Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale kicks off later this month. However, early deals have already started appearing on the e-commerce giant's website, including savings on some of the most notable phones out there.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone or complimentary accessory, these early Prime Day deals may be right up your alley. Much like other similar ongoing Prime Day deals, you can save upwards of $400 on select devices. With several early deals already popping up, keeping note of them and getting ahead of the curve is a great strategy.

Prime Day can be overwhelming with how many rotating deals come and go. Thankfully, we’re here to do some of the work for you. That way, you can find exactly what you’re looking for without the fear of missing a great deal.

Let’s go over the best phones, including Samsung devices, and accessory deals in the lead-up to Prime Day 2024.

Early Prime Day deals on smartphones

Take a look and save up to $400 on a new phone

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G $349 $399 Save $50 Samsung's Galaxy A35 supports the new Galaxy AI platform and rich features. The entry-level device is available for $349. $349 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $835 $1000 Save $165 One of Samsung's stunning foldable devices is now available for $835, offering a 6.7-inch display. $835 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a massive 7.6-inch interior display and 6.2-inch cover screen, available for $1,500. $1500 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $584 $659 Save $75 Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE supports Galaxy AI, alongside its three-lens camera array, available for $75 off. $584 at Amazon

Early Prime Day deals on smartphone accessories

Save on a new phone charger or smartphone mount

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is offering discounts and deals on several solid accessories, including 3-in-1 charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch. If you've been eyeing a replacement portable battery or require a camera mount for the summer, now is your chance to save some cash.

iOttie Easy One Touch $18 $26 Save $8 Compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. The iOttie Easy One Touch is an easy-to-install car mount. $18 at Amazon

Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $93 $109 Save $16 Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger supports wireless charging of iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, on sale for $93. $93 at Amazon

Hohem iSteady $87 $129 Save $42 Three-axis smartphone stabilizer with fill light, ultra-wide-angle mode. Supports iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. $87 at Amazon

Pxwaxpy 36,800mAh portable charger $23 $39 Save $16 Portable smartphone charger, offering 36,800mAh. Battery charge time is 10 hours, available now for $23. $23 at Amazon

UltraGlass Ultra Top 9H+ $28 $35 Save $7 HD privacy screen protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering 25 degrees of privacy and durability for up to 8ft drops. $28 at Amazon

FAQ

Q. When does Prime Day 2024 run?

This year, Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale from July 16th through to July 17th. Prime Day 2024 begins promptly at 3:01 AM ET/ 12:01 PT on July 16th. A reminder that deals and savings are exclusive to Prime subscribers. Be sure to subscribe for a free trial or maintain the current $14.99 membership to participate.