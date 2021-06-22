There are a few big days for online sales throughout the year, one of which is Prime Day. Taking place this year from 11-12 July, Prime Day is a great time to get some great deals through Amazon across a range of devices, including Apple Watch and other smartwatches. Discounts on Apple Watch can be rare but they do exist, and if you have an iPhone, it's an excellent additional device to have on your wrist with a multitude of features offered across the entire Apple Watch portfolio.

While the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and and Apple Watch SE are the latest models available, there is still plenty of merit in buying an Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 6 as they offer many of the same features as the Series 8 and only miss out on a couple of extras. With that in mind, we're rounding up the best early Apple Watch deals available in the run up to the Prime Day sale and while there aren't too many just yet, we will update this feature as more deals appear.

Apple Watch Series 8 - save $70

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch model available and it is a fantastic device. There's a huge array of sensors on board, including a body temperature sensor, an excellent software experience from watchOS 9 and it works seamlessly with iPhone. We have had an Apple Watch on our wrist since the device launched in 2015 and we love it. The Series 8 isn't as bulky as the Watch Ultra and it delivers excellent performance.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $359 $429 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic smartwatch and despite being one of the newest models available, there is money off in this great early Prime Day deal. The 45mm GPS only model is $359, saving $70. $359 on Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $429 $499 Save $70 It's got a great design, heaps of sensors, and more features than you'll probably know what to do with. This deal sees the 41mm GPS & Cellular model cost $429, saving $70. $429 on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 - save $320

The Apple Watch Series 7 is well worth considering as it has many of the same features as the Watch Series 8, including advanced sleep tracking, which is great in use. This is an Apple Watch model we will be keeping a close eye on as the Prime Day sale gets closer, but there's already an amazing deal on Amazon that sees a huge saving off the GPS & Cellular stainless steel model, which is lovely and fancy and you don't need your phone with you either.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 7 $429 $749 Save $320 The Apple Watch Series 7 isn't the latest model but it's still an excellent performer. This deal sees an amazing 43 per cent saving, with the 45mm GPS & Cellular stainless steel model costing $429. $429 on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra

There are currently no deals on the Apple Watch Ultra, though that's not to say there won't be some discounts as Prime Day gets closer. It is the top-of-the-range Apple Watch model though and it's a sterling performer so if a deal does happen to appear, then you'll want to be snapping it up super fast as deals on this model will be rare.

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Series 8 on steroids, plus so much more. It's bulked up to offer a more rough and ready device with not only a tougher casing, but a bigger one too, alongside a bigger display, more tactile buttons and extra buttons too. $799 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, there are currently no early deals available on the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), though again, it's possible we will see some appear as Prime Day gets closer. The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) is the cheapest way to get your hands on a current-gen Apple Watch model and it's a decent price too, even without a deal. We will be keeping a very close eye on these models as the deals appear though, because if you can get this model with money off, you'll be laughing.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple's entry-level watch is an absolute star, with excellent features and top-notch fitness tracking at a very reasonable price. $249 on Amazon

FAQ

Q: What should you consider when choosing an Apple Watch?

There are a number of things to consider when choosing an Apple Watch. Firstly, make sure you have an iPhone as Apple Watch doesn't work with Android devices. You'll then need to decide what size you want and these differ between models. The Watch Ultra only comes in 49mm for example, while the Watch Series 8 and Series 7 come in 41mm and 45mm options. The Watch SE meanwhile, comes in 40mm and 44mm. Straps are compatible across all models, but there are varying finishes across the models too. For example, the Watch Ultra is made from titanium and has an extra action button, while the Watch Series 8 and Series 7 come in aluminium and stainless steel options. The Watch SE only comes in aluminium. You will also need to decide if you want GPS only or GPS & Cellular. The GPS & Cellular model allow your Apple Watch to work independently of your iPhone, but you will need a separate contract.

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Day will take place from 11-12 July and there are expected to be some great savings and discounts across a range of products. The 48-hour event kicks off on 11 July at 00.01AM (GMT) and ran through to 23.59PM on 12 July but there are often deals to be had in the run up to the event itself. The Prime Day sale often offer similar deals to what we see in the Black Friday sales towards the end of the year, though they are exclusive to Amazon rather than running across a number of retailers. This is the case for the Prime Early Access Sale too, which took place in October for 2022.

Q: Are there genuine deals during Prime Day?

Yes, there are genuine deals during the Prime Day sales and often you will find devices priced the lowest they might have been for several months, though that's not to say the deals will be the lowest price they've ever been. Other sales days like Black Friday will also have seen discounts on some of the devices. The Prime Day deals are competitive though and you'll often get a decent discount on some devices, but remember you don't have as long as you might have in other sales like the Black Friday sales so if you see a deal then grab it as 24 hours later the price is likely to return to its original retail price.

Q: Do I need to be a Prime member?

You do indeed need to be a Prime member to be able to take advantage of the Prime Day sales. That's one of the caveats. If you want to get access to the best prices offered during Prime Day then you'll need to make sure you have your Prime subscription ready. For those that don't have Prime membership, it's worth checking out the 30-day free trial to try out some of the other benefits you get with Amazon Prime, like free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.