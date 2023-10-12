Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The October Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still some devices that are heavily discounted, and you can snatch up today. Whether you're looking for a new TV, tablet, laptop, or some other cool gadget, we have you covered. Take advantage of this time while it lasts to beat the Black Fridy and Cyber Monday holiday shopping frenzy. With that, check out some of the best deals still around below:

TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 4 series
Amazon/ Pocket-Lint
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K TV
$290 $450 Save $160

Looking for a smart TV that brings your favorite movies and TV shows to life? Look no further than the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which is still on sale even though Prime Day has ended. You'll always enjoy crystal-clear visuals and stunning colours with support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Plus, with Alexa voice control, you'll be able to easily find and control your content, check the weather, and more. So whether you're a movie buff, TV lover, or gamer, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has everything you need to take your entertainment game to the next level.

$290 at Amazon

Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch 2023
Apple/ Pocket-lint
Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023)
$1049 $1299 Save $250

Are you on the hunt for a new, powerful, and stylish laptop? Look no further than the 15-inch MacBook Air, still on sale after Prime Day! With an impressive 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of unified memory, this lightweight laptop will help you get more done faster. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life, you can work all day without worrying about finding an outlet. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with one billion colors will showcase vibrant and stunning images. You can get this model for its best price yet.

$1049 at Amazon

Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8-1
Samsung/ Pocket-Lint
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
$600 $700 Save $100

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the ultimate productivity tool for anyone who needs to get work done on the go, and it's still on sale. With its powerful Snapdragon chipset, fast Wi-Fi 6E, and long-lasting battery, you can stay connected and productive wherever you are. And with the included S Pen, you can take notes, draw, and create like never before. The brilliant 11-inch LCD screen delivers stunning visuals that will take your breath away, and the ultra-wide front camera with auto framing ensures that you always get the perfect shot. So whether you're working, streaming, or gaming, the Galaxy Tab S8 has got you covered.

$600 at Amazon

Smart home deals

Google Nest Doorbell wired
Google/ Pocket-Lint
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired)
$150 $180 Save $30

The Google Nest Doorbell is your perfect home security companion and is still on sale after Prime Day. It has a field of view of 145° diagonal, allowing you to monitor your surroundings effectively. With its advanced recognition technology, it can differentiate between a person, package, animal, and vehicle. It can alert you regarding any activity you find relevant without paying any subscription fee. This doorbell comes with a free 3-hour event video history, allowing you to catch up with important activities. It can be connected with other compatible devices, like your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, to carry out real-time surveillance or to talk to people at your doorstep. However, please note that this Google Nest Doorbell is designed to replace a wired doorbell and requires appropriate hardware that you may need to replace.

$150 at Amazon

Headphone deals

Beats Solo 3-1
Beats/ Pocket-lint
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
$99 $200 Save $101

The Beats Solo 3 are still on sale now that Prime has wrapped up, which is pretty great since these are amazing. With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charge capability, these headphones are the perfect choice for the busiest of people. Plus, their adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups mean they're comfortable enough for use all day long. And with Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, they're compatible with a wide range of devices. Whether you're running errands, working from home, or just chilling out with your favorite tunes, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are the perfect choice.

$99 at Amazon

Robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+
Ecovacs/ Pocket-Lint
ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
$400 $699 Save $299

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is the ultimate cleaning partner and is still on sale after Prime Day. Say goodbye to the hassle of constantly emptying the dustbin because this vacuum does it for you – with its self-emptying station and spare dust bag included. The N8 Pro+ also solves the problem of cleaning hard floors and carpets with its superior 2600Pa suction and automatic carpet detection. With Truedetect technology, it can easily avoid obstacles, making cleaning fun and effortless. Don't miss out on this opportunity to simplify your cleaning routine with the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+.

$400 at Amazon

Smartwatch deals

Google Pixel Watch-1
Google/ Pocket-Lint
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)
$210 $350 Save $140

The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect companion for anyone seeking a healthier and more organized lifestyle, especially now that this device is on sale for its best price ever. Its circular, domed design and Wear OS by Google offer a refreshing experience that provides easy access to helpful information. Thanks to its Fitbit activity tracking, you can stay on top of your daily activity levels, and with six months of Fitbit Premium included, you can delve deeper into your wellness journey. Features like heart rate tracking and ECG make for valuable health insights, while Google Wallet, Maps, and Calendar integration take care of daily tasks. With Emergency SOS, this watch also offers peace of mind. Plus, it's durable and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about damage. With the Google Pixel Watch, you'll feel like you have a personal assistant on your wrist.

$210 at Amazon

Speaker deals

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1
Bang & Olufsen/ Pocket-Lint
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (Second Generation)
$181 $279 Save $98

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 is the perfect speaker for those who want soul-stirring sound on the go. This speaker is deceivingly powerful, with a peak power of 2x140 watts contained in a sleek, small design. It's fully waterproof and dust-resistant, making it durable enough for life on the road, pool holidays, or hectic home life. The battery life is impressive, too - up to 18 hours at increased volume and even longer on lower settings. The built-in voice control with Amazon Alexa makes it easy to use hands-free, and the tough aluminum dome ensures that it can withstand any adventure. This speaker is sleek yet strong perfect for anyone wanting high-quality, portable sound.

$181 at Amazon