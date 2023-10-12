Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)

$210 $350 Save $140

The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect companion for anyone seeking a healthier and more organized lifestyle, especially now that this device is on sale for its best price ever. Its circular, domed design and Wear OS by Google offer a refreshing experience that provides easy access to helpful information. Thanks to its Fitbit activity tracking, you can stay on top of your daily activity levels, and with six months of Fitbit Premium included, you can delve deeper into your wellness journey. Features like heart rate tracking and ECG make for valuable health insights, while Google Wallet, Maps, and Calendar integration take care of daily tasks. With Emergency SOS, this watch also offers peace of mind. Plus, it's durable and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about damage. With the Google Pixel Watch, you'll feel like you have a personal assistant on your wrist.