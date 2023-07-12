Even a little money can score you big deals on Amazon Prime Day. From tech to toys, there are a bevy of great products you can get on sale from now until July 12. To help you make the most of the short Prime Day window for savings, we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly deals below. Everything listed here comes in under $25, and of course, because we're Pocket-lint, they're tech related.

The best Prime Day tech deals under $25

Prime Day 2023 is packed with the best tech deals under $25, and we're constantly on the lookout for more incredible discounts throughout the 48-hour sale. From Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combos to Amazon Echo bundles with smart bulbs, these deals offer unbeatable value. You can even find discounted streaming devices like the Roku Express HD and Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

Home automation enthusiasts can take advantage of deals on smart plugs from Kasa, TP-Link, and Amazon, while security-conscious buyers can grab the Blink Mini camera for a fraction of its original price. There's something for everyone's tech needs.

Keep checking back, too, as we will update this guide with more Prime Day 2023 tech deals when we find them.

Logitech Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $19.99 $27.99 Save $8 Take advantage of this incredible Prime Day deal on the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, now available for just $20, a savings of 29% off the original price of $27.99. With this combo, you can effortlessly enhance your Windows setup by adding a reliable and convenient wireless input solution. Compatible with all computers running Windows 10 and above, this Logitech combo offers a seamless and efficient way to navigate your digital tasks $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb $22.99 $64.98 Save $41.99 This Prime Day deal offers the Echo Dot (5th gen) bundled with a Sengled color smart bulb at a remarkable price of $23, resulting in a significant savings of $42. The combination of the latest Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb presents an excellent opportunity to enhance your smart home setup with voice control and customizable lighting. Act fast, as this popular deal tends to sell out quickly. $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb bundle $22.99 $64.98 Save $41.99 Get ready for Prime Day 2023 with this amazing deal on the Echo Dot (5th Gen) Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb. With a list price of $64.98, it is now available for just $22.99, saving you a whopping $41.99 (65%). This smart home starter kit allows you to control your lights with your voice, set up routines and schedules, and enjoy a wide range of colors and brightness options. It's the perfect addition to expand your smart home without the need for a hub. $22.99 at Amazon

TP-Link TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port $17.99 $34.99 Save $17 During Prime Day, you have the opportunity to save $17 on the TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender, which is available for $18. This extender is designed to expand your Wi-Fi coverage and can effectively support up to 30 devices, providing reliable connectivity throughout an area of up to 1,200 square feet. It's an ideal solution for improving your internet signal and ensuring a smooth online experience in your home or office space. $17.99 at Amazon

Roku Roku Express HD $19.99 $29.99 Save $10 On Prime Day, you can save $11 on the Roku Express HD, which is priced at $19. This easy-to-use HD streaming device from Roku supports up to 1080p resolution for high-quality streaming. $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $17.99 $39.99 Save $22 You can get the Echo Pop smart speaker for only $18 during Prime Day, a generous 55% discount. The Echo Pop features a unique semisphere form factor and offers an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender function for expanded coverage. $17.99 at Amazon $39.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $24.99 $54.99 Save $30 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $24.99, providing a $20 discount. This streaming device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Stream your favorite content with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, available for $15, saving you $15, which is a 50% discount. This streaming device offers HD streaming capabilities and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. $29.99 at Amazon $29.99 at Best Buy $29.99 at Target

Amazon Blink Mini $17.5 $34.99 Save $17.49 Secure your home with the Blink Mini camera, priced at $17.50 during Prime Day, offering a 50% discount. This camera, compatible with Alexa voice controls, captures footage in 1080p Full HD resolution. $17.5 at Amazon

Kasa Kasa Smart Plug Mini $20.99 $29.99 Save $9 Bring smart functionality to your outlets with the Kasa Smart Plug Mini, available in a 4-pack for $20.99 during Prime Day, saving you $9. These smart plugs support scheduled timers and can be controlled remotely. $20.99 at Amazon

