Chromebooks are gaining in popularity as a way to get work done, socialise and even game on. They're simple, affordable machines which is a great thing in itself, but they can also run Android apps, and many double up as a tablet, too - which makes them all the more appealing.

If you're looking to pick one up, an Amazon sale event is a great time to grab a bargain, with many models seeing great offers in previous years.

Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and some deals are already live now. Here are the best deals we've found so far.

Best Acer Chromebook deals

Pocket-lint Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $228 $249 Save $21 The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 design that can be used like a laptop or a tablet. It's small and portable and comes at a very affordable price point. $228 at Amazon

Acer Acer Chromebook 315 $220 $339 Save $119 With a large Full HD display, an excellent touchscreen and solid battery life, the Chromebook 315 is easy to recommend. Especially at this price. $220 at Amazon

Acer is one of the biggest names when it comes to Chromebooks, partly because the brand has released so many models, but also because it has released so many good ones. There's something for everyone in Acer's lineup, from the eco-conscious Vero models to gaming-focused powerhouses, budget models, convertibles and everything in between.

There are always great discounts on Acer Chromebooks for Prime Day, and some deals are live already. If you're looking for 2-in-1 flexibility, we'd advise checking out the Spin series, and if you're looking for a laptop replacement, then the standard Chromebook series is the way to go.

Best Samsung Chromebook deals

Samsung Samsung Chromebook 4 $148 $224 Save $76 Lightweight, simple, sturdy and affordable. Samsung hit the nail on the head when it came up with the Chromebook 4. $148 at Amazon

Samsung makes excellent products in just about any category imaginable, and Chromebooks are no exception. The brand's signature quality and attention to detail are present here, but that doesn't mean the devices are pricey, they're great value, especially around Prime Day.

If you're looking for something lightweight and affordable, the Samsung Chromebook Go series might be up your street, and if you want something that can double up as a tablet, then models with "360" in the name are the ones for you.

Best Asus Chromebook deals

Asus ASUS Chromebook C403 Laptop $179 $269 Save $90 With a slick dark blue finish, comprehensive connectivity and MIL-STD 810G durability - the versatile C403 is ready for whatever life can throw at it. $179 at Amazon

Asus is one of the world's leading laptop manufacturers, so it's no surprise that it's a master of Chromebooks, too. The brand has a wide variety of devices to choose from, including basic budget laptops in the Chromebook series, and gaming-ready devices with high-refresh-rate screens and powerful processors in the Chromebook Vibe series.

If you need a convertible, you have a lot of options with Asus. There are the popular Flip models, which can fold in reverse to be used like a tablet, or the Chromebook Detachable models, where you can completely remove the screen, like a Microsoft Surface Pro.

Best HP Chromebook deals

HP HP Chromebook 14 $226 $339 Save $113 With a spacious 14-inch display and speakers tuned by the experts at B&O, the HP Chromebook 14 is super for watching content at home and on the go. $226 at Amazon

HP also offers a wide range of Chromebook options. With this brand, you'll also find completely detachable Surface-style devices, as well as 360-hinged 2-in-1s and standard laptop chassis.

Whether you're looking for something ultra-portable with LTE connectivity or a powerful machine with a big spacious display, HP has got you covered with its expansive Chromebook lineup.

Best Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook $360 $429 Save $69 With a gorgeous dark blue chassis and exceptional build quality, the Flex 5i Chromebook feels very premium. It's speedy and has a great keyboard, too. $360 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Ideapad Flex 3 $239 $499 Save $260 An excellent and compact option from Lenovo with a 360 rotating touchscreen, ample connectivity and a budget-friendly price tag. $239 at Amazon

Lenovo has a reputation for building quality laptops with understated styling, excellent keyboards and robust durability. Its Chromebook line is no different, here you'll find some of the most solid Chromebooks around.

There are always great reductions for Prime Day, and sometimes there are solid deals in the weeks preceding it, too. So, if you're in the market for a Lenovo Chromebook, now is an excellent time to pounce.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023

Amazon has confirmed that the Prime Day sale will take place on July 11-12 2023. As usual, it's a two-day event, but we're expecting many great deals to go live in the run-up to the main event, too.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

That's the only catch, if you want to get in on all the discounts, you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you've not signed up yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so you can see what all the fuss is about - it offers free speedy delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. We think it's one of the best deals around.

Q: Which Chromebooks will be discounted?

During the last Prime Day sale we saw discounts across most of the major Chromebook manufacturers including Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Asus.

Samsung's models saw some large discounts as did Acer's excellent 360-degree hinged Spin series. It's worth keeping an eye on those.

We've previously seen discounts on everything from high-end performance Chromebooks to budget-oriented models. So whatever you're looking for, it'll be worth checking this page to find the best deals.