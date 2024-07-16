Robot vacuums can play a key role in creating a low-maintenance smart home. However, the best robovacs, the ones that feature powerful suction and self-emptying features, are usually expensive. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day brings with it price cuts on some of the top-rated smart home gadgets. With discounts as high as $270 off, Amazon's Prime Day robot vacuum deals mean you can pick one up without opting for a low-powered budget option.

Basic robot vacs will sometimes bounce off walls and don't have enough power to deep clean carpet fibers. By contrast, mid to high-end options not only have better cleaning capabilities but often feature self-emptying bases for even less hands-on maintenance. Sales like Prime Day can even mean snagging one of those higher-end models for not much more than a basic bot.

We've scoured Amazon's annual sale event to find the Prime Day robot vacuum deals that are actually worth forking over the cash for.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo $330 $600 Save $270 Unlike budget Roombas, the i3+ offers a self-emptying base, which can hold up to 60 days of dirt before it needs emptying. The vacuum-mop combo also maps your home for efficient cleaning, allowing you to tell Alexa where to send the bot. With the Prime Day deal, it's only around $100 more than Roomba's budget combo that doesn't have a self-emptying base, zone cleaning or dual rollers. $330 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo Essential $190 $275 Save $85 While the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is the brand's newest budget model, it offers a more powerful and efficient clean than earlier models. Key to that is the ability to clean in straight rows, rather than randomly bouncing off furniture. It lacks a self-emptying base and there's no option to tell it to clean a single room, but it has a similar 10x cleaning power as the i3+. $190 at Amazon

Yeedi C12 Pro Plus $190 $275 Save $85 With 8,000 Pa of suction power, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is a powerful cleaning bot. It mops as well as vacuums, then self-empties at the charging base. The bot automatically boosts suction for carpeted areas, or automatically avoids them when mopping. A deal puts that high suction power and self-emptying base convenience to under $350 beginning on July 16. $190 at Amazon

YEEDI M12 Pro+ $670 $900 Save $230 With 11,000 Pa of suction -- enough to pick up pea gravel -- the Yeedi M12 Pro+ delivers an impressive level of clean for the price. The mop pads spin rather than vibrate and stick out from the bot to better clean around furniture. A self-emptying base and mapping features add to the convenience. Beginning on July 16, the price will drop to $669. $670 at Amazon

Roborock Q7 Max+ $480 $870 Save $390 The Roborock Q7 Max+ integrates several high-end features, including a self-emptying base and LiDar room mapping. The robot vacuum boasts 4,200 Pa of suction power, which isn't as much as the newer Q8 Max+, but the Prime Day Deal puts the bot at a rare $479.99. $480 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is July 16 and 17 for the summer 2024 event.

Q: Do you need Prime to shop Amazon Prime Day?

Most Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, you may be eligible for a free trial, while other retailers may also host their own sales to compete with the retail giant's event.