Chamberlain Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub $18.99 $29.98 Save $10.99 The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is priced at $18.99 during Prime Day, offering an $11 discount. With this opener, you can control your garage door remotely via a smartphone app. $18.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Glow $16.99 $29.99 Save $13 Create a colorful ambiance with the Amazon Echo Glow, priced at $16.99 during Prime Day, providing a $13 discount. This multicolored smart lamp is designed specifically for children and can sync with music and Alexa devices. $16.99 at Amazon

TP-Link TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini $17.99 $24.99 Save $7 Upgrade your home with the TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini, which is available in a 2-pack for $17.99 during Prime Day, saving you 28%. These smart plugs support scheduled timers and also provides energy monitoring capabilities. $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 $24.99 Save $12 The Amazon Smart Plug is available for $13, offering a 48% discount. This plug allows you to control devices with your voice using Alexa and set schedules for automation. $12.99 at Amazon

Belkin Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger $19.99 $49.99 Save $30 During Prime Day, the Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger is priced at $20, saving you 60%. This wireless charger delivers 15W fast charging for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and includes a convenient kickstand. $19.99 at Amazon

Case-Mate Case-Mate Fuel Brites $23.99 $29.99 Save $6 On Prime Day, get the Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger for $23.99 (20% off). This USB-C PPS PD 3.0 GaN II Wall Charger provides rapid charging, fully charging your phone in 90 minutes with up to 30W of power. It's compact, lightweight, and PD 3.0 certified, ensuring fast and safe charging for Apple and Android devices. $23.99 at Amazon

Anker Anker 313 $19.99 $23.99 Save $4 Charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhones conveniently with the Anker 313 Magnetic Wireless Charger, priced at $15.99, saving you $4. This charger offers 7.5W charging speeds and comes with a long five-foot cable for flexibility. $19.99 at Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) $17.99 $24.99 Save $7 Keep track of your belongings with the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, available for $17.99 during Prime Day, saving you $7. It has a Bluetooth range of 250 feet and allows you to ring your items to locate them. $17.99 at Amazon (US)

Anker Govee TV LED Backlight $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 Enhance your TV viewing experience with the Govee TV LED Backlight, available for $14 during Prime Day, saving you $16 (with on-page coupon). This LED backlighting system adds ambient lighting behind your TV to improve visual immersion. $14.99 at Amazon

Apple EarPods $16.91 $29 Save $12.09 During Prime Day, get the Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector for just $17, providing a significant 41% discount. These EarPods feature a built-in lightning connector and a convenient remote control for volume and playback control. $16.91 at Amazon

Anker Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbud $23.99 $39.99 Save $16 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $24.99, providing a $20 discount. This streaming device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. $23.99 at Amazon

Lovaky Lovaky Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $19.96 $39.99 Save $20.03 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $24.99, providing a $20 discount. This streaming device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. $19.96 at Amazon

Rocketbook Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook $26.61 $37 Save $10.39 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $24.99, providing a $20 discount. This streaming device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. $26.61 at Amazon

Newmowa Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light Act fast: Lightning deal $28.49 $45.99 Save $17.5 OK, not quite $25. But we couldn't resist including the viral Alix Earle light from TikTok: the Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light. Priced at $28.49 during Prime Day, you can save 38% on this versatile video light that offers three light modes and 10 brightness levels, ensuring you capture stunning videos and selfies with the perfect lighting. $28.49 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 is running until July 12, offering exclusive deals and discounts for Amazon Prime members.

Q: Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate in Prime Day?

Yes, Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. However, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of the deals.

Q: Are Prime Day deals only available for a limited time?

Yes, Prime Day deals are time-limited. Some deals may last throughout the entire event, while others may be available for a limited time or until supplies run out. It's best to act quickly if you find a deal you're interested in.

Q: Can I shop Prime Day deals internationally?

Prime Day is available in several countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and more. However, deals and availability may vary by region.