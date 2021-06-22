If you're in the market for a new camera, Amazon's sale events are some of the best times of the year to shop.

You'll often see a range of discounts across mirrorless, DSLR, action cams and compacts, so whatever you're looking for, there are great deals to be found.

The big Prime Day sale is kicking off soon, and it usually offers some of the best camera deals of the year outside of Black Friday. We've been keeping an eye out for the best early deals, and here's what we've found so far.

Mirrorless cameras

Panasonic Lumix S5

When the Lumix S5 was introduced, it was already a good deal, but now it's almost irresistible. As you're likely aware, the S5II has arrived now, and it packs vastly superior autofocus for video shooting. However, not everyone needs that, and if you're happy with manual focusing, or if you're mainly shooting photos, you can save a serious wad of cash by opting for the older model. At its current discount, the Lumix S5 is almost half-price, and we think it's probably the best deal available if you're looking to get your hands on a full-frame body.

Pocket-lint Panasonic LUMIX S5 $1297 $1997 Save $700 The Lumix S5 might not feature the fancy autofocus of its predecessor, but if you can live without it, you're getting one of the best deals around. $1297 at Amazon

Canon R6

It's a similar story with the Canon R6, now that everyone's jazzed up about the Mark II, the original R6 is available at a better price than ever before - and it's still a cracking performer. If you can do without the extra video features and fast burst rates of the Mark II, you'll get quite a similar shooting experience, for around $500 less. That sounds like a win in our books.

Pocket-lint Canon R6 $1999 $2499 Save $500 Now that the Mark II is out, Canon's original R6 can be had for significantly less money, and it's still a top-notch performer. $1999 at Amazon

Compact and action cameras

GoPro Hero 9 Black

GoPro has released the Hero 10 and Hero 11 in the time since the Hero 9 Black was announced, but that certainly doesn't mean that this model is irrelevant. It's now on offer for around half of its original asking price, which makes it a serious bargain. It offers up to 5K video recording at 30fps, 4K at 60fps and 1080p slow motion at a whopping 240fps. As with the brand's other cameras, the Hero 9 is built tough and is waterproof for all your summer adventures. It offers in-camera stabilisation, too, and this can take the edge off of your shakey downhill mountain bike action.

Pocket-lint GoPro Hero 9 Black $249 $349 Save $100 GoPro's Hero 9 Black is slightly older now, but that doesn't mean that it can't perform with the best of them. $249 at Amazon

DJI Action 2

The DJI Action 2 is a pretty unique proposition in the action camera segment, it can either be used standalone for times when you need something small and lightweight, or you can magnetically attach a front-facing screen and extended battery for a pocket-sized vlogging setup. The unique form factor means that there are a few more things to think about than with a standard GoPro-syle action camera, but we think it's well worth the hassle for the added functionality. We love this little camera, and when it's offered at a discount, it becomes all the more tempting.

Pocket-lint DJI Action 2 $299 $399 Save $100 DJI's modular marvel is one of the tiniest action cameras around, but it doesn't skimp on the features. $299 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has now confirmed that Prime Day will be taking place on July 11-12 2023. The main event is 48 hours, as usual, but there are already deals live, and we're expecting more in the lead-up to the big day.

The middle of the year makes a lot of sense for Amazon, as it naturally balances with the Black Friday sales which tend to take place around six months afterwards.

Last year we also got an additional sale, called Prime Early Access, which took place around six weeks before Black Friday, providing another discounted shopping opportunity. That was on 11-12 October 2022.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of all the great discounts on offer, it's an exclusive event for Prime subscribers. That means you'll need to get yourself Amazon Prime to get access to the best prices on the day. If you're not already a Prime Member, there's a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits - free and fast delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Q: What devices are discounted for Prime Day?

During Amazon's events, there are usually discounts across a range of manufacturers including Canon, Panasonic, Sony and more.

Panasonic's mirrorless offerings saw a multitude of discounts during last year's sale, as did Olympus gear.

If you're looking for something a little more rough and ready, GoPro and DJI action cameras are likely to see discounts, too.

We'll be updating this page as we find more deals, so be sure to keep checking back for the best offers.