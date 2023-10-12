The October Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still some devices that are heavily discounted, and you can snatch up today. Whether you're looking for a new TV, tablet, laptop, or some other cool gadget, we have you covered. Take advantage of this time while it lasts to beat the Black Fridy and Cyber Monday holiday shopping frenzy. With that, check out some of the best deals still around below:
TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K TV
Looking for a smart TV that brings your favorite movies and TV shows to life? Look no further than the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, which is still on sale even though Prime Day has ended. You'll always enjoy crystal-clear visuals and stunning colours with support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Plus, with Alexa voice control, you'll be able to easily find and control your content, check the weather, and more. So whether you're a movie buff, TV lover, or gamer, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has everything you need to take your entertainment game to the next level.
- Insignia F30 Series - 43" LED 4K UHD Fire TV - $170 (Save $100)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni - 65" QLED 4K UDH - $590 (Save $210)
- Samsung The Frame - 32" QLED FHD - $548 (Save $50)
- TCL S4 - 65" LED 4K Fire TV - $400 (Save $120)
- Hisense R6 - 50" 4K UHD Roku TV - $270 (Save $180)
Laptop deals
Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023)
Are you on the hunt for a new, powerful, and stylish laptop? Look no further than the 15-inch MacBook Air, still on sale after Prime Day! With an impressive 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of unified memory, this lightweight laptop will help you get more done faster. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life, you can work all day without worrying about finding an outlet. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with one billion colors will showcase vibrant and stunning images. You can get this model for its best price yet.
- MacBook Air 13.3" - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - $750 (Save $249)
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6" - IntelCore i7 - GeForce RTX 4050 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - $893 (Save $106)
- Acer Predator Helios 16" - Intel Core i7 - GeForce RTX 4060 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - $1,500 (Save $150)
- LG Gram 16" - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - $1.000 with Prime (Save $252)
- Dell G16 16" - Intel Core i9 - GeForce RTX 3070Ti - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD - $1,500 (Save $231)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6" - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H - GeForce RTX 3050 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - $679 (save $321)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16" - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - $1,390 (Save $360)
Tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the ultimate productivity tool for anyone who needs to get work done on the go, and it's still on sale. With its powerful Snapdragon chipset, fast Wi-Fi 6E, and long-lasting battery, you can stay connected and productive wherever you are. And with the included S Pen, you can take notes, draw, and create like never before. The brilliant 11-inch LCD screen delivers stunning visuals that will take your breath away, and the ultra-wide front camera with auto framing ensures that you always get the perfect shot. So whether you're working, streaming, or gaming, the Galaxy Tab S8 has got you covered.
- Apple iPad 10th generation 10.9" - A14 Bionic chip - 256GB - $564 (Save $35)
- Google Pixel Tablet 11" - 128GB - $419 (Save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" - 32GB - $120 (Save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5" - 32GB - $173 (Save $57)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lite 10.4" 128GB - $306 (Save $124)
- Lenovo Tab M8 4th gen 8" 32GB - $85 (Save 25)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11" - 256GB - $800 (Save $120)
Smart home deals
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired)
The Google Nest Doorbell is your perfect home security companion and is still on sale after Prime Day. It has a field of view of 145° diagonal, allowing you to monitor your surroundings effectively. With its advanced recognition technology, it can differentiate between a person, package, animal, and vehicle. It can alert you regarding any activity you find relevant without paying any subscription fee. This doorbell comes with a free 3-hour event video history, allowing you to catch up with important activities. It can be connected with other compatible devices, like your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, to carry out real-time surveillance or to talk to people at your doorstep. However, please note that this Google Nest Doorbell is designed to replace a wired doorbell and requires appropriate hardware that you may need to replace.
- Philips Hue 60W A19 White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Color Changing Bulbs - 3 Pack - $76 (Save $59)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor, Battery - 2 Pack - $240 (Save 90)
- Reolink E1 Zoom Indoor Security Camera - $56 (Save $44)
- Google Nest Indoor Camera - $70 (Save $30)
- Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels - 10 Pack - $110 (Save $60)
- Google Nest Thermostat - $90 (Save $40)
Headphone deals
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
The Beats Solo 3 are still on sale now that Prime has wrapped up, which is pretty great since these are amazing. With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charge capability, these headphones are the perfect choice for the busiest of people. Plus, their adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups mean they're comfortable enough for use all day long. And with Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, they're compatible with a wide range of devices. Whether you're running errands, working from home, or just chilling out with your favorite tunes, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are the perfect choice.
- Sennheiser HD 450BT - $95 (Save 35)
- Apple AirPods Max - $480 (Save $70)
- Beats Studio Buds - $90 (Save $60)
- Bose Headphones 700 - $279 (save $100)
- JBL Tune 510BT - $25 (Save $25)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - $150 (Save $100)
- Apple EarPods Headphones - $17 (Save $13)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 - $278 (Save $100)
Robot vacuum deals
ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is the ultimate cleaning partner and is still on sale after Prime Day. Say goodbye to the hassle of constantly emptying the dustbin because this vacuum does it for you – with its self-emptying station and spare dust bag included. The N8 Pro+ also solves the problem of cleaning hard floors and carpets with its superior 2600Pa suction and automatic carpet detection. With Truedetect technology, it can easily avoid obstacles, making cleaning fun and effortless. Don't miss out on this opportunity to simplify your cleaning routine with the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+.
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO - $270 (Save $130)
- Yeedi Vac 2 Pro - $180 (Save $220)
- Roborock Q5 - $260 (Save $170)
- Yeedi Cube - $560 (Save $140)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra - $1,000 (Save $300)
- Shark AV735 ION - $130 (Save $100)
- iRobot Roomba 694 - $199 (Save $76)
Smartwatch deals
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)
The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect companion for anyone seeking a healthier and more organized lifestyle, especially now that this device is on sale for its best price ever. Its circular, domed design and Wear OS by Google offer a refreshing experience that provides easy access to helpful information. Thanks to its Fitbit activity tracking, you can stay on top of your daily activity levels, and with six months of Fitbit Premium included, you can delve deeper into your wellness journey. Features like heart rate tracking and ECG make for valuable health insights, while Google Wallet, Maps, and Calendar integration take care of daily tasks. With Emergency SOS, this watch also offers peace of mind. Plus, it's durable and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about damage. With the Google Pixel Watch, you'll feel like you have a personal assistant on your wrist.
- Garmin Venu Sq - $118 (Save $82)
- Fossil Gen 6 - $199 (Save $100)
- Apple Watch SE 2nd gen - $219 (Save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - $269 (Save $30)
- Garmin Epix Gen 2 - $650 (Save 250)
Speaker deals
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (Second Generation)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 is the perfect speaker for those who want soul-stirring sound on the go. This speaker is deceivingly powerful, with a peak power of 2x140 watts contained in a sleek, small design. It's fully waterproof and dust-resistant, making it durable enough for life on the road, pool holidays, or hectic home life. The battery life is impressive, too - up to 18 hours at increased volume and even longer on lower settings. The built-in voice control with Amazon Alexa makes it easy to use hands-free, and the tough aluminum dome ensures that it can withstand any adventure. This speaker is sleek yet strong perfect for anyone wanting high-quality, portable sound.
- JBL Charge 5 - $130 (Save $50)
- JBL Clip 3 - $40 (Save $10)
- Sony SRS-XB100 - $48 (Save $12)
- Marshall Acton III - $250 (Save $30)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore - $166 (Save $33)