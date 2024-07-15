We are on the eve of Amazon Prime Day, the commerce giant's annual shopping holiday for Prime Members. But if you're impatient and don't want to wait until tomorrow to take advantage of discounts, you're in luck. Deals are already starting to drop, including on Amazon's own smart speaker lineup. If you've been looking for a new Alexa-enabled speaker or smart display, you can find discounts on most of Amazon's offerings, including the Echo Spot, which it just released last week.

Related Prime Day 2024 dates revealed: Everything you need to know Amazon's massive shopping holiday is nearly upon us, and now we know when it starts.

Prime Day smart speaker deals

Amazon's smart speakers come in a range of sizes and designs, from kid-focused to more polished. They offer decent sound quality for the price so you can jam out for less. Plus, they can serve as the foundation for any other smart home products in your house as well.

Related The best Amazon Echo speakers Interested in buying an Alexa-powered Amazon Echo speaker? Then it's really a question of the room and your budget.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $25 $50 Save $25 The Amazon Echo Dot 5th-gen sounds quite good. Its size and price are among its best features, though. It also features internal temperature and motion sensors, which can expand your automation options. There's even a version with an embedded clock/status display. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Echo 4th Gen offers loud, quality audio despite its small size. It supports Matter and Thread and features a built-in thermometer, so you can use it for Alexa automations. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Amazon Echo Pop is an affordable way to add Alexa to a room. Its sound quality isn't as high as that of more expensive Echo devices, but it provides access to voice control in an affordable package. $18 at Amazon

Prime Day smart display deals

Amazon's smart displays take things to the next level. Along with the speaker, you also have a tool for watching videos, making video calls, and displaying your photos. They are highly versatile devices that can add a lot to your home. Plus, Amazon makes options with various display sizes, so you can pick one that fits your home best.

Related Best Amazon Echo Show: Which smart display is best for you? Amazon sells a few different smart displays. Pocket-lint will help you find the right one for your needs.

Amazon Echo Spot $50 $80 Save $30 The Echo Spot is Amazon's latest smart speaker. It features a 1.73-inch front-facing speaker with Alexa support built-in and a small display that users can customize to their liking. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $50 $90 Save $40 The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest compact Show. It offers a refined design and better sound quality than the 2021 model but is still plenty compact and affordable. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15 $220 $280 Save $60 The Echo Show 15 is the biggest Echo Show to date. It's designed to hang on the wall, freeing up your counter or workspace. It even offers Fire TV functions, adding to its versatility. The sound quality isn't very good, but it is a great way to display photos, add reminders, and keep an eye on your schedule. $220 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $85 $150 Save $65 Amazon's latest Echo Show, the Echo Show 8 Gen 3, offers the sweet spot between size, affordability, and performance. It features great sound and all the convenience of Alexa voice control. $85 at Amazon

More Prime Day deals on Amazon smart devices and accessories

On top of Amazon's smart displays and smart speakers, the company also makes some additional smart home products, such as smart lights and TV streaming devices. Additionally, there are discounts on some accessories that may elevate your Amazon smart device.

Echo Glow $17 $30 Save $13 The Amazon Echo Glow is an affordable smart light designed for kids. It will pair with Alexa, giving you and your kids voice control over the light. It offers a range of lighting options, including a night light function and the ability to fade out at bedtime. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $100 $140 Save $40 The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful in Amazon's streaming devices lineup. It's faster than it was before, offers improved connectivity, and the hands-free Alexa experience is solid. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release) $25 $55 Save $30 Amazon's Echo Auto brings Alexa inside your car, so you are never without your handy assistant. It gives you hands-free control over your music and makes it easier to get directions, make calls, or send messages. $25 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand $20 $27 Save $7 This adjustable stand allows you to tilt your Echo Show 5 to make your viewing angle better no matter the situation. Plus, it charges your smartphone, earbuds, or any other USB-C compatible device, freeing up wall outlets. https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Stand-USB-C-Charging-Charcoal/dp/B09Z48TGPH/

FAQ

Q: Can I get discounts during Prime Day without a Prime Membership?

Amazon Prime Day deals are specifically for Prime members, so you will need a Prime Membership to take advantage of these discounts. If you don't currently have a membership, you may be eligible for a 30-day free trial of Prime which will allow you to enjoy savings over Prime Day.

Q: When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime day will take place on July 16 and 17. Deals come and go throughout that time, though, so the discounts listed above may not last all the way through July 17.