Robot vacuums can play a key role in creating a low-maintenance smart home. However, the best robovacs, the ones that feature powerful suction and self-emptying features, are usually expensive. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day brings with it price cuts on some of the top-rated smart home gadgets. With discounts as high as $270 off, Amazon's Prime Day robot vacuum deals mean you can pick one up without opting for a low-powered budget option.

Basic robot vacs will sometimes bounce off walls and don't have enough power to deep clean carpet fibers. By contrast, mid to high-end options not only have better cleaning capabilities but often feature self-emptying bases for even less hands-on maintenance. Sales like Prime Day can even mean snagging one of those higher-end models for not much more than a basic bot.

We've scoured Amazon's annual sale event to find the Prime Day robot vacuum deals that are actually worth forking over the cash for.

the word sale superimposed over a colored image of someone picking up an Amazon parcel from their doorstep
Related
The 60+ best Prime Day 2024 deals (so far)

The deals keep on coming on the first day of the Prime Day 2024 event.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

irobot-roomba-i3-plus-render
iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo
$330 $600 Save $270

Unlike budget Roombas, the i3+ offers a self-emptying base, which can hold up to 60 days of dirt before it needs emptying. The vacuum-mop combo also maps your home for efficient cleaning, allowing you to tell Alexa where to send the bot. With the Prime Day deal, it's only around $100 more than Roomba's budget combo that doesn't have a self-emptying base, zone cleaning or dual rollers.

$330 at Amazon
iRobot_Roomba_Combo_Essential copy 2
iRobot Roomba Combo Essential
$190 $275 Save $85

While the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is the brand's newest budget model, it offers a more powerful and efficient clean than earlier models. Key to that is the ability to clean in straight rows, rather than randomly bouncing off furniture. It lacks a self-emptying base and there's no option to tell it to clean a single room, but it has a similar 10x cleaning power as the i3+.

$190 at Amazon
yeedi-c12-plus-render
Yeedi C12 Pro Plus
$190 $275 Save $85

With 8,000 Pa of suction power, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is a powerful cleaning bot. It mops as well as vacuums, then self-empties at the charging base. The bot automatically boosts suction for carpeted areas, or automatically avoids them when mopping. A deal puts that high suction power and self-emptying base convenience to under $350 beginning on July 16.

$190 at Amazon
yeedi-m12-pro-plus-render
YEEDI M12 Pro+
$670 $900 Save $230

With 11,000 Pa of suction -- enough to pick up pea gravel -- the Yeedi M12 Pro+ delivers an impressive level of clean for the price. The mop pads spin rather than vibrate and stick out from the bot to better clean around furniture. A self-emptying base and mapping features add to the convenience. Beginning on July 16, the price will drop to $669.

$670 at Amazon
roborock-q7-plus-render
Roborock Q7 Max+
$480 $870 Save $390

The Roborock Q7 Max+ integrates several high-end features, including a self-emptying base and LiDar room mapping. The robot vacuum boasts 4,200 Pa of suction power, which isn't as much as the newer Q8 Max+, but the Prime Day Deal puts the bot at a rare $479.99.

$480 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is July 16 and 17 for the summer 2024 event.

Q: Do you need Prime to shop Amazon Prime Day?

Most Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, you may be eligible for a free trial, while other retailers may also host their own sales to compete with the retail giant's event.