 70-degrees and it features a sleep timer between 15-minutes and 9 hours and there is a handy remote too.

Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan $329 $469 Save $140 The Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan is two products in one and it comes with some great features. There's currently $130 off with this deal, which sees it cost a great price. $329 at Amazon

When is Prime Day?

Amazon confirmed it will hold its Prime Day Sale on 11-12 July, offering another discounted shopping event on top of Black Friday. Amazon's Prime Day took place on 12-13 July of 2022, offering plenty of discounts across various products and devices, so the same is expected for this year. Typically, Amazon's discount days run for 48-hours so if you see a deal, you'll need to get in quick.

The good thing about Prime Day is that it happens around six or seven months after the Black Friday sales, meaning you get two opportunities throughout the year for grabbing a good deal. It's possible we could get three opportunities if Amazon runs its Prime Early Access Sale too, like it did in 2022, happening around six weeks before Black Friday, though for now, only Prime Day is confirmed.

What deals are we expecting from Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day often has some great deals across various devices, from phones and tablets, to smartwatches and headphones. Deals on Dyson products are generally harder to come by, especially when it comes to the haircare range, but there are usually a couple of deals to be had on some of the rest of the Dyson products.

In the past on big day sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, we have seen savings on the Dyson V11 and V10 cordless vacuum cleaners, as well as Pure Cool Purifying Fan. There are some early deals on Dyson products though, which we have listed above so if you see one, we suggest you grab it as you never know how long it will hang about.

Are Prime Day deals genuine?

The Amazon Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sale days do offer genuine deals yes, and typically the devices are the lowest they have been for a while during the Prime Day sales, but it is still worth shopping with caution.

There's a good chance some of the devices that get deals during Prime Day or the Prime Early Access Sale may have been around the same price during Black Friday sales, so they might not be the lowest they've ever been during Prime Day. That said, Prime Day and the Prime Early Access Sale typically only run for 24 to 48 hours so if you see a deal, grab it, as after the days are over, the devices will likely go back up to full retail price.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime day sales and the Prime Early Access Sale deals. It's one of the caveats of the days. So, if you want to make sure you are getting the lowest price during the Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sale, then you'll need to make sure you have your subscription ready.

If you aren't a Prime member, there is a 30-day free trial you can sign up for to experience the benefits of the subscription, which include free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Music and more.