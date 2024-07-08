Prime Day is the best time to shop for games because the massive savings mean you can buy more for less. You don't need to wait to get low prices, and it's worth taking advantage of Early Prime Day Deals because some have limited quantities and get sold out fast.

All you'll need is an Amazon Prime membership for the best gaming deals. You can also use it to find TVs, laptops, cameras, phones, and more at unbeatable prices.

There's no need to search through hundreds of listings to find the best deals because we've put them all on one page to make it easier. We'll also keep our list updated regularly, so you won't miss out on any deals that may come along later.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 PS5 game deals

From a 30% markdown on a special edition to some family friendly games, there is plenty of variety when it comes to games on sale right before Prime Day for the PS5.

Persona 5 Royal 1 More Edition $75 $120 Save $45 The Persona 5 Royal: 1 More Edition is a must-have for fans and enthusiasts because it's packed with extras like Akechi's briefcase, art prints, and more extras that fit in a collector's treasure chest. You can get over 30% off now with Early Prime Day 2024 deals while the stock lasts. $75 at Amazon

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? is a quiz game designed to engage from 1 to 8 players. It allows an exciting full couch co-op experience with over 6800 unique questions spanning 24 subjects to entertain and educate players. $14.99 at Amazon

F1 24 $50 $70 Save $20 Immerse yourself in the F1 experience by playing as current F1 drivers in career mode or taking on friends online. It's one of the most authentic driving simulators, with updated handling and weather mechanics to mimic real-life conditions. $50 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition $34 $43 Save $9 The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a single-player third-person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game by Respawn Entertainment. It picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. $34 at Amazon

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch players also have a lot of variety, with two horror games available at a discount, as well as the hack and slash Sword of the Vagrant port.

Sword of the Vagrant $37 $44 Save $7 Explore breathtaking castles and forests and battle strange monsters as Vivian the sellword in Sword of the Vagrant. It's an essential Wii game because of its addictive side-scrolling gameplay, and you can get it at over 15% off for Early Prime Day 2024. $37 at Amazon

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II $40 $50 Save $10 This slow-burn horror game oozes style with its Tokyo setting and neo-noir vibe. Play as Kazuo Yashiki and investigate strange occurrences at a school with the help of a fascinating cast of characters to help you along the way. $40 at Amazon

Instant Sports Tennis $30 $35 Save $5 Instant Sports Tennis puts a lighter spin on the game with obstacles, explosions, and more to create a fun playing experience for the whole family. Play on 15 unique courts and enjoy mini-games like Tornado and Gravity when you want to take a break from the action. $30 at Amazon

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition $26 $30 Save $4 Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition is a creepy first-person survival horror in which you play as a toddler who tries to find his lost mum with the help of his teddy friend. You'll explore the nightmarish world from a child's perspective and complete puzzles and obstacles to survive. $26 at Amazon

Super Bomberman R 2 $26 $50 Save $24 Blow through obstacles and find your way out of the maze with Super Bomberman R 2. The 2D grid environment offers 50 single-player stages, and you can take on other players in 19 Battle mode locations. $26 at Amazon

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Xbox Series S/X game deals

Xbox Series X owners can return to the horror of Dead Space for less in the runup to Prime Day, or for those seeking a more competitive experience, sports titles NHL 24 and F1 24 can also be had at a discount.

NHL 24 $30 $53 Save $23 NHL 24 takes realism to another level with life-like gameplay and cinematic cutscenes to increase immersion and tension. The new Goalie Fatigue and Sustained Pressure Systems make it more challenging and reward offensive gameplay from players. $30 at Amazon

Dead Space (2023) $27 $45 Save $18 Dead Space (2023) is a modern remake of the iconic 2008 survival horror masterpiece with revamped graphics, tuned gameplay elements, and more. Players again take on the role of engineer Isaac Clarke as he battles terrifying enemies in a derelict space station. $27 at Amazon

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? is a quiz game designed to engage from 1 to 8 players with an exciting full couch co-op experience. It's fun for the whole family, with over 6,800 questions in 24 subjects, so you'll always have something new to learn. $14.99 at Amazon

F1 24 $49 $70 Save $21 Drive the latest cars and play as the current drivers in F1 24. It's one of the most authentic racing simulators, with realistic handling and weather conditions, and provides an excellent single or multiplayer experience for enthusiasts. $49 at Amazon

Best Early Prime Day 2024 PS4 game deals

Still rocking a PS4? 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now on sale for the platform, as well as colorful adventure game Anodyne 2: Return to Dust.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla $24 $29 Save $5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla combines familiar open-world gameplay and hack-and-slash fighting with an immersive Viking tale of greed and revenge. Play as Eivor, the raider, on an epic adventure filled with land and sea battles as she explores ancient Norway and England. $24 at Amazon

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust $30 $33 Save $3 Anodyne 2: Return to Dust offers a fantastical world filled with interesting to explore in this third-person adventure game. A series of 2D puzzle minigames break up the game to make things interesting and add more variety. $30 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: What do I need to access Early Prime Day 2024 deals?

All you need is a Prime membership to access Early Prime Day 2024 deals.

Q: Do I need to wait until Prime Day to benefit from great deals?

Early Prime Deals are available on many products, and it's worth getting the stuff you've had your eye on before stock runs out.

Q: When is Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day 2024 is on 16 and 17 July